30 Of The Most Interesting ‘Cool Guides’ About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

The paradox of being a grown up is how very poorly prepared we often are for the adult world. Just think of the last time you called your dad to check on that suspicious blinking light on your car’s dash panel. Or the last time you asked your mom how to remove a wine stain from that new shirt you just bought. Speaking of the latter, I’ve lost count of how many perfectly fine pieces of clothing I ruined in my life just because I didn’t know how to wash, dry and take care of them. If you feel me, pull your seat closer.
Welcome to the amazing corner of Reddit named “Cool Guides” that’s dedicated to educating its whopping 2.8M members in know-how about virtually all existing things. Check out Bored Panda’s previous feature on this subreddit here.
This time, we’re taking a look into practical and seriously useful cool clothing guides that are basically saving our phone bill and dignity of being a responsible adult who has control in life. From doing laundry like a pro to the best ways to iron a dress shirt, you can thank us later!
#1 History Of Gendered Clothing, As Illustrated By Elise Gravel
Image source: DarkRiches61
#2 Guide: How To Remove Stains From Clothes
Image source: LIS1050010
#3 Traditional Wedding Attire Around The World
Image source: GandalfTheWhey
#4 Pants Shapes
Image source: wheekwheekmeow
#5 Skirt/Dress Length Reference
Image source: reddit.com
#6 For All Your Laundry Needs
Image source: Uppernined18
#7 Find The Best Shoe For Your Feet With This Simple Guide
Image source: justadudechllin
#8 Lacing Up Running Shoes
Image source: Fun_On_A_Bunn
#9 What Are We Feeling About This?
Image source: PaulN07
#10 I Spent Forever Looking For A “Grid Pattern” Shirt Before I Found This
Image source: i-am-a-potatoo
#11 Fashion Timeline Of Vietnamese Clothing
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Saw This On A Maker Page, Thought It Was Very Interesting If You’re Into Fashion
Image source: tashielb
#13 This Guide On How Often To Wash Your Clothes
Image source: pinkydkk
#14 How To Hang Your Dress Pants (So They Don’t Fall Off The Hanger)
Image source: jpc4stro
#15 Simple Bra Info Chart
Image source: YOU_TUBE_PERSON
#16 Best Formal Shoes+pant Combinations
Image source: MediocreChap
#17 Dress Types
Image source: lankancookie
#18 How To Pack So Your Clothes Don’t Get Wrinkled. Used This Method For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Miles And Can Attest That It Works
Image source: trashpix
#19 Basic Shoes Guide
Image source: jpc4stro
#20 Types Of Collars In Women’s Fashion
Image source: qss122
#21 Guide To The Types Of Skirts!
Image source: Bogisa
#22 Aztec Clothing By Daniel Parada
Image source: OttoMagnus
#23 How A Shirt Should Fit (Masc Edition)
Image source: possessed-pillowpet
#24 Tactical Order Of Dressing
Image source: kc954
#25 Dress Codes 101
Image source: regian24
#26 Clothing Care Symbols
Image source: _the_frenchiest_fry
#27 How To Dress Dark
Image source: Engasgamel
#28 Men’s Guide To Perfect Pant-Shirt Combination
Image source: some__kid
#29 Different Types Of Shoes
Image source: MrPartyPancake
#30 An Easy Guide For Measuring The Correct Bra Size
Image source: ineptnoob
Follow Us