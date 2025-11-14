Dog Obsessed With Tennis Balls Breaks World Record For Amount Of Tennis Balls In His Mouth

Many dogs absolutely adore playing with balls, but some of them take the game to a whole new level. One of those pups is Finley, a golden retriever from Canandaigua, NY. Clearly, Finley is not an ordinary dog. As it turns out, the 6-year-old pup has a secret talent — he can put half a dozen tennis balls in his mouth at once. Apparently, no other in the has done that yet, meaning that Finley broke a world record for most balls in the mouth by a dog.
Image credits: finnyboymolloy
Ever since he was just a little pup, Finley loved tennis balls. His obsession only seemed to grow as he got older. Soon, he learned to cram as many balls as he could into his adorable cheeks.
Slowly, he taught himself to pick up not one or two tennis balls, but up to 6 at once. Proud owners, Cheri and Rob Molloy, have made sure to document his achievement.
However, the record is yet to be made official by the Guinness World Records.
The current world record is held by another golden retriever named Augie who won the title after stuffing 5 balls into his mouth in 2003.
Finley was welcomed to the Molloy’s family when he was just a 10-week-old puppy after Cheri and Rob’s daughter brought him home.
The family noticed their pet’s talent when he was about 2-years-old. Back then, the tennis ball-loving dog could easily fit 4 of them into his mouth.
While Finley awaits the official credit for his ability, he entertains his 31,500 Instagram followers who praise him for his talent. Hopefully, he soon receives the recognition he deserves!
