Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late

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Most work drama stories tend to revolve around an entitled manager or a boss with demands that really exceed the possibilities of physical reality. But sometimes the roles are reversed and it’s the person in charge going online for help on how to resolve a workplace issue.

A manager turned to the internet for advice when they realized they had to let go of an employee who had recently become a parent. The worker would show up late so frequently and constantly, that it was causing everyone else to stay late to pick up the slack. Readers shared their thoughts and debated the ethics of the situation.

Punctuality is important in most workplaces

Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late

Image credits: drazenphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)

So one manager pondered if they were wrong to fire a new parent for being constantly late

Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late

Image credits: Gl1tchCanticle

Some folks needed more details

Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late

Readers mostly sided with the manager

Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late
Manager Gets Accused Of “Punishing A Parent For Struggling” After Firing Them For Always Being Late

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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