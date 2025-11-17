50 Hilariously Embarrassing Airport Pickup Signs That Cracked Up The Entire Arrivals Terminal (New Pics)

by

While this isn’t the only way to get back home from a nice and refreshing (or not) vacation, being picked up by friends or family from the airport is definitely one of the better options out there.

Unless you really, really hate their sense of humor because, of course, they will somehow find a way to have a laugh at your expense while waiting for you to step through the exit gate only to find an embarrassing “welcome home” sign. In that case, UBER it is?

C’mon, it’s their way of showing love. Embrace it.

#1 British Guy Here, Flew To Vietnam To Meet My Aussie Mate. Told Him I Wanted Him To Have A Sign For Me While Waiting For Me To Cross Through Customs. Guess Which One He Is

Image source: khaggis

#2 Just Saw This At The Airport Waiting To Pick Someone Up

Image source: TheDapperDoctor

#3 My Greeting At The Airport! Good Lord Do I Love This Man

Image source: melissa2338

#4 Made My Airport Sign. He Loves Gaming, And So Do I, So I Thought This Would Be Cute. Can’t Wait

Image source: chromnilian

#5 Waiting For My Bestie At The Airport

Image source: eager_sleeper

#6 At The Airport Waiting To Embarrass Jimmy

Image source: orchid_breeder

#7 Embarrassed The Wife At The Airport In Front Of Several Coworkers And Her Boss. She Loved It

Image source: Blastergv

#8 Was Picking Up A Friend At The Airport When We Saw This Great Welcome Back Sign

Image source: TheConYon

#9 When You Get Welcomed By Your Family At The Airport! Couldn’t Help But Laugh

Image source: judyleighreed

#10 I Embarrassed My Friend Picking Her Up At The Airport

Image source: MatRich

#11 I Saw This Majesty Today While Visiting The Airport

Image source: themilkmememan

#12 And This Is How I Make Sure Never To Be Asked To Pick Up My Parents From The Airport Again

Image source: bradtegeler

#13 Picking Up Our Bff At The Airport The Right Way…she Couldn’t Stop Laughing At The Sign I Made!

Image source: DeathStarDoll

#14 On Airport Pick-Up Duty

Image source: mcnaught.ryan, mcnaught.ryan

#15 When Your Life-Long Best Friend Of 25 Years Comes To Visit, You Have To Pick Her Up From The Airport In Style

Image source: shaleah02

#16 I Picked My Mom Up From The Airport

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Finding A Ride From The Airport Can Be Tricky

Image source: sarcastagirly

#18 When You Ask Your Brother To Pick You Up From The Airport After A 25-Hour Flight

Image source: doctor.singer

#19 I Embarrassed My Friend Picking Him Up From The Airport

Image source: Swanhilda

#20 We Made It Home. And The New Sign Is A Winner

Image source: xomckee

#21 My Son’s First College Roommate Picking Him Up From The Airport After Spending Christmas At Home

Image source: Muldoon1987

#22 How You Greet Your Kid At The Airport

Image source: greeneyedmamma

#23 I Can’t Believe He Pretended Not To Know Me

Image source: darlindarthy

#24 They Have Finally Landed. I Can’t Explain How Happy I Am

Image source: the_life_of_winry

#25 A Photo Journey Through Airport Pickup

Image source: _jake.bassett_

#26 Picking Up My Daughter From The Airport

Image source: nwgiantsguy

#27 I Like To Welcome Home My Friends From The Airport With Funny Signs

Image source: cptomgipwndu

#28 A Wholesome Airport Reunion

Image source: Jurassic-Bork

#29 I Flew My Bestie In For Her Birthday And Talked My Husband Into Holding Up This Sign

Image source: ksboyd20

#30 Picking Up Some Special People At The Airport Today

Image source: BigDawsTv

#31 Picking Mum And Dad Up From The Airport

Image source: likealocaltravel

#32 My Brother Extended His 3-Month Trip To Thailand Nearly The Same Day He Was Supposed To Be On His Way Home. He Finally Came Back. I Was Eagerly Waiting For Him At The Airport

Image source: Jmhpdx

#33 Picking Daddy Up From The Airport After His Colorado Training For Work

Image source: xbritbabe

#34 We Decided To Embarrass Our Daughter At The Airport After 3 Months Away (We Don’t Normally Dress This Way)

Image source: ron1337

#35 Friend Comes Home After A Year Away. I’m Taking This To The Airport

Image source: Lulubellec

#36 After A Week Off From Being A Dad, I Had To Embarrass My Wife And Daughters At The Airport

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Sent Half Of My Team To Omaha For Training This Week, Welcomed Them Back In Style Tonight. I Don’t Think They’ll Be Asking Me For A Ride Again

Image source: hmcritelli

#38 Every Time My Dad Picks Me Up From The Airport He Makes A Sign …

Image source: Courtdawg22

#39 Made It To Israel With Some Dude

Image source: themelissazimmerman

#40 Welcome Home, Mum

Image source: peterlow100x

#41 We Were So Happy To Pick Up Family Members Last Night At The Airport! They Flew Home For The Iowa State Fair

Image source: buckyjonesillustration

#42 Friend Showed Up To Airport To Pick Up A Male Roommate

Image source: Enrager

#43 All My Life I Wanted Someone To Meet Me At The Airport With A Giant Sign, And It Finally Happened

Image source: janelleblarg

#44 My Boyfriend Picked Me Up From The Airport

Image source: salonichopraofficial

#45 Picked My Daughter Up At The Airport After Her First Semester Away From Home And Made A Sign

Image source: buffcleb

#46 Seen At The Airport Tonight

Image source: 4x4ivan4x4

#47 Went To Pick Up The Wife At The Airport After Her First Trip Away Without The Kids

Image source: koalakoolaid

#48 When You Pick Your Friend Up From The Airport

Image source: nevertaco

#49 My Daughter Came Back From New York, And This Is What We Made For Her

Image source: loco_gringo_505

#50 Best Husband Ever

Image source: laurapoz26

