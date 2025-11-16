30 Of The Most Interesting ‘Cool Guides’ About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

by

The paradox of being a grown up is how very poorly prepared we often are for the adult world. Just think of the last time you called your dad to check on that suspicious blinking light on your car’s dash panel. Or the last time you asked your mom how to remove a wine stain from that new shirt you just bought. Speaking of the latter, I’ve lost count of how many perfectly fine pieces of clothing I ruined in my life just because I didn’t know how to wash, dry and take care of them. If you feel me, pull your seat closer.

Welcome to the amazing corner of Reddit named “Cool Guides” that’s dedicated to educating its whopping 2.8M members in know-how about virtually all existing things. Check out Bored Panda’s previous feature on this subreddit here.

This time, we’re taking a look into practical and seriously useful cool clothing guides that are basically saving our phone bill and dignity of being a responsible adult who has control in life. From doing laundry like a pro to the best ways to iron a dress shirt, you can thank us later!

#1 History Of Gendered Clothing, As Illustrated By Elise Gravel

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: DarkRiches61

#2 Guide: How To Remove Stains From Clothes

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: LIS1050010

#3 Traditional Wedding Attire Around The World

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: GandalfTheWhey

#4 Pants Shapes

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: wheekwheekmeow

#5 Skirt/Dress Length Reference

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: reddit.com

#6 For All Your Laundry Needs

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: Uppernined18

#7 Find The Best Shoe For Your Feet With This Simple Guide

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: justadudechllin

#8 Lacing Up Running Shoes

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: Fun_On_A_Bunn

#9 What Are We Feeling About This?

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: PaulN07

#10 I Spent Forever Looking For A “Grid Pattern” Shirt Before I Found This

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: i-am-a-potatoo

#11 Fashion Timeline Of Vietnamese Clothing

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Saw This On A Maker Page, Thought It Was Very Interesting If You’re Into Fashion

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: tashielb

#13 This Guide On How Often To Wash Your Clothes

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: pinkydkk

#14 How To Hang Your Dress Pants (So They Don’t Fall Off The Hanger)

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: jpc4stro

#15 Simple Bra Info Chart

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: YOU_TUBE_PERSON

#16 Best Formal Shoes+pant Combinations

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: MediocreChap

#17 Dress Types

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: lankancookie

#18 How To Pack So Your Clothes Don’t Get Wrinkled. Used This Method For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Miles And Can Attest That It Works

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: trashpix

#19 Basic Shoes Guide

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: jpc4stro

#20 Types Of Collars In Women’s Fashion

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: qss122

#21 Guide To The Types Of Skirts!

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: Bogisa

#22 Aztec Clothing By Daniel Parada

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: OttoMagnus

#23 How A Shirt Should Fit (Masc Edition)

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: possessed-pillowpet

#24 Tactical Order Of Dressing

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: kc954

#25 Dress Codes 101

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: regian24

#26 Clothing Care Symbols

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: _the_frenchiest_fry

#27 How To Dress Dark

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: Engasgamel

#28 Men’s Guide To Perfect Pant-Shirt Combination

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: some__kid

#29 Different Types Of Shoes

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: MrPartyPancake

#30 An Easy Guide For Measuring The Correct Bra Size

30 Of The Most Interesting &#8216;Cool Guides&#8217; About Fashion Posted On This Online Community With Almost 3 Million Members

Image source: ineptnoob

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Do You Believe the Latest Game of Thrones Dragon Theory?
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2019
Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Way You Ever Hurt Yourself? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Let’s Talk About Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2022
Who Is Jimmy Pesto From ‘Bob’s Burgers’?
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2024
144 Of The Best Jokes From The Friends Series
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Madonna, 67, Risks Spilling Out Of A Sheer Lace Dress In A Sizzling Photo Shoot Amid Comeback
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.