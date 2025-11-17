To Celebrate Mother’s Day, I Captured 21 Photographs Of Foxes With Their Little Cubs (New Pics)

by

My name is Roeselien Raimond and I am a professional photographer, passionate about fox photography. I consider it a great compliment to be allowed to witness the interaction between the vixen and her kits. It demonstrates the loving nature of foxes so clearly. No matter how hungry they are this time of year, all prey goes directly to their little ones. She doesn’t even take a bite. And no matter how tired she must be from all the hunting, she takes all the time to nurse her cubs in peace.

But the most beautiful are these loving mother-child moments. A short nose-to-nose. A loving cleaning session. A sincere hug. The fun spills out and the strong mother-child bond truly shows! Fox mothers are mothers I would wish everyone had!

If you would like to see more Bored Panda posts with my fox photography, you can click here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. 

Happy Mother’s Day!

More info: roeselienraimond.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

