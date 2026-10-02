75 Fascinating Vintage Products That Were The Jam Back In The Day, But Now Look Very Odd

People tend to be nostalgic for things of the past. We remember stuff like Game Boys, New Coke, and video store rentals with a certain fondness, even if they weren’t that good. But the 20th century really was a different time, as people thought that smoking was good for your health, drinking while pregnant wasn’t all that bad, and telephones used to look like something Etsy witches now use to summon the devil.
Bored Panda found the wildest and most interesting ads from the past century that enthusiasts have shared on r/VintageAds and presents them to you here. You almost wouldn’t believe the stuff people would buy and sell back in the day: from seemingly useless knick-knacks from Sears to slightly, er… racist soap.
More info: Reddit
#1 1966…so Much To Do By Telephone!
Image source: Ebonystealth
#2 The 70’s Were A Different Time
Image source: Deep_Money_6267
#3 Sears Gifts And Novelties (1932)
Image source: ALIEN_GUARDIAN
#4 Whiplash!! Liberate Your Eyes 👁️ 👁️ With Alice’s Own Unisex Mascara 1973
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#5 Hostess Twinkies 2004
Image source: ata3121
#6 Star-Kist Tuna (1970) With “Charlie The Tuna” Transistor Radio
Image source: Character-Witness-27
#7 [1962] Judy Garland In Gay Purr-Ee – “Friskies Cat Food Labels Are Free Movie Tickets!”
Image source: mistermajik2000
#8 Kellogg’s 4th Annual Stick Up For Breakfast Contest. When A Sears Free Spirit Bike 1977
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#9 The Virginia Slim Tool Kit. Because You Got More To Fix Than Your Face. 1974
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#10 No Car “Out Comforts” The New Kind Of Ford. And The New Inner Ford Is Why! 1957
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#11 We Found The Guy Responsible For The Vega Aluminum Engine
Image source: T206V70R
#12 1/2 The Calories Of Regular Margarine. Diet Imperials Taste Never Goes To Your Waist. 1967🧈
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#13 Radioshack Ad 1983
Image source: ata3121
#14 A 1922 Mellin’s Food Advert
Image source: Botellas_Antigues97
#15 Del Monte (Then Under California Packing Corporation / Calpak) Launched A Short-Lived Line Of Soft Drinks In The Mid-1960s (Around Fall 1964–1965)
Image source: Ebonystealth
#16 Ricardo Montalban And The 1984 Chrysler Fifth Avenue – An Island Of Luxury
Image source: AI3Iverson
#17 Presenting Tobal No. 1 At The Galaxy Amphitheater [1996]
Image source: TC_support
#18 Five Ways To Improve Nature’s🥛 Most Perfect Food. The Five Quicks. 1967
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#19 Philips Advertisements Featuring James Bond
Image source: AI3Iverson
#20 The Coming Meat, 1880
Image source: create_content
#21 Van Camp’s Pork And Beans [1949]
Image source: Dickey_Pringle
#22 A 1910 Baker Electrics Advert
Image source: Botellas_Antigues97
#23 Samsung Mp3 Phone 2000
Image source: ata3121
#24 Payday 1999
Image source: ata3121
#25 A 1912 Nabisco Advert
Image source: Botellas_Antigues97
#26 A 1902 Nestle’s Food Advert
Image source: Botellas_Antigues97
#27 Kmart Pets
Image source: Ebonystealth
#28 A 1911 Cooper’s Underwear Advert
Image source: Botellas_Antigues97
#29 Kentucky Fried Chicken – September 1978 – Sarasota, FL
Image source: RetroMan70s
#30 Dolly Madison Zingers 1970
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#31 Guide – Matic Automatic Headlight Control 1962
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#32 1933 Advertisement In Delineator Magazine (Page 97) For Ironized Yeast
Image source: Ebonystealth
#33 De Soto [1937]
Image source: Dickey_Pringle
#34 Frozen Haute Cuisine From 1968: Swanson International Dinners
Image source: BSB8728
#35 Historic Election Campaign Buttons At Standard Oil Stations – October 1972
Image source: RetroMan70s
#36 Ridgid (April 1952)
Image source: StephenMcGannon
#37 Print Ad For The 1968 Chevrolet El Camino Ss 396 From 1967
Image source: bigbugfdr
#38 Underwood Deviled Ham (1916)
Image source: ALIEN_GUARDIAN
#39 Are You Having Sex Dreams Where You’re Being Violated By Your Furnace? [1940]
Image source: acidmine
#40 Paper Mate Ops’n Pops Are Here. 1968🖊️🖋️
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#41 Texaco 1931⛽
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#42 Highway Building, 1979
Image source: guava_dog
#43 Ice Cream For Breakfast. Cream Of Wheat (1956)
Image source: Ebonystealth
#44 Improve Your Pickups! Thrush 🏁the Performing Parts.1979
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#45 [1939] Canada Dry – “It’s Gingervating!”
Image source: mistermajik2000
#46 Sealtest Ice Cream (1962)
Image source: Character-Witness-27
#47 1970s Vodka Ad
Image source: Euphoric-Cupcake4581
#48 Bug Too! You Can’t Keep A Good Bug Down. [1996]
Image source: TC_support
#49 Butter🧈bangles & 📿beads Land O’ Lakes 1970
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#50 Oster Massage Instrument (And Her Dress!) [1952]
Image source: html5gamerguy
#51 Barbie Cereal Ad 1989
Image source: ata3121
#52 Cowan’s Active Service Chocolate (1917)
Image source: mgwngn1
#53 Coca-Cola Was Marketed As A Medicinal Tonic And Refreshing Remedy That Relieved Fatigue And Exhaustion
Image source: Ebonystealth
#54 Taylor’s Number 13 Insect Spray. Now A Double Action Killer!! Tested Trusted Ddt 1952 🦟🕷️🐞🪰🪳
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#55 A 1906 Victor Talking Machine Co. Advert
Image source: Botellas_Antigues97
#56 McDonald’s Country Style Mcchicken 1989
Image source: ata3121
#57 Virtua Cop 2: Twice As Lethal [1996]
Image source: TC_support
#58 1-900-200-Sega: Hey There. Are You Tired Of This? Call Now [1996]
Image source: TC_support
#59 Pop Art Pillows From Kleenex 1967
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#60 Battleship – Warning: Before Playing, Notify Your Next Of Kin. [1996]
Image source: TC_support
#61 You Can’t Fake It. 🐻❄️ Icee 1967
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#62 Back Cover Of Mad Magazine #96 (July 1965)
Image source: Character-Witness-27
#63 A Sandwich Is A Sandwich, But A Manwich Is A Meal! 1983
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#64 Vans. October 1994. ‘We Have Shoes For Moods You Haven’t Even Felt Yet.’
Image source: StephenMcGannon
#65 Vpr-5
Image source: AI3Iverson
#66 Kelly Tires 1950 Dependable Over Fifty Years
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#67 Star Trek Sneak Preview (1966)
Image source: Character-Witness-27
#68 A 1926 Orange Crush Advert
Image source: Botellas_Antigues97
#69 New First Time In This Country! A Fabulous American Cake- Make It Yourself In Just 4 Minutes. 1955 😋
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#70 Sesame Street Snacks 2001
Image source: ata3121
#71 An 1886 Pears’ Soap Advert
Image source: Botellas_Antigues97
#72 Mr. Fatu’s Tribute To Elvis At The Red Carpet Inn In Sarasota, FL – September 1978
Image source: RetroMan70s
#73 Allstate Scooters By Sears 1960s 🛵
Image source: Initial_Reason1532
#74 Risk: War Is Hell. [1996]
Image source: TC_support
#75 Kraft Cheese [1947]
Image source: Dickey_Pringle
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