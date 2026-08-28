Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

by

Relationships are all about compromise, but most folks would probably see putting their body on the line as something non-negotiable. This is all a roundabout way of saying questions about having kids should probably be resolved before the relationship gets too serious.

A woman went online to ask the internet if she was overreacting when her fiancé’s actions put her in a difficult situation. She had gone through two rather rough pregnancies, but when she asked him to get a vasectomy, he insisted that he couldn’t. Why? In his own words, “biblical reasons.”

There is a point where getting pregnant again becomes a risk

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

So one woman had an unpleasant surprise when her fiancé suddenly refused a vasectomy

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

Craig Adderley / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

Jep Gambardella (not the actual photo)

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

First-Book-Reading

Readers didn’t have a lot of sympathy for the man

Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through
Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Can You Share Your State’s Or City’s “Odd” Or “Strange” Covid Safety Rules? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Susan Boyle: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2026
Daily Guess The Country Game #048 (May 04, 2026)
3 min read
May, 4, 2026
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Alexa and Katie”
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2018
“I’ll Never Forgive Myself”: 25 Celebrity Confessions About Their Films That Stunned Movie Fans
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Husband’s Birthday Surprise For Wife Lands Them In Therapy After 19 Years Of Marriage
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025