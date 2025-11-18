102 Happy Friday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend, Voted By Readers (New Memes)

Friday memes are the perfect way to spread that Friday feeling with co-workers as the weekend approaches. Whether you plan to spend your free time scrolling Tinder or hanging out at a Little League game, the weekend means leaving the complex spreadsheets and corporate reports behind, doing fun things, reading a favorite book, or working on personal projects. 

This article is for team members who are always pumping out quality work memes to keep the vibes high and the workflow rolling. We took the time to curate our absolute favorite Happy Friday memes, which means you and your colleagues at work will never run out of meme inspiration.

Get ready to kick off the weekend with a smile with this hilarious collection — from feeling burned out to being ready to head home for the weekend, there’s a meme for every Friday work mood.

#1 Friday Meme: “A Small Price To Pay For Thursday”

Image source: Cluggless

#2 The Last Friday 13th of the Decade

Image source: Dr_Reeeee

#3 Winnie Takes Friday as the Extra Day

Image source: oranke_dino

#4 Literally Everyone on Friday

Image source: reddit.com

#5 “When It’s Friday the 13th During the Spooky Month”

Image source: reddit.com

#6 “Flat F**k Friday”

Image source: Kuroo_z

#7 Monday-through-Friday Burritos

Image source: osrsslay

#8 POV: How Gamers See Perfect Friday

Image source: OneAboveAll2983

#9 “Don’t Deploy ‘Small Fixes’ on Fridays”

Image source: AlinMaior

#10 A Week in a Nutshell

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Important Announcement

Image source: _saadhu_

#12 How Jesus Spends Weekends

Image source: Karl_Marxs_Left_Ball

#13 Productivity Explained

Image source: ErenP06

#14 “Did Somebody Say Friday?”

Image source: beinglatino

#15 Mr Bean’s Friday Face

Image source: emp_de

#16 “Canceling All Friday Plans”

Image source: nykaacosmetics

#17 “Mike, Guess What Day Tomorrow Is?”

Image source: imgur.com

#18 When You Carry Your Work Across into Monday

Image source: Inside_Brilliant_388

#19 Friday To-Do List

Image source: corporatebish

#20 “We Made It. It’s Finally Friday”

Image source: Good Morning Images

#21 “It’s Not the End Yet”

Image source: Raging_Autist

#22 “Sounds Like the Tuesday Problem”

Image source: corporatebish

#23 When You Have to Work Weekends

Image source: Eastview10

#24 Friday Evening Flashbacks

Image source: Seán Heffernan

#25 “It Depends”

Image source: ImARitard

#26 Last Minute Friday Meeting

Image source: amanda_yesplease

#27 “What Time Do You Get off Work?”

Image source: thestrongmomever

#28 “When It’s Friday but You’re Not in Love”

Image source: goth_videoss

#29 “I’ve Been Tired All Week”

Image source: reddit.com

#30 “No Rest For Me This Weekend”

102 Happy Friday Memes To Kickstart Your Weekend, Voted By Readers (New Memes)

#31 Me on Monday vs Me on Friday

Image source: Holofan4life

#32 “My Work Status on Friday”

Image source: Still_Potato_415

#33 Ron Swanson Never Forgets Fridays

Image source: thebridginggroup

#34 “Pretty Sure This Can Wait”

Image source: corporatebish, Corporatebishh

#35 “Gentlemen, It’s Friday”

Image source: HappyHappyJoyJoyJoy6

#36 POV: How I See Friday vs How I See Other Weekdays

#37 “My Brain Calculating How Many Hours Left to Friday”

#38 Drake Friday Meme

#39 “It’s Friday, But You’re Unemployed”

Image source: mikeschwally1

#40 Oprah Has a Point

Image source: Sonya J

#41 Friday Night vs Monday Morning

Image source: kielly32

#42 “I’ll Pick the Draw”

#43 “It’s Friday, I Give Up”

Image source: newwavesocialclub

#44 “I’m Just Trying to Make it to Friday”

Image source:  memequeen

#45 A Friday Fix

#46 “Sorry, Not Sorry”

Image source: corporatebish, Corporatebishh

#47 “My Brain Just Wants Some Beer”

Image source: maybeeememes

#48 “Leaving Work on Friday”

Image source: hanellei

#49 “A Casual Friday Night for Me”

Image source: imgur.com

#50 “How My Friday Night Looks”

Image source: imgur.com

#51 Friday Owl Face

Image source: MemesFriday

#52 “I’m Not Enjoying This”

Image source: kate_memeslet

#53 “Friday Got Me Like”

Image source: bluetigerbluetooth

#54 The Night Before the Day Off

Image source: FIREINMYVEINS_

#55 “I May Be a Little Stitious”

Image source: scottsshoelala

#56 “It Gets Late So Early When in Your 30s”

#57 “I Am Calm”

Image source: theteachingtexan

#58 “I Got Me a God Damned Plan!”

Image source: imgur.com

#59 “I Swear”

Image source: yaymaker

#60 “What Are They on About?”

Image source: mpatrickfiston

#61 “It’s Friday, My Fellas”

Image source: mikerockitjones

#62 “Can’t Say It Was Easy”

Image source: corporatebish

#63 The Joys of Friday Night In

Image source: Waitingforlunch

#64 Best Days of the Week

Image source: olid263

#65 “Have a GREAT Friday!”

Image source: pmcochr

#66 “It’s Been a Long Week”

Image source: Uoma_Never_Seen

#67 “We Don’t Do That Here”

Image source: ContemplativeNeil

#68 Making Right Choices

Image source: CarsonDaGamer

#69 When Your Boss Catches You Leaving Early on Friday

Image source: Tallbaldnorwegian

#70 “Let Me Check My Calendar”

Image source: memeologist01

#71 “Relatable”

Image source: austinbeals57

#72 “Me Very Excited”

#73 “Finally, It’s Friday”

Image source: prinnie_stevens

#74 “It’s Friday, Pawty!”

Image source: dogmompov

#75 That Friday Feeling

Image source: Bon Tool Co.

#76 “Cheers to Friday”

#77 “It’s Over…It’s Done”

Image source: Friday Memes

#78 “Taking It All In”

Image source: pppd

#79 “I Can Smell the Weekend From Here”

Image source: TGIF- Thank God Its Friday

#80 “Mondays Are Tough on the Soul”

Image source: tellychakkar

#81 The Friday Excitement

Image source: birthdaymeme

#82 TGIF

Image source: It's Friday Memes

#83 Leaving Work on Friday

#84 “Working from Home on a Sunny Friday”

#85 “That Look on Your Face…”

#86 “Mmmmm, Yes. It’s Friday”

#87 Friday Is a Double Payday

#88 “Just Me Doing My Friday Dance”

Image source: poochesatplay

#89 “Can You Smell That?”

Image source: Ramp Champ

#90 “When You Wake Up and Realize It’s Friday”

Image source: k9maniadogtraining_official

#91 “It’s Friday, Time To Pig Out”

#92 “It’s Friday. High Five”

Image source: Hutch's on the Beach

#93 “Oh No, It’s Only Wednesday”

#94 “Finally, the Work Week Is Over”

Image source: mandosmemories

#95 “Friday, Let’s Go!”

#96 My Face Throughout the Week

Image source: frenzy3

#97 “Freedom!”

Image source: Kammo Memes

#98 “Finishing Up Work on Friday Afternoon”

#99 “Fur Real, Guys, It’s the End of the Week”

Image source: almosthomeli

#100 “Hey, Friday, I’ve Been Looking For You”

Image source: PhenixOnRoad

#101 “What Friday Feeling?”

Image source: corporatebish

#102 “Not Interested”

Image source: corporatebish

