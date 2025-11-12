I Spent A Couple Months Re-Imagining Fruits And Vegetables As Watercolor Characters

I am pretty lucky to live near (probably) the best greengrocer in London, and for the past few years, I have been going over there at least once a week to gaze at the mind-blowing range of beautiful fruits and vegetables. That is what mostly inspired this personal project, and that’s pretty much what it’s all about: I have been picking green foods I found interesting and inspiring, and creating characters based on those. Simple!
It took a couple of months to put this little set together using just watercolor and paper. Hope to continue exploring this idea in the nearest future!
More info: Instagram
#1 A Sneaky Physalis
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#2 An Affectionate Watermelon
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#3 An Alluring Dragon Fruit
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#4 A Chill Purple Cabbage
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#5 A Loony Rambutan
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#6 A Melancholic Lettuce
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#7 A Sceptical Fig
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#8 A Curious Horned Melon
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#9 An Arrogant Pomegranate
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#10 A Thoughtful Turban Squash
Image source: Marija Tiurina
#11 A Concerned Pink Lettuce And Star Fruit
Image source: Marija Tiurina
