Bride Expects Former Classmate To Learn Violin For Her Wedding, Is Shocked When She Laughs Her Off

Weddings are high stakes. You’re essentially trying to create the perfect setting for a celebration that often brings together more people than you might even know. It’s stressful, intense, and emotional.
More often than not, though, it’s remembered as one of the most beautiful days in a couple’s life. It’s meant to celebrate their love and bring together everything that makes them a team — and in today’s story, one bride wanted to make sure she did exactly that. To an extreme. So extreme, in fact, that she tried to force a college friend to learn the violin. Yeah.
Read more: Reddit
The pressure of a wedding can push the soon-to-be newlyweds into making irrational decisions, and thus, becoming what we now call “bridezilla”
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A 22-year-old woman was invited by her university classmate and friend to her upcoming wedding, and she expected to be invited as a bridesmaid
Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)
Instead, however, the only reason she was invited was because her friend had a dream where she conjured the perfect wedding — or so she said
Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)
The wedding included a full Wisteria decoration, as well as the 22-year-old woman playing the violin as guests came in, but the problem was: she didn’t know how to play it
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But that proved no problem to the bride, as she claimed the woman had one year to learn how to play, and she had even bought a violin that cost $2000
Image credits: freepic.diller / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Fearing the bride could be having a manic episode of sorts, the woman messaged the fiancé, explaining that she was concerned about her friend
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During their talk, the man admitted that the bride was indeed going overboard, and had even spent her student loans buying things for the wedding, including the violin in question
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The man, however, did take the woman’s concerns as an offense, and quickly shut off their conversation, and now, she was uninvited to the wedding
The story today is a woozy one, and it’s coming to us from the Original Poster (OP), a 22-year-old woman who was approached by a classmate inviting her to her wedding. Apparently, she had a somewhat prophetic dream about what her upcoming wedding should look like, and it involved the OP — but not as a guest or bridesmaid. Instead, she hoped the woman would play the violin.
But here’s the problem: the OP doesn’t know how to play the violin. That seemed to be nowhere near an issue for the bride, though, since she had not only bought her a $2,000 violin, but also said she had a whole year to train. As it was part of her “vision from God,” this was non-negotiable for her wedding. Admittedly, the OP said she felt as if she was in a mental health crisis.
And so, she decided to message her friend’s partner to explain the situation, which became a whole drama. She then received texts from both her friend and the groom, and the bride’s message essentially said she was jealous of their bond and that the OP was trying to make her seem crazy. The boyfriend’s message, however, confirmed more of the 22-year-old’s fears: the woman was a pure bridezilla.
Apparently, she had burned through her university loan money on wedding preparations, and had even almost been arrested for causing a scene at the florist. While the guy did vent about what was happening, once the OP suggested they seek mental help, he completely cut her off, saying he’d be the one to take care of his family. And, well, she didn’t need to play the violin.
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Well, this is a lot to take in, but let’s take a look at the bride’s actions for starters. While she could have easily been having some sort of episode, it’s fairly hard to pinpoint exactly what was happening. Instead, it’s clear that she was relying on religion due to stress. Psychologists have run several studies suggesting that stress triggers, like wedding planning, can lead to hyper-fixated religious visions.
It can also lead to manic episodes and, obviously, delusions. The same way she was deluded into thinking that the OP would be able to learn the violin in one year. According to experts, the violin is considered one of the hardest instruments to learn, and it can take up to three years of consistent daily practice just to develop a clear tone without sounding scratchy.
There really isn’t much else the OP could have done to help the woman seek some much-needed help, aside from what she already did — talking to the fiancé without stepping in too much. Unfortunately, the man seems to be an enabler, and professionals often point out that codependency can lead partners to enable and defend irrational behavior.
His behavior and concern about being embarrassed did not go unnoticed by netizens, who were quick to point out that the bride clearly needed help — but the fiancé refused to intervene, despite seeing it happen firsthand. With all this in mind, would you have messaged the partner if you were in the OP’s position? Or would you have actually indulged the bride and learned the violin?
Several concerns arose among netizens, who feared the woman could indeed be having a bipolar manic episode, claiming she needs serious help
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