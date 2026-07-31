First Look At Live-Action Disney Princess Ignites Chaos As Fans Remain Fiercely Divided Over New Remake

Disney‘s upcoming live-action Tangled remake has sparked fresh controversy after the first set photos revealed Teagan Croft as Rapunzel.
As filming gets underway, fans have finally gotten their first look at Rapunzel in live-action, but the reaction has been anything but unanimous. While some praised the early glimpse, others questioned whether the remake can capture the magic of the 2010 animated classic.
“I am literally speechless,” one fan wrote on X.
Set photos reveal first look at live-action Rapunzel in Tangled remake
Image credits: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
A live-action remake of 2010’s Tangled was first announced in 2024 with Michael Gracey signing on as director before the year’s end. However, in April 2025, it was reported that Disney had paused development due to the poor commercial performance of Snow White.
Development resumed in October 2025, and casting was underway by December. After several actresses screen-tested for Rapunzel, Australian actress Teagan Croft was cast in January 2026.
Image credits: Walt Disney Pictures.
Principal photography for the film began in June and is expected to take place in various parts of Spain. However, the first set photos sparked controversy after the Corona Kingdom’s sun tapestries were changed from purple to blue.
As a result, many fans feared that the color of Rapunzel’s costume would also be changed in the adaptation.
Image credits: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
On July 29, fans got their first proper look at Croft in costume as Rapunzel after X user @TangledUpdates shared photos of the actress on set, confirming Rapunzel would wear her iconic purple gown.
The following day, the account shared a more detailed look at Rapunzel’s costume. The 22-year-old wore a deeper-purple version of Rapunzel’s iconic puffed-sleeve gown from the animated film, paired with a long blonde wig.
Rapunzel costume design triggers chaos among fans on social media
Image credits: Walt Disney Pictures.
The photos quickly went viral on X, attracting more than 9 million views in less than 24 hours. However, reactions were mixed, with many users criticizing the costume design.
“It’s not bad, but it’s not good either; it looks like a cosplay they didn’t finish, and another thing…Where’s the color?!” one user wrote.
Several fans argued that while the adaptation retained the overall design, its colors were far more muted than the vibrant original.
A second person commented, “What in the world is this outfit design…it looks horrendous.”
“Why is the dress so dark it lacks color and whimsy, and where are the floralssss,” a third said.
Despite the backlash, some users defended the costume design, arguing that the muted aesthetic was more suitable because Rapunzel begins the story as a servant unaware of her royal heritage.
A fourth person added, “It does look very homespun though, like a dress she would make herself.”
Fans remained divided over Tangled remake after Disney’s past failures
Image credits: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images
While the costume design garnered mixed reactions, many fans remained unconvinced that Disney could deliver a faithful and entertaining adaptation.
The studio’s recent live-action remakes have underperformed at the box office. 2025’s Snow White was panned by critics and only managed to gross $205.7 million against a reported budget of $336.5 million.
Image credits: Walt Disney Pictures.
The live-action Moana, which released earlier this month, also received poor reviews from critics, with many claiming it was an unnecessary and soulless remake of the original. It too underperformed at the box office and has only grossed $235.2 million so far.
Given the steep decline in fanfare and commercial success of the live-action remakes, fans remain skeptical that Tangled will break that trend.
Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images
Aside from Croft, the film also stars Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider and Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel, while Diego Luna has been cast in an as-yet-undisclosed role.
Tangled is scheduled to be released in 2027.
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