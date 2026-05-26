Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: “Vacuum Cleaner”

by

Ferrari’s standing in the automotive world has historically been defined by respect and acclaim, but that narrative shifted dramatically on Tuesday, May 26, a day after the brand revealed its electric model in Rome. 

The Ferrari Luce (Italian for light) is the supercar manufacturer’s first-ever four-door, five-seater car. 

It was developed with the help of former Apple design chief Jony Ive and his collective LoveFrom.

The Luce can reportedly hit 60 mph in around 2.5 seconds and has a maximum speed of roughly 192 mph.

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image credits: Ferrari

Ferrari said it had chosen to develop and manufacture all components in-house in Maranello, and that deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

While CEO Benedetto Vigna described the launch as “the result of five years of work” and “a new chapter” in Ferrari’s history, the internet’s reactions screamed disappointment.

Most of them took issue with the car’s look, labeling it a major departure from Ferrari’s traditional aesthetic.

While one user compared the blue-hued Luce to a Nissan Leaf, sharing side-by-side images, another likened the tangerine and yellow variants to vacuum cleaners in similar colors.

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: “Vacuum Cleaner”

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image credits: Ferrari

A third user shared a screenshot of ChatGPT roasting the design. 

When asked to comment on the newly launched car, the chatbot said: “If this is supposed to be a Ferrari concept, it looks like someone asked AI to mix a Ferrari, a 1980s vacuum cleaner, a Hyundai Ioniq 6, and a toaster.”

A separate user went on to list Luce among one of the top five ugliest car designs of all time, alongside the Chrysler PT Cruiser, Pontiac Aztek, Fiat Multipla, and Nissan Cube.

The disappointment went beyond internet memes, however, as Ferrari’s shares fell about 8% on Milan’s Borsa Italiana, while shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange dropped roughly 4%. 

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image credits: X/F1BigData

Analysts attributed the plunge to both “design hate” and the entry of the luxury automotive brand into the electric-vehicle market.

“Many fans are disappointed that Ferrari is embracing the EV concept, believing it dilutes the supercar brand, which has built itself around classic design and raw combustion-engine power,” Michael Field, chief equity strategist at global investment research company Morningstar, told CNBC.

Anthony Dick, an auto analyst at Franco-German finance group Oddo BHF, said the stock price response is “by far the sharpest reaction we’ve seen for a car design.

“The market has spoken,” he added.

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image credits: Ferrari

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini was also among the critics of Luce’s design.

“It looks nothing like a Ferrari. Is this supposed to be innovation? Who knows what company founder Enzo Ferrari would say,” he wrote on X.

Despite its unconventional design, Vigna said the Luce would deliver Ferrari drivers “the same sensation” as any other model, minus the roaring engine sound. 

That will be replaced by a distinct sound coming from each of its four new electric motors, he said.

Ferrari Luce is priced at $640,000 (€550,000). 

Ferrari has ventured into the EV market despite rival luxury carmakers, notably Porsche and Lamborghini, scaling back their electric vehicle strategies, citing weak consumer demand.

#1 Vaccum Cleaner Car

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: lerdvauto

#2 Phone-Charging

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: TheAppleDesign

#3 I’d Rather Pour Hot Sauce Into My Eye

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: Ninelives73

#4 Compared To The Nissan LEAF

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: TrungTPhan

#5 Ken’s Favorite Car

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: SinaHartung

#6 In Line With 2026 Trends

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: Xeer

#7 Why Are You?

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: TheRicanMemes

#8 All Memes Shared A Pattern

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: alx

#9 Reminiscing About Ferrari’s Past

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: Light_2610

#10 Transformers On A Break

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: TheRicanMemes

#11 The Bubble Gum Car

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: litcapital

#12 Wireless Ferrari Mouse

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: KORGAONKAR

#13 Like A Toy Vacuum Cleaner

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: Namru

#14 Lightning Mcqueen’s Long Lost Brother

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: SartorialShootr

#15 Not Even Homer Could Handle It

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: LongTplexTrader

#16 ChatGPT Joins The Roast Session

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: GhostOfPashka

#17 Simpsons’ Car

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: AdamLowisz

#18 The Top 5 Ugliest Car Of All Time

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: niccruzpatane

#19 Sad Shop Mascot

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: joshmanmode_

#20 AI Slop: Car Edition

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: magills_

#21 Not Exactly Flying Off The Shelves

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: PJpali

#22 Perfect For Vampire Aristocrats

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: EadrictheWild

#23 Is That A Mouth?

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: GrailArchive

#24 Not The Best Look

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: mnremiledebruin

#25 Electric Cooktop Lights

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: b4l4g4n

#26 Horse Makeover

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: heygroc

#27 Ferrari Got Tesla’d

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Image source: brivael

#28 What Would Ferrari’s Founder Think?

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

#29 That Scene Hits Different Now

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

#30 What Is That?

Ferrari’s First Fully Electric Car Gets Brutally Roasted Online With A Barrage Of Memes: &#8220;Vacuum Cleaner&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
44 Funny Cultural Differences Experienced By Travelers, Depicted By “Itchy Feet Comic” (New Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Hey Potterheads, Who’s Your Favorite Hp Character And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Feel Better Princess?”: These 59 Photos Induce Secondhand Embarrassment So Bad, You May Feel It In Your Skin (New Pics)
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2026
20-Year-Old Student From UK Makes Edible Versions Of Food Emojis (9 Examples)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Here Are 14 Tips On How (Not) To Get Your Cartoon Accepted By The New Yorker
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
116 Bad Puns For Your Dad Jokes Collection
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025