Man Suggests An Open Relationship After Hearing His Friend Slept With 100 Women, Then Can’t Handle It

“Will you marry me?” Those four little words can instantly turn an ordinary day into a life-changing moment. But once the excitement settles, marriage comes with plenty of conversations about the future, expectations, boundaries, and the kind of relationship a couple actually wants to build. And while every couple has their own idea of what works for them, some arrangements can become a lot more complicated than anyone expected.
For instance, in today’s story, a woman opened up about her relationship with her fiancé. She had agreed to try an open relationship largely because he wanted to. At first, she was hesitant, but eventually found herself enjoying the freedom and independence that came with it. However, things took a very different turn when her fiancé began comparing their experiences and treating the arrangement like a competition. After several heated arguments and an unexpected set of rules, the situation eventually reached a point where she decided she had had enough. Keep reading to find out what happened.
Relationships can be complicated, and sometimes a single disagreement can change everything
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A woman considered breaking up with her fiancé after he threw a tantrum over their open relationship
Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The woman shared more details about her situation
Open relationships and polyamory are often confused, but they describe different types of consensual non-monogamous relationships
Open relationships have long been considered a taboo topic in many parts of the world. For decades, they were something people tended to whisper about rather than openly discuss. The traditional idea of a relationship (two people exclusively committed to each other) has been the norm for generations, so anything outside that often raised eyebrows or sparked strong opinions. Even today, mentioning an open relationship at a family dinner is likely to start quite a conversation. But times are changing. Fast-forward to 2026, and conversations around consensual non-monogamy are becoming far more common than they once were. Sarah Levinson, a counsellor at Creative Relating Psychology Psychotherapy in New York City, told BBC Worklife that she has noticed growing interest in open relationships over the past decade. “It was much more obscure 10 years ago, and now it’s incredibly common,” she said.
However, many people still use terms like “open relationship” and “polyamory” interchangeably, even though they can describe different relationship structures. Polyamory generally involves having multiple romantic or intimate partnerships, often with the knowledge and consent of everyone involved. Open relationships, on the other hand, are more commonly associated with a primary two-person partnership that allows for intimate relationships outside of it, often with less emphasis on forming additional romantic connections. Of course, every couple can define their relationship differently, but understanding these distinctions can help explain why no two open relationships necessarily look the same.
Data also suggests that younger generations may be increasingly open to the idea of consensual non-monogamy. In Germany, a representative survey by market research company Fittkau and Maaß found that 49% of men and 48% of women aged 18 to 29 believed that open relationships would become more common in the future. That does not mean everyone in this age group wants an open relationship themselves, but it does suggest that the idea is becoming less unfamiliar and perhaps less taboo than it was for previous generations.
Research from Canada offers another glimpse into how people view these relationships. A nationally representative study of 2,003 Canadian adults, conducted in 2017, found that 2.4% of all participants (and 4% of those currently in a relationship) said they were currently in an open relationship. Around one in five participants had previously been involved in an open relationship, while 12% said an open relationship was their ideal relationship type. The researchers also found that younger participants were more likely to have tried or prefer open relationships, while men were more likely than women to report previous experience with them or identify them as their ideal relationship style.
Open relationships can be rewarding, but they also bring challenges such as managing jealousy, maintaining trust, and communicating openly
Dating apps have also offered a glimpse into the growing interest in non-monogamous relationships. While most OkCupid users still seek monogamous relationships, the platform has reported a gradual increase in people interested in open relationships. Among more than one million UK-based OkCupid users who answered the question, “Would you consider having an open relationship?”, 31% said yes in 2022, compared with 29% in 2021 and 26% in 2020.
However, open marriages are not for everyone, and they’re certainly not a quick fix for marital boredom or relationship problems. As explored in books like More: A Memoir of Open Marriage, navigating an open relationship can be a demanding journey of self-confrontation that requires radical honesty, clear communication, and a great deal of emotional maturity.
But like any relationship structure, an open relationship comes with its own set of challenges. For it to work, couples generally need a strong foundation of trust, honesty, and mutual respect. Agreeing to an open relationship simply to please a partner (or because one person feels pressured into it) can create resentment over time. Both people need to genuinely want the arrangement and feel comfortable discussing their feelings, rather than treating it as something they have to tolerate to keep the relationship together.
Communication is another crucial part of the equation. Couples need to be honest about what they expect, what they are comfortable with, and where their boundaries lie. That might include discussing whether outside connections can become emotional, how much information partners want to share, and what happens if someone starts feeling uncomfortable. These conversations may not always be easy, but avoiding them can create even bigger problems later.
Jealousy can also become a challenge, even in relationships where both partners agreed to the arrangement. Feelings of insecurity, comparison, fear of being replaced, or resentment can emerge unexpectedly. Ultimately, there is no single relationship structure that works for everyone. Some people feel happiest in monogamous relationships, while others may find that consensual non-monogamy works for them. What matters is that everyone involved understands the arrangement, genuinely agrees to it, and feels respected throughout the process. An open relationship should be built on mutual consent—not pressure, competition, insecurity, or the fear that saying no could cost someone the relationship.
Coming back to this particular story, it seems the biggest issue may not have been the open relationship itself, but the way the arrangement eventually became a competition for the woman’s fiancé. What began as something he wanted to explore appears to have become increasingly difficult for him once he realized that the experience was not unfolding in the way he expected. And when rules and restrictions were introduced to help him “catch up,” the relationship seems to have reached a breaking point. What do you think, Pandas? Was the woman right to walk away, or could the couple have worked through their differences? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
People were quick to call out the fiancé’s behavior as toxic and concerning
She later spoke to her fiancé about the situation, but the conversation quickly turned aggressive
bruce mars / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
People were thrilled when the author revealed that she had mailed back the ring, started therapy, and was happily embracing single life
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