Sashimi Artist Designs Incredible Food Art From Raw Fish And Other Edible Ingredients

Many people would agree that sashimi (a Japanese delicacy consisting of very fresh raw fish or meat nicely sliced into thin pieces) is one of the best ways to enjoy fish. Not only you can taste thinly sliced seafood at its very freshest but also this delicacy recently became famous as a form of food art.
One culinary artist, going by the handle of mikyoui0, never had a job related to art or design, however, he has a son whom he wanted to teach food preparation and also instill a love for it. He decided to think out of the box and turn the learning process into a fun activity by making edible art. During the summer of last year, he started working with fish, therefore, it was a perfect opportunity to start the learning process! The artist taught his son how to slice and prepare sashimi and the whole learning process became a fun activity where he was able to make unique designs and form excellent works of art. The fun part is that by teaching his child, he ended up really getting into this amazing art himself.
More info: Instagram
#1 God Of Fire
#1 God Of Fire
#2 White Crane
#2 White Crane
#3 Alraune
#3 Alraune
#4 Swinging In The Wind
#4 Swinging In The Wind
#5 Tangled
#5 Tangled
#6 Wedding Night
#6 Wedding Night
#7 Dove With Leaf
#7 Dove With Leaf
#8 Forest Spirit
#8 Forest Spirit
#9 Elements Of Fire
#9 Elements Of Fire
#10 Unicorn And His Owner
#10 Unicorn And His Owner
#11 Snow Queen
#11 Snow Queen
#12 Captivating Angel
#12 Captivating Angel
#13 White Dragon
#13 White Dragon
#14 Samurai
#14 Samurai
#15 Lady In The Garden
#15 Lady In The Garden
#16 Betta Fish
#16 Betta Fish
#17 Sword Dance
#17 Sword Dance
#18 Playing With Mermaids
#18 Playing With Mermaids
#19 Beauty Of Pegasus
#19 Beauty Of Pegasus
#20 Snowboarding
#20 Snowboarding
#21 Little Girl
#21 Little Girl
#22 Samurai
#22 Samurai
#23 Lady In The Wind
#23 Lady In The Wind
#24 Chinese Dragon
#24 Chinese Dragon
#25 Fallen Angel
#25 Fallen Angel
#26 Shining Angel
#26 Shining Angel
#27 Finally Spring
#27 Finally Spring
#28 Rock Star
#28 Rock Star
#29 Power Of Music
#29 Power Of Music
#30 Love Arrow
#30 Love Arrow
