Overcoming Disability: This Dog’s Prancing Walk Steals Hearts On The Internet

This story of Fenix perfectly encapsulates how second chances might turn your life around.
Fenix and his sister Nube were ready to be put down as they were malnourished, shaking, and due to their rare condition, couldn’t stand up or walk. To their luck, the rescue group “I Stand With My Pack” was determined to help both Fenix and his sister.
Long story short, now Fenix lives his life to the fullest after getting adopted by his loving parents Zoe and Eric Lumiere. However, what made Fenix an internet sensation is his unique walk. Zoe commented: “You know, I have no idea why Fenix prances the way he does. When he was little, if he started to run, he would fall over, like his back legs would catch up too much with his front legs and it wouldn’t work. So instead of only walking wobbly and slowly, we started to notice him prancing – in between running and walking. And he seemed to be able to do that well. Initially, he couldn’t turn without falling over, but for whatever reason his prance seemed to help him.”
Nube also got her happy ending and the siblings occasionally meet for walks and plays.
Meet Fenix, a husky who has captivated people on the internet with his prancing walk
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Fenix was born with a rare condition called cerebellar hypoplasia, meaning a part of his brainstem that controls movement didn’t develop properly
Image credits: fenixlumiere
In an interview with Bored Panda, Zoe shared more about the process that led them to adopt Fenix and what drew them to him despite his condition.
“We had been looking to rescue a dog from a shelter, and when we saw Fenix’ cute photo online we both just fell in love. I started crying as soon as I saw his face. I just knew he was my dog. It’s hard to explain. And so I filled out the paperwork to adopt him online that night. And we met him the next day. And the following day he came home with us. We did research his disorder, to make sure we had some awareness of what we were in for, but we just loved him so much already.”
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Before Fenix was adopted by Zoe and Eric, he and his sister, Nube, were dropped off at a kill shelter. Both were underweight and unable to stand due to their shared condition
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Fortunately, they were rescued by the organization “I Stand With My Pack,” where Fenix and Nube received the care they needed before being fostered and eventually adopted
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Despite his condition, Fenix is a truly happy dog
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Fenix’s joyful personality and unique prancing influenced the people around him. Zoe shared more about that.
“We just can’t believe how much Fenix has truly changed people’s lives. We have had multiple people tell us that Fenix has saved their life. If he can endure and overcome his challenges, then they can too. And specifically for many people with neurological challenges, including TBIs, and various neuro conditions – they found great acceptance and freedom in knowing they were different and moved differently – just like Fenix moves so differently – but he’s perfect the way he is. So many people seemed to get great comfort and support knowing that Fenix was so happy to be different and to have his own way of moving and living.
We can’t explain how so many people have resonated with Fenix. He just exudes joy and sweetness. Whenever we’re walking him people want to know more and come to meet him. And of course, now we do get at least a few folks every outing coming up to us, asking if this is Fenix, the happy dog. And we love letting folks take photos or videos with him.”
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Image credits: fenixlumiere
However, adapting to his new home didn’t come without challenges
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Zoe continued by sharing the challenges Fenix has faced.
“At first we tried little booties, and plastic socks because he would drag his paws and get sore spots on top. So we went to multiple vets who confirmed that it was best NOT to wear any kind of foot covering, but allow his body to adapt. Which it did! Stairs and jumping up on things were the next hurdle. At first, he would cry and run away when he saw stairs, but little by little, we just kept encouraging him, very slowly. Until they weren’t a problem anymore. And over time he stopped being afraid to jump off the couch. We just let him go at his pace, but we never stopped encouraging him to keep growing and evolving.”
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Zoe shared, “His mobility was the biggest issue. We spent a lot of time going on short walks to help him build confidence”
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Given Fenix’s condition, we were wondering what specific care or adjustments the couple had to make in his daily routine to accommodate it.
Zoe wrote: “Now we do very little. He simply hugs the side of the staircase to go up and down, and he goes slowly, but he doesn’t need any help. He can even jump up on our bed now, and he can jump off. And we take him for 3 or 4 little walks every day because he does get tired more quickly. So we either walk around the block, or take him to the meadow, or down to the river bottom, and take him for 20-minute walks, 3 or 4 times every day.
He does find eating more challenging than most dogs. So we did get him a Fluff Trough and that has made a huge difference. He can now eat on his own, and he doesn’t need me to hand-feed him.”
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Over time, though, Fenix has adapted. Zoe wrote, “He has completely evolved to the point where he can do everything”
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Image credits: fenixlumiere
We asked Zoe to give advice to someone considering adopting a dog with special needs, based on their experience with Fenix.
“Adopting a special needs dog is one of the best things anyone can do for themselves. It’s going to teach them how to find greater loving, patience, and caring. It’s going to SHOW them how to persevere, overcome, and keep going. Honestly, it’s perhaps the best-kept secret to a meaningful and miraculous life – get a special needs dog to have as your own personal life coach that’s gonna show you how to live your best life. And yep, you WILL have to put in more time and energy. But whenever you put in more time and energy, you get so much back. You get a closer bond. You get more love in return. It’s all upside.”
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Fenix’s story proves once again that love and a positive outlook can help overcome even the toughest challenges
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Lastly, Zoe added: “We are just so grateful for everyone’s loving support of Fenix. He has created an online family of people that are kind and compassionate. There are almost never any negative comments on his posts or videos because the energy that Fenix has created is one that’s inclusive and nonjudgmental. In the early days people did say some hurtful things, but over time it seems like all his followers, in their kindness and compassion, just helped create a safe and sweet place. I can’t tell you how grateful we are to keep meeting his fans and to keep making friends with those who love him. He’s given us more love, community, and inspiration than we’ll ever know. And so to everyone that follows, loves, shares him – just thank you a million times, thank you.”
Image credits: fenixlumiere
Image credits: fenixlumiere
