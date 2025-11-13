Norwegian Dad Takes Paternity Leave And Illustrates What It’s Like To Raise Two Children

Raising a child is hard, and any parent would agree with that. Parenting is not only difficult but also emotionally and intellectually draining as children are needy, demanding and.. the whole thing requires a lot of time!
Every parent has a different way of looking after their baby. And there is no problem in that! The most important thing is to give a child as much love as possible because, at the end of the day, parents are the luckiest people on the planet to have their baby.
Artist Stale Gerhardsen from Norway is happily married and has 2 wonderful children. A while ago, he got a paternity leave and as he enjoyed the experience, he decided to create hilarious illustrations about it. He posted them on his Instagram and people loved it so much that he decided to compile them into a book!
So scroll down the page and laugh together with us at these hilariously lovely parenting illustrations!
More info: Instagram
#1 To Be A Father, You Have To Have Good Reflexes
Image source: facebook.com
#2 Knowing That The “Turn On And Off” Button On Children Is Just An Impossible Dream
Image source: facebook.com
#3 You Have To Know The Right Time To Surrender
Image source: facebook.com
#4 What Most Important Is The Baby Being Dry
Image source: facebook.com
#5 Having The Strength Of A Mule Would Help A Lot
Image source: facebook.com
#6 Be Patient, Very Patient
Image source: facebook.com
#7 Know That Love “Surpasses” Any Time “Bad”
Image source: facebook.com
#8 You Have To Know How To Appreciate The “Art” Of Your Children
Image source: facebook.com
#9 Have The Willingness To Dance At Any Time
Image source: facebook.com
#10 That Feeding The Baby Is Easy, The Hard Thing Is To Clean Up What He Rejected
Image source: facebook.com
#11 A 2-Minute Nap For Resting One Is Essential
Image source: facebook.com
#12 The Diaper Is Your Best Friend When It Comes To Making The Baby Laugh
Image source: facebook.com
Follow Us