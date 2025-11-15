My Change From Feeling Creatively Lost To Reaching Success By Learning New Things

One year after the first signs of a pandemic started to show up, every single soul started to notice how it affects our moods. As a full-time (landscape) photographer and digital artist who often travels for work, I was constrained straight from the beginning.
It was only a matter of time until I would fall into a creative rabbit hole.
Before that, I grew my social media audience rapidly from 0 to 30K, which allowed me to pursue my passion full time. Without being able to travel and create new content, I lost all motivation for everything until I opened my mind to new opportunities.
Since I wasn’t able to take new images, I was purely focusing on creating digital art – in other words: surreal landscapes stacked together out of multiple images to tell a story.
I finally got the pure excitement for creating back and even better: my work’s interest has never been as big as it currently is. I grew from 30K to 50K in 2 weeks, had my posts seen by millions of people, and made use of incredible opportunities that I naturally encountered.
Moral of this story: if you feel stuck with anything in life, NOT changing anything won’t make you get into a better position. You have to open your mind to new possibilities, leave your comfort zone and learn new things to succeed.
The digital artwork that helped me reach success and get out of feeling lost can be found here and on the websites linked below.
More info: michellevonkalben.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Connect
#2 Growth Within Destruction
#3 Seek The Light
#4 Beneath The Surface
#5 Power Of Earth
#6 Life’s An Endless Journey
#7 Frozen Mariposa
