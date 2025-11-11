I Freeze Time In ‘Kitchensuspension’

by

As for many things, the idea of Kitchen suspension Project came to me by chance, for reasons of time, family, needs, the kitchen is the area that I live the most. I thought about talking of a physical place, in a simple way, and making its basic daily purpose, a set. But not a set where you cook, but where things that inhabit it, have a life of their own, almost as if they took a place of their own, a place of entertainment, of course.

Obviously, to create these images, there’s a great work of post production. Every photograph has a different process behind it, that first of all, depends on the subject. What I can say is that every object that you see floating was captured in the exact spot it was.

More info: Instagram

#1

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#2

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#3

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#4

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#5

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#6

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#7

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#8

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#9

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#10

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#11

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#12

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#13

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#14

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#15

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#16

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#17

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#18

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#19

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#20

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#21

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#22

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#23

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#24

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#25

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#26

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#27

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#28

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#29

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

#30

I Freeze Time In &#8216;Kitchensuspension&#8217;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
