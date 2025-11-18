102 Happy Friday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend, Voted By Readers (New Memes)

Friday memes are the perfect way to spread that Friday feeling with co-workers as the weekend approaches. Whether you plan to spend your free time scrolling Tinder or hanging out at a Little League game, the weekend means leaving the complex spreadsheets and corporate reports behind, doing fun things, reading a favorite book, or working on personal projects.
This article is for team members who are always pumping out quality work memes to keep the vibes high and the workflow rolling. We took the time to curate our absolute favorite Happy Friday memes, which means you and your colleagues at work will never run out of meme inspiration.
Get ready to kick off the weekend with a smile with this hilarious collection — from feeling burned out to being ready to head home for the weekend, there’s a meme for every Friday work mood.
#1 Friday Meme: “A Small Price To Pay For Thursday”
Image source: Cluggless
#2 The Last Friday 13th of the Decade
Image source: Dr_Reeeee
#3 Winnie Takes Friday as the Extra Day
Image source: oranke_dino
#4 Literally Everyone on Friday
Image source: reddit.com
#5 “When It’s Friday the 13th During the Spooky Month”
Image source: reddit.com
#6 “Flat F**k Friday”
Image source: Kuroo_z
#7 Monday-through-Friday Burritos
Image source: osrsslay
#8 POV: How Gamers See Perfect Friday
Image source: OneAboveAll2983
#9 “Don’t Deploy ‘Small Fixes’ on Fridays”
Image source: AlinMaior
#10 A Week in a Nutshell
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Important Announcement
Image source: _saadhu_
#12 How Jesus Spends Weekends
Image source: Karl_Marxs_Left_Ball
#13 Productivity Explained
Image source: ErenP06
#14 “Did Somebody Say Friday?”
Image source: beinglatino
#15 Mr Bean’s Friday Face
Image source: emp_de
#16 “Canceling All Friday Plans”
Image source: nykaacosmetics
#17 “Mike, Guess What Day Tomorrow Is?”
Image source: imgur.com
#18 When You Carry Your Work Across into Monday
Image source: Inside_Brilliant_388
#19 Friday To-Do List
Image source: corporatebish
#20 “We Made It. It’s Finally Friday”
Image source: Good Morning Images
#21 “It’s Not the End Yet”
Image source: Raging_Autist
#22 “Sounds Like the Tuesday Problem”
Image source: corporatebish
#23 When You Have to Work Weekends
Image source: Eastview10
#24 Friday Evening Flashbacks
Image source: Seán Heffernan
#25 “It Depends”
Image source: ImARitard
#26 Last Minute Friday Meeting
Image source: amanda_yesplease
#27 “What Time Do You Get off Work?”
Image source: thestrongmomever
#28 “When It’s Friday but You’re Not in Love”
Image source: goth_videoss
#29 “I’ve Been Tired All Week”
Image source: reddit.com
#30 “No Rest For Me This Weekend”
#31 Me on Monday vs Me on Friday
Image source: Holofan4life
#32 “My Work Status on Friday”
Image source: Still_Potato_415
#33 Ron Swanson Never Forgets Fridays
Image source: thebridginggroup
#34 “Pretty Sure This Can Wait”
Image source: corporatebish, Corporatebishh
#35 “Gentlemen, It’s Friday”
Image source: HappyHappyJoyJoyJoy6
#36 POV: How I See Friday vs How I See Other Weekdays
#37 “My Brain Calculating How Many Hours Left to Friday”
#38 Drake Friday Meme
#39 “It’s Friday, But You’re Unemployed”
Image source: mikeschwally1
#40 Oprah Has a Point
Image source: Sonya J
#41 Friday Night vs Monday Morning
Image source: kielly32
#42 “I’ll Pick the Draw”
#43 “It’s Friday, I Give Up”
Image source: newwavesocialclub
#44 “I’m Just Trying to Make it to Friday”
Image source: memequeen
#45 A Friday Fix
#46 “Sorry, Not Sorry”
Image source: corporatebish, Corporatebishh
#47 “My Brain Just Wants Some Beer”
Image source: maybeeememes
#48 “Leaving Work on Friday”
Image source: hanellei
#49 “A Casual Friday Night for Me”
Image source: imgur.com
#50 “How My Friday Night Looks”
Image source: imgur.com
#51 Friday Owl Face
Image source: MemesFriday
#52 “I’m Not Enjoying This”
Image source: kate_memeslet
#53 “Friday Got Me Like”
Image source: bluetigerbluetooth
#54 The Night Before the Day Off
Image source: FIREINMYVEINS_
#55 “I May Be a Little Stitious”
Image source: scottsshoelala
#56 “It Gets Late So Early When in Your 30s”
#57 “I Am Calm”
Image source: theteachingtexan
#58 “I Got Me a God Damned Plan!”
Image source: imgur.com
#59 “I Swear”
Image source: yaymaker
#60 “What Are They on About?”
Image source: mpatrickfiston
#61 “It’s Friday, My Fellas”
Image source: mikerockitjones
#62 “Can’t Say It Was Easy”
Image source: corporatebish
#63 The Joys of Friday Night In
Image source: Waitingforlunch
#64 Best Days of the Week
Image source: olid263
#65 “Have a GREAT Friday!”
Image source: pmcochr
#66 “It’s Been a Long Week”
Image source: Uoma_Never_Seen
#67 “We Don’t Do That Here”
Image source: ContemplativeNeil
#68 Making Right Choices
Image source: CarsonDaGamer
#69 When Your Boss Catches You Leaving Early on Friday
Image source: Tallbaldnorwegian
#70 “Let Me Check My Calendar”
Image source: memeologist01
#71 “Relatable”
Image source: austinbeals57
#72 “Me Very Excited”
#73 “Finally, It’s Friday”
Image source: prinnie_stevens
#74 “It’s Friday, Pawty!”
Image source: dogmompov
#75 That Friday Feeling
Image source: Bon Tool Co.
#76 “Cheers to Friday”
#77 “It’s Over…It’s Done”
Image source: Friday Memes
#78 “Taking It All In”
Image source: pppd
#79 “I Can Smell the Weekend From Here”
Image source: TGIF- Thank God Its Friday
#80 “Mondays Are Tough on the Soul”
Image source: tellychakkar
#81 The Friday Excitement
Image source: birthdaymeme
#82 TGIF
Image source: It's Friday Memes
#83 Leaving Work on Friday
#84 “Working from Home on a Sunny Friday”
#85 “That Look on Your Face…”
#86 “Mmmmm, Yes. It’s Friday”
#87 Friday Is a Double Payday
#88 “Just Me Doing My Friday Dance”
Image source: poochesatplay
#89 “Can You Smell That?”
Image source: Ramp Champ
#90 “When You Wake Up and Realize It’s Friday”
Image source: k9maniadogtraining_official
#91 “It’s Friday, Time To Pig Out”
#92 “It’s Friday. High Five”
Image source: Hutch's on the Beach
#93 “Oh No, It’s Only Wednesday”
#94 “Finally, the Work Week Is Over”
Image source: mandosmemories
#95 “Friday, Let’s Go!”
#96 My Face Throughout the Week
Image source: frenzy3
#97 “Freedom!”
Image source: Kammo Memes
#98 “Finishing Up Work on Friday Afternoon”
#99 “Fur Real, Guys, It’s the End of the Week”
Image source: almosthomeli
#100 “Hey, Friday, I’ve Been Looking For You”
Image source: PhenixOnRoad
#101 “What Friday Feeling?”
Image source: corporatebish
#102 “Not Interested”
Image source: corporatebish
Follow Us