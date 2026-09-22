28 Paintings By Michel Devanakis Where Extreme Perspective Completely Transforms The Human Form

At first glance, Michel Devanakis’ paintings can feel remarkably grounded in reality. Faces are carefully rendered, bodies have weight, and small details invite a closer look. Spend a little longer with them, though, and things often become less straightforward. Perspectives stretch, reflections complicate the scene, compositions behave unexpectedly, and familiar subjects begin to feel slightly uncanny. Devanakis is a contemporary figurative painter born in Douala, Cameroon, to Greek parents. He studied Graphic Arts and Advertising in France before spending more than two decades working as a graphic designer and illustrator, an experience that still influences how he constructs his images. In 2013, he shifted his focus fully toward painting and is now based in Marathon, Greece.
A recurring idea throughout his work is the notion of a “threshold”, the unstable space between two states. His paintings explore boundaries between reality and symbolism, private identity and outside perception, belief and authority, or the visible and something less easily defined. Rather than offering viewers a single interpretation, Devanakis keeps an image suspended long enough for its meaning to remain open. His process similarly moves between different worlds. Devanakis often develops compositions digitally first, using collage and visual experimentation to test ideas before translating them into oil paint. He then works with an alla prima approach, applying wet paint over wet paint and allowing the physical qualities of the medium to remain part of the finished piece. He also deliberately pushes perspective beyond what viewers may find comfortable. Writing about his painting “Tootsies,” Devanakis explained how extreme foreshortening can make perfectly intentional anatomy appear “wrong” when viewed through our usual expectations. For him, that moment of uncertainty is part of the point: rather than instantly decoding an image, the viewer may have to spend a little more time actually looking at it.
Below, you can explore a selection of his paintings for yourself. Take a closer look, see which details or unusual perspectives catch your attention, and let us know which piece was your favorite.
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#1 “On The Way To Pindaya”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “Landscape from a trip to Myanmar. Although I have travelled a lot around the globe (including Asia) , I have never been to Myanmar. The source picture was sent to me by a very good friend who went there 4 or 5 years ago. I did not like some elements in the picture so I removed them and did about the 1/3 by imagination trying to be truthful to my own experience of Asia.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#2 “Good And Evil Staring At Each Other”
Oil on canvas
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#3 “The Edge”
Oil and acrylic on canvas
Artist statement: “I was in the middle of creating a new painting when this idea popped into my head, claiming that it was more significant and should be completed right away. I gave it a fight, but the idea proved to be persistent, reminding me that lately I am not so reliable in keeping promises…
So here we are…
This work has many readings. Mine involves the choices and decisions we have to make in our lives, never knowing which one is the best. More broadly, it also reflects the dangerous paths humanity seems to have taken in recent years, from pandemics to threats of war, natural disasters and social unrest. Your interpretation may be different.
While writing this text, I actually stumbled upon another -perhaps more religious- reading.
One of the Hindu Upanishads says “Stepping on the razor’s edge is as difficult as crossing the path that leads to Salvation” . The Upanishads are the philosophical-religious texts of Hinduism (also known as Sanatan Dharma meaning “Eternal Order” or “Eternal Path”). While this particular thought didn’t cross my mind during the creation process, I think it adds an additional dimension to the whole concept, After all, this painting imposed itself out of nowhere. Therefore the Hinduist text that suddenly appeared to me at the very end may not be just a coincidence. ”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#4 “Everland”
Series: Beyond
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “What if Michael Jackson belonged to another realm.
Not Neverland.
Everland.
A place beyond time, judgment, and noise.
A space where innocence and sensitivity are allowed to exist.
This painting is my interpretation of Michael as a tragically misunderstood being.
Not the icon. Not the controversy.
But the soul.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#5 “Traveller”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “Inspired by a photograph of Mr. Aaron Draper.“
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#6 “Tootsies”
Oil on canvas
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#7 “Elysium”
Oil on canvas
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#8 “Leave Your Prayer After The Tone”
Oil and acrylic on canvas
Artist statement: “Although this -satirical- painting is quite different from the previous one (“Freedom”) it is also a sort of continuity. In a world of chaos and technological advancement where cheap distractions, “fast-food prophets” and uneducated influencers have replaced common sense and values. It is not intended as a critic on any religion but rather as a humorous statement on how many people view faith today. Technology is the new God. So… download the prayer app (don’t laugh, there are actually many out there) and leave your prayer. If you are lucky they may also have a discount where you can leave 2 prayers for the price of one.
The idea for this painting came when I was scrolling through various apps for my phone and stumbled upon a few ‘Prayer apps.’”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#9 “Genesis”
Series: Beyond
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “Some works arrive like lightning. Others unfold slowly, as if waiting to be born. Genesis is my take on creation. Not as chaos or command, but as harmony, rhythm, and breath.
At its center, Vishnu holds a golden thread that passes through every gesture, binding thought and form together. It’s a reflection on how everything begins.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#10 “Freedom”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “I firmly believe that Reality is what YOU make of it. You can create your own or choose for instance to read all the trash and ugly news that are fed to you every day. I have always wondered how would be the world if all the news globally spoke exclusively about good and positive news and choose to ignore the rest. Not a single word about wars or crimes anywhere. Since terror feeds on terror, the same rule should apply for the opposite side. Just imagine for a minute how it would be… I guess we will never know, but the good news is that we can choose to ignore it on a personal level and mediate on positive, optimistic and creative things. I am a dreamer, I am an artist, this is my reality. Let’s set ourselves free.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#11 “Kyrios Georgos”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “Portrait of a regular customer at the coffee shop where I go.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#12 “Libertas”
Series: Beyond
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “A work inspired by history and mythology, exploring freedom, resilience, and rebirth. This painting is part of my new series Beyond, where I revisit symbols and stories that transcend time. With Libertas, I leaned into the origins of the Roman goddess and the echoes of liberty through history – from ancient ideals to their reimagining in modern monuments.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#13 “Bold Nude”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “Inspired by a beautiful photograph of Mr. Vadim Stein.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#14 “Ephemeral Self-Portrait”
Oil and acrylic on canvas
Artist statement: “I am not the same today as I was yesterday or will be tomorrow. 20 or 50 years from now, who will remember this portrait and where will it be? everything is ephemeral…”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#15 “Ascension”
Series: Beyond
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “Not every rise is a release.
The wings open. The body hesitates.
The shadow remains.
A moment held at the threshold.
Between weight and something that cannot yet be controlled.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#16 “A Sole Perspective”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “Many of you have asked me to dive deeper into this theme. Not that I wouldn’t have if you didn’t ask, as a matter of fact I also enjoy the process and it’s originality. The only challenge I face so far is finding the model with the “right” feet (as weird as it may sound), willing to pose in various angles, in order for me to find the most interesting perspective. My goal is not to paint something that has a million pictures on the web, but to discover and capture that little “extra” that will “speak” to me and hopefully others. It’s easier said than done! So, if you feel up for the challenge, why not give it a shot?”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#17 “Rebirth”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “The old world is going away and a new beginning arises. From the ashes, a gate to a whole new world, liberated from the burdens of the past.
This painting is the fourth and last part of a series that started with my painting “The Calm Before the Storm.” I wanted it to end with an optimistic note (and my assistant who is on the last picture, agreed!).”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#18 “Dance Baby, Dance”
Oil on canvas
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#19 “The Last Walk”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “This is probably the most personal and emotional painting that I have ever created. My father passed away when I was eleven. About a month later, I had this dream. We were walking on a desert dirt road and he was holding my hand. On the right side of that road there was just a single tree and a bench. When we arrived at that spot, he looked at me and asked me to stay there since he had to continue the road alone. I begged him to take me with him. He replied “you have a long journey ahead of you, your time has not come, one day we will meet again”. I woke up crying. That was the first and last time I ever saw my father in a dream. This year I will turn 60. I managed to live 7 more years than he did and this dream is still alive in me almost 50 years later. I can’t remember his voice, I am not so sure if it was a rock or a bench… that is why I had the need and the urge to do this piece, afraid that some other bits of memory will fade away. Needless to say, this painting is not for sale. At least until I go and meet him again…”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#20 “Lady With Veil 2”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement:
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#21 “After The Rain”
Oil on canvas
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#22 “Medusa Rising”
Series: Beyond
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “Medusa Rising reimagines the myth as a cosmic transformation. Not curse, but emergence. A powerful symbol of resilience, rebirth, and the eternal feminine.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#23 “Esoterica”
Oil on canvas
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#24 “Apocalypse”
Series: The New World Order
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “This painting is the third part of a series that will end on an optimistic note in the fourth piece. It follows my previous painting titled «The New World Order.» I don’t have much to say about this one, as I believe the title speaks for itself. However, the creation process was a different story. As some of you may know, I typically plan my paintings and by the time I start them, I always have the finished idea on paper or on my screen, so the painting process is usually quite fast. This time though, I had nothing. Just the title and a few ideas. I started with a blank canvas, hoping that somehow it would take shape as I worked on it. I used black paint as a base and added some strokes with confused shapes. What disturbed me the most was the theme and all the negative energy that it brought into the process. I felt like it was draining me. At some point, I decided to give up. I couldn’t even stand looking at it anymore, so I erased everything and started over. That’s when some other shapes started to appear. Just when I thought it was over, I began painting again. This was the first time I’ve painted like this – with no plan, no idea, no sketches, and no clue. I’m glad it’s over, but I also appreciate the experience. Would I do it again? No way, or at least not with such a dark subject. Do I like the result? Honestly, I don’t know. But what needed to come out did come out, and that’s all that matters. It looks more like a sketch that would need more work on the details, but at the same time, the sense of urgency is enough.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#25 “New World Order”
Oil on canvas
Series: The New World Order
Artist statement: “It was around 1985 when I first learned about The New World Order. That particular expression was from a book published in the early seventies by an unknown writer who was allegedly thrown in various psychiatric institutions, claiming he was a victim of “the system”. Unfortunately I can’t remember the name of this person or his book. I believe he was Australian. All I remember is that I borrowed the book from the Bermuda Public Library at that time (I lived to that beautiful place for 2 years), then had to return it. There was a sentence in it that said something like this: «You will know the end is near when a world leader starts talking about a New World Order».
The second time I heard about “The New World Order” was from a famous world leader around 1991. I got goosebumps as I remembered the book and realized that what this guy wrote so many years ago was coming to life. It was the exact same sentence. Word for word. I always regretted not having made copies of that book.
Today, people who lived in the seventies or eighties, can better compare with their own time and clearly see where this New World Order is heading, and how it has affected our world and Western Societies in particular. Brainwashing, censorship of speech, ideas, or anything that doesn’t fit the official narrative. Enslavement, economic strangulation, wars, viruses and confinements… Humanity has long lost it’s humanity.
Creating this piece, I wanted to convey the muzzled liberties and the terror of what lies ahead.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#26 “Yeay!”
Oil and acrylic on canvas
Artist statement: “I wanted this one to be something between comics (the lower part) and a realistic painting (top part, partialy and intentionally unfinished).”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#27 “Namaste”
Oil on wood
Artist statement: “A double portrait of my stepson which can be seen and hanged either side. “Namaste” is the common greeting in yoga. It is a gesture to send a message of peaceful spirituality to the universe in the hopes of receiving a positive message back. To me, a portrait has to go beyond the obvious by catching the spirit and essence of the subject. My original title was “Gratitude and Happiness.” Namaste is shorter and it’s definition even more to the point when I think of him.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
#28 “Mr. Elias”
Oil on canvas
Artist statement: “Portrait painting of an energetic 80+years old man commissioned by his son. He wanted him to be portrayed with his work uniform as he is wearing it to this day and most of the time. He keeps himself busy with building activities around his house and even his neighbors.
I had a hard time taking a good picture of him, as he is not very patient. I whish I have that much energy when I get his age.”
Image source: Michel Devanakis
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