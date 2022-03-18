We live in a world where bigger is oftentimes deemed to be better. This concept can even be applied to the business sector, where we see start-up companies springing out from every corner with the hottest and latest business concepts that seem to get crazier over the years. We have been psyched to dream big and shoot for the stars, but sometimes being too overly ambitious also has its fair share of consequences. Apple TV+’s miniseries, WeCrashed, tells the story of the rise and fall of shared co-working giant, WeWork. It is a modern-day story of Icarus, the boy who flew too close to the sun, and a lesson that not everything that glitters is gold. Here are five reasons why we are watching WeCrashed:
5. It tells a compelling story that rocked the business world
WeWork was supposed to be a start-up unicorn that transformed the shared workspace arena. It started out as an innovative company that was able to receive a huge funding by Japanese investor, Softbank which propelled the company’s valuation price to a whopping $47 billion. The launch of the start-up’s gigantic IPO put it under the spotlight, making it a subject of scrutiny and criticism. It did not take long for the IPO to go bust and for the eccentric founder to resign from his valued position. The story became larger than life and became a media frenzy. It was about time the outrageous events that unfolded were adapted into a Hollywood project.
4. We get to see two award-winning actors share the screen
The miniseries had Jared Leto (House of Gucci) and Anne Hathaway (Ocean’s 8) as the lead stars of the notorious story. Leto portrayed the role of the controversial WeWork founder, Adam Neumann, while Hathaway stars as his wife, Rebekah, who was also involved in setting up the company. The actors had to go through huge transformations to get into character, and they certainly do not disappoint. Seeing them physically transform into Adam and Rebekah was already an experience on its own. The fact that we get to see them act alongside each other and create small screen magic together is already enough reason to tune into the miniseries.
3. It’s always a thrill seeing Jared Leto get into character
It was most interesting to find out from Hathaway herself that Leto chose to go deep into method acting and stayed in-character for the entire 6 months of filming. Leto is no stranger to challenging roles and intense acting methods, and he proves to still be on top of his game in this role. Adam Neumann is such an out-of-the-box character to portray, and Leto looked as if he eased into the role like a pro. Watching the official trailer for the first time could already give you a sense of what to expect. Leto not only looked, but also sounded like the part, which makes us believe that a string of television awards nominations is on the way.
2. The story is ultimately rooted from a bizarre love story unlike any other
Rebekah’s impact on Adam’s life was momentous. She pushed him to go beyond his limits and transform his failed business concepts into a billion-dollar company. Rebekah influenced Adam in many ways, and this proved to be dangerous as time went by. The miniseries traverses 10 years of Rebekah and Adam’s relationship and captures how two the chaotic love story of two narcissists reached great heights, but combusted in due time. Viewers are about to embark on a bumpy ride aboard the eccentric and wildly spiritual world of the Neumann’s.
1. It serves as a cautionary tale for everyone
History has gone against the concept of companies being “too big to fail” countless of times. We have witnessed industry giants suffer huge blows that pushed them to the brink of bankruptcy. WeWork was introduced as a disruptor that was supposed to integrate real estate with technology. Turns out that a lot of innovative ideas are easier said than done. The proof is in the pudding, and numbers don’t lie. The fate of WeWork could be treated as a lesson for people of all ages— aspiring entrepreneurs, or not. There are no shortcuts to success and transparency is vital in every organization. It’s okay to dream big and aim high as long as you are not cutting any corners nor short-changing anyone. As the saying goes, the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Any intention, no matter how good, is meaningless unless followed by genuine and good action.