75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

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People tend to be nostalgic for things of the past. We remember stuff like Game Boys, New Coke, and video store rentals with a certain fondness, even if they weren’t that good. But the 20th century really was a different time, as people thought that smoking was good for your health, drinking while pregnant wasn’t all that bad, and telephones used to look like something Etsy witches now use to summon the devil.

Bored Panda found the wildest and most interesting ads from the past century that enthusiasts have shared on r/VintageAds and presents them to you here. You almost wouldn’t believe the stuff people would buy and sell back in the day: from seemingly useless knick-knacks from Sears to slightly, er… racist soap.

More info: Reddit

#1 1966…so Much To Do By Telephone!

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Ebonystealth

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

#2 The 70’s Were A Different Time

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Deep_Money_6267

#3 Sears Gifts And Novelties (1932)

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: ALIEN_GUARDIAN

#4 Whiplash!! Liberate Your Eyes 👁️ 👁️ With Alice’s Own Unisex Mascara 1973

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#5 Hostess Twinkies 2004

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: ata3121

#6 Star-Kist Tuna (1970) With “Charlie The Tuna” Transistor Radio

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Character-Witness-27

#7 [1962] Judy Garland In Gay Purr-Ee – “Friskies Cat Food Labels Are Free Movie Tickets!”

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: mistermajik2000

#8 Kellogg’s 4th Annual Stick Up For Breakfast Contest. When A Sears Free Spirit Bike 1977

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#9 The Virginia Slim Tool Kit. Because You Got More To Fix Than Your Face. 1974

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#10 No Car “Out Comforts” The New Kind Of Ford. And The New Inner Ford Is Why! 1957

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#11 We Found The Guy Responsible For The Vega Aluminum Engine

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: T206V70R

#12 1/2 The Calories Of Regular Margarine. Diet Imperials Taste Never Goes To Your Waist. 1967🧈

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#13 Radioshack Ad 1983

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: ata3121

#14 A 1922 Mellin’s Food Advert

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Botellas_Antigues97

#15 Del Monte (Then Under California Packing Corporation / Calpak) Launched A Short-Lived Line Of Soft Drinks In The Mid-1960s (Around Fall 1964–1965)

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Ebonystealth

#16 Ricardo Montalban And The 1984 Chrysler Fifth Avenue – An Island Of Luxury

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: AI3Iverson

#17 Presenting Tobal No. 1 At The Galaxy Amphitheater [1996]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: TC_support

#18 Five Ways To Improve Nature’s🥛 Most Perfect Food. The Five Quicks. 1967

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#19 Philips Advertisements Featuring James Bond

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: AI3Iverson

#20 The Coming Meat, 1880

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: create_content

#21 Van Camp’s Pork And Beans [1949]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Dickey_Pringle

#22 A 1910 Baker Electrics Advert

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Botellas_Antigues97

#23 Samsung Mp3 Phone 2000

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: ata3121

#24 Payday 1999

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: ata3121

#25 A 1912 Nabisco Advert

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Botellas_Antigues97

#26 A 1902 Nestle’s Food Advert

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Botellas_Antigues97

#27 Kmart Pets

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Ebonystealth

#28 A 1911 Cooper’s Underwear Advert

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Botellas_Antigues97

#29 Kentucky Fried Chicken – September 1978 – Sarasota, FL

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: RetroMan70s

#30 Dolly Madison Zingers 1970

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#31 Guide – Matic Automatic Headlight Control 1962

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#32 1933 Advertisement In Delineator Magazine (Page 97) For Ironized Yeast

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Ebonystealth

#33 De Soto [1937]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Dickey_Pringle

#34 Frozen Haute Cuisine From 1968: Swanson International Dinners

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: BSB8728

#35 Historic Election Campaign Buttons At Standard Oil Stations – October 1972

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: RetroMan70s

#36 Ridgid (April 1952)

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#37 Print Ad For The 1968 Chevrolet El Camino Ss 396 From 1967

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: bigbugfdr

#38 Underwood Deviled Ham (1916)

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: ALIEN_GUARDIAN

#39 Are You Having Sex Dreams Where You’re Being Violated By Your Furnace? [1940]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: acidmine

#40 Paper Mate Ops’n Pops Are Here. 1968🖊️🖋️

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#41 Texaco 1931⛽

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#42 Highway Building, 1979

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: guava_dog

#43 Ice Cream For Breakfast. Cream Of Wheat (1956)

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Ebonystealth

#44 Improve Your Pickups! Thrush 🏁the Performing Parts.1979

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#45 [1939] Canada Dry – “It’s Gingervating!”

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: mistermajik2000

#46 Sealtest Ice Cream (1962)

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Character-Witness-27

#47 1970s Vodka Ad

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581

#48 Bug Too! You Can’t Keep A Good Bug Down. [1996]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: TC_support

#49 Butter🧈bangles & 📿beads Land O’ Lakes 1970

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#50 Oster Massage Instrument (And Her Dress!) [1952]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: html5gamerguy

#51 Barbie Cereal Ad 1989

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: ata3121

#52 Cowan’s Active Service Chocolate (1917)

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: mgwngn1

#53 Coca-Cola Was Marketed As A Medicinal Tonic And Refreshing Remedy That Relieved Fatigue And Exhaustion

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Ebonystealth

#54 Taylor’s Number 13 Insect Spray. Now A Double Action Killer!! Tested Trusted Ddt 1952 🦟🕷️🐞🪰🪳

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#55 A 1906 Victor Talking Machine Co. Advert

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Botellas_Antigues97

#56 McDonald’s Country Style Mcchicken 1989

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: ata3121

#57 Virtua Cop 2: Twice As Lethal [1996]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: TC_support

#58 1-900-200-Sega: Hey There. Are You Tired Of This? Call Now [1996]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: TC_support

#59 Pop Art Pillows From Kleenex 1967

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#60 Battleship – Warning: Before Playing, Notify Your Next Of Kin. [1996]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: TC_support

#61 You Can’t Fake It. 🐻‍❄️ Icee 1967

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#62 Back Cover Of Mad Magazine #96 (July 1965)

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Character-Witness-27

#63 A Sandwich Is A Sandwich, But A Manwich Is A Meal! 1983

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#64 Vans. October 1994. ‘We Have Shoes For Moods You Haven’t Even Felt Yet.’

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: StephenMcGannon

#65 Vpr-5

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: AI3Iverson

#66 Kelly Tires 1950 Dependable Over Fifty Years

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#67 Star Trek Sneak Preview (1966)

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Character-Witness-27

#68 A 1926 Orange Crush Advert

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Botellas_Antigues97

#69 New First Time In This Country! A Fabulous American Cake- Make It Yourself In Just 4 Minutes. 1955 😋

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#70 Sesame Street Snacks 2001

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: ata3121

#71 An 1886 Pears’ Soap Advert

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Botellas_Antigues97

#72 Mr. Fatu’s Tribute To Elvis At The Red Carpet Inn In Sarasota, FL – September 1978

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: RetroMan70s

#73 Allstate Scooters By Sears 1960s 🛵

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Initial_Reason1532

#74 Risk: War Is Hell. [1996]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: TC_support

#75 Kraft Cheese [1947]

75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

Image source: Dickey_Pringle

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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