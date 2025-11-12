I Spent A Couple Months Re-Imagining Fruits And Vegetables As Watercolor Characters

I am pretty lucky to live near (probably) the best greengrocer in London, and for the past few years, I have been going over there at least once a week to gaze at the mind-blowing range of beautiful fruits and vegetables. That is what mostly inspired this personal project, and that’s pretty much what it’s all about: I have been picking green foods I found interesting and inspiring, and creating characters based on those. Simple!

It took a couple of months to put this little set together using just watercolor and paper. Hope to continue exploring this idea in the nearest future!

More info: Instagram

#1 A Sneaky Physalis

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#2 An Affectionate Watermelon

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#3 An Alluring Dragon Fruit

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#4 A Chill Purple Cabbage

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#5 A Loony Rambutan

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#6 A Melancholic Lettuce

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#7 A Sceptical Fig

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#8 A Curious Horned Melon

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#9 An Arrogant Pomegranate

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#10 A Thoughtful Turban Squash

Image source: Marija Tiurina

#11 A Concerned Pink Lettuce And Star Fruit

Image source: Marija Tiurina

Patrick Penrose
