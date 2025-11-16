Floral Escape Or How I Made It Through Covid (6 Pics)

When we locked in our flats and houses, I as an artist experienced an enormous lack of motivation to work. It happened because I could not see excess cultural events so I left without my typical source of inspiration. The Botanical Garden collection I started to work on during that time became my escape.

It allowed me to travel while staying at home. This collection is a set of paintings and each of them has a unique combination of flowers, plants, and trees which can grow in different parts of the world. Creation process around the Botanical Garden collection pushed me to search and study new plant and flowers and bring them together in organic chaos. The goal was to imitate how those plants and flowers could coexist together.

As a result, now this collection includes altogether 19 paintings and it is constantly growing.

More info: artkiannu.fi | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
