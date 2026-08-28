Woman Greatly Underreacts When Husband Refuses To Get A Vasectomy After What She’s Been Through

Relationships are all about compromise, but most folks would probably see putting their body on the line as something non-negotiable. This is all a roundabout way of saying questions about having kids should probably be resolved before the relationship gets too serious.
A woman went online to ask the internet if she was overreacting when her fiancé’s actions put her in a difficult situation. She had gone through two rather rough pregnancies, but when she asked him to get a vasectomy, he insisted that he couldn’t. Why? In his own words, “biblical reasons.”
There is a point where getting pregnant again becomes a risk
Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
So one woman had an unpleasant surprise when her fiancé suddenly refused a vasectomy
Craig Adderley / Pexels (not the actual photo)
RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Jep Gambardella (not the actual photo)
Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Readers didn’t have a lot of sympathy for the man
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