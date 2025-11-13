Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

by

Many people would agree that sashimi (a Japanese delicacy consisting of very fresh raw fish or meat nicely sliced into thin pieces) is one of the best ways to enjoy fish. Not only you can taste thinly sliced seafood at its very freshest but also this delicacy recently became famous as a form of food art.

One culinary artist, going by the handle of mikyoui0, never had a job related to art or design, however, he has a son whom he wanted to teach food preparation and also instill a love for it. He decided to think out of the box and turn the learning process into a fun activity by making edible art. During the summer of last year, he started working with fish, therefore, it was a perfect opportunity to start the learning process! The artist taught his son how to slice and prepare sashimi and the whole learning process became a fun activity where he was able to make unique designs and form excellent works of art. The fun part is that by teaching his child, he ended up really getting into this amazing art himself.

More info: Instagram

#1 God Of Fire

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#2 White Crane

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#3 Alraune

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#4 Swinging In The Wind

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#5 Tangled

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#6 Wedding Night

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#7 Dove With Leaf

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#8 Forest Spirit

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#9 Elements Of Fire

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#10 Unicorn And His Owner

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#11 Snow Queen

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#12 Captivating Angel

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#13 White Dragon

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#14 Samurai

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#15 Lady In The Garden

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#16 Betta Fish

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#17 Sword Dance

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#18 Playing With Mermaids

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#19 Beauty Of Pegasus

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#20 Snowboarding

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#21 Little Girl

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#22 Samurai

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#23 Lady In The Wind

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#24 Chinese Dragon

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#25 Fallen Angel

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#26 Shining Angel

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#27 Finally Spring

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#28 Rock Star

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#29 Power Of Music

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

#30 Love Arrow

Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Image source: Mikyoui

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Gorgeous Seed Bead Webs: 25 Amazing Jewelries By Apollinariya Koprivnik
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
People Are Cracking Up At Hugh Jackman’s Ad For Ryan Reynolds’ Gin Company
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Simple Car Stuff”: 52 Skills That Require Minimal Training But Give Maximum Results
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
Unlocking the Secrets of Locke & Key Season 3: Cast Details and More
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2021
The Captivating Colors Of Wales By Paul Templing
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
42 Very Strange But Funny Photos Of Cats Shared By An IG Account Obsessed With Felines
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.