Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands Of Friend, Actually Shocked She Says No

For most people, the idea of working from home is almost relaxing, being able to skip the commute, work from whatever space one feels is more comfortable. But others, for whatever reason, seem to see it as a weird form of paid time off.
A woman went online to vent about an entitled, so-called-friend who suddenly started asking her to look after her kids for free. Because the woman worked from home, said friend truly believed that she would be free to provide childcare at the drop of a hat. So the woman asked the internet for help and shared some of their text conversations.
Just because someone works from home doesn’t mean they are magically free all the time
prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But some folks think that if someone “works” from home, they are basically free the entire time
namii9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She added some more details in the comments
Readers thought her friend was being way too entitled
Others shared similar stories
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