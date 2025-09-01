57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

by

If you think that infrastructure can’t be cool, think again. Transport systems, public utilities, telecommunications, and various facilities might sound dull and dreary on the surface, but that’s not the case. Not only are they vital to keep civilization healthy and society functioning, but they can also look incredibly impressive from a design perspective.

Today, we’re showcasing some of the most out-of-the-box examples of infrastructure from all over the globe, as showcased on this brilliant online group. Scroll down for some awesome sights. And if you have any friends who are engineers or are really into architecture and design, be sure to share the pics with them, too.

#1 Holland, Michigan’s Downtown Has Heated Streets And Sidewalks That Melt Snow And Ice

The system utilizes wastewater from a nearby power plant which circulates through 120 miles of plastic piping underneath the pavement. It can melt an inch of snow in an hour even at 20 degrees Fahrenheit… No salt!

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: No_Cartoonist9458

#2 Progress vs. Progress

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: CborG82

#3 Chiba Suspended Monorail, Tokyo Metropolitan Area

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Double-decker_trams

#4 Highway Turned Into A Canal In Utrecht, Netherlands

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Extra_Place_1955

#5 Sart Canal Bridge, Belgium… So Surreal, So Serene

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: No_Cartoonist9458

#6 The Monorail In Chiba, In Tokyo’s Suburbs

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: biwook

#7 Wave Pedestrian Bridge – Kyiv, Ukraine

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rockystl

#8 This Is What A Highspeed Rail Line Cutting Through A Plateau Looks Like, Ningxia Province, China

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Nervous_Plan_8370

#9 Bus Lanes In Essen, Germany

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Cultural_Skin_1276

#10 Boston – Big Dig Before vs. After

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: newtoboston2019

#11 Layers

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: cnewell420

#12 The Longest Highspeed Rail Line In The World Crossing A Desert. Lanzhou- Xinjiang Railway

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Spoiledsoymilk

#13 Saale-Elster-Talbrücke, Germany’s Longest Railway Bridge And Also Europe’s Longest Highspeed-Rail Bridge

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: william-isaac

#14 Animal Crossing In Bydgoszcz, Poland

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: LUXI-PL

#15 At Nearly 24 Miles Long, The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway In Louisiana Stands As The Longest Continuous Bridge Over Water In The World

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: No_Cartoonist9458

#16 Infrastructure That Never Was : The City Of Cincinnati Started To Build A Rapid Transit System In The 1920s But Only Completed Seven Miles Of Subway Lines Before The Project Was Abandoned

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: No_Cartoonist9458

#17 The Age Of Walls Overlooking The Age Of Bridges, Highspeed Train, Beijing, China

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Spoiledsoymilk

#18 Bridge In The Netherlands

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: tijelu

#19 Map Of La Plata, Argentina. One Of The Best Planned Cities In The World

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Double0six

#20 Mass Timber Parking In Wendlingen, Germany

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: r_sole1

#21 Turning Off Niagara Falls For The First Time In 12,000 Years 1969

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: No_Cartoonist9458

#22 Dutch Roundabout With Center Bus Lane

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Minute_Play1196

#23 London Sanitation Engineers Overseeing New Sewer Construction Following The Great Stink Of 1858

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: biwook

#24 Three Gorges Dam, World’s Largest Hydro-Power Project

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: straightdge

#25 Nouvelle Route Du Littoral, Most Expensive Road Of The World In Réunion Island, France

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: AggressiveShoulder83

#26 Favourite Airport Layout/Design? Midway Airport, Chicago

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: No-Significance-1023

#27 Wuhu Yangtze River Bridge, China

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: straightdge

#28 The Marenostrum Supercomputer

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: r_sole1

#29 Amsterdam Netherlands In 1971 vs. 2020

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: frorningboppy

#30 Takaosan Highway Interchange, Tokyo

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: biwook

#31 The Bike Lane In Downtown Seattle

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Mobile_Millennial

#32 Infrastructure P**n Or Ugly?

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: According_South_2500

#33 Five Way Streetcar Junction Being Built In Toronto, 1923

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: rounding_error

#34 The New Gordie Howe Bridge Progresses Across The Detroit River

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: innsertnamehere

#35 Retro-Future Infrastructure: A 1913 Vision Of A Five-Storied, Six Level Super Street In New York, With The Claim That It Would ‘Increase The Efficiency Of Business Traffic By 25 Percent

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: No_Cartoonist9458

#36 Shonan Monorail, Near Tokyo, Japan

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: biwook

#37 Jiangsu, China

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: straightdge

#38 Monorail Under Construction In Monterrey, Mexico

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Spascucci

#39 The Monorail In Wuppertal, Germany

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: EdgeApprehensive211

#40 Chongqing East Railway Station

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: straightdge

#41 Nanjing South Railway Station

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: straightdge

#42 Frigid Passage: The Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Cuts A Track Through 30 Inches Of Fast Ice On Lake Michigan’s Green Bay

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: No_Cartoonist9458

#43 Earthquake In Japan Raises The Manhole Above Ground

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Saturn_Ecplise

#44 Palo Verde Nuclear Powerplant, USA’s Largest Thermal Powerplant And 2nd Largest Of Any Powerplant

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: One-Demand6811

#45 Łódź, Poland

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Rift3N

#46 Somewhere In China

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: straightdge

#47 Herzegovina Bridge, Bosnia And Herzegovina

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: UselessBot_

#48 The Gordie Howe International Bridge In Detroit, Oct. 24, 2022

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: No_Cartoonist9458

#49 Tokyo Monrail

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: tannerge

#50 Monorail Line Construction In Monterrey, Mexico

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Spascucci

#51 Anji Khad Bridge- India’s First Cable-Stayed Railway Bridge

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: 165Hertz

#52 The Highway Bridge Damaged By The Earthquake And Its New Route

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: ElectricalPeninsula

#53 New Highway In China

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: DutchBakerery

#54 I Find Some Beauty In Road Interchanges

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Fun-Raisin2575

#55 3 Train Systems In Bangkok

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: Few_Maize_1586

#56 Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Under Construction, New York City

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: GhostOfRobertMoses

#57 This Interchange In Uae That Seems A Bit Too Big

57 Examples Of Such Brilliant Infrastructure That It Deserves To Be Celebrated (New Pics)

Image source: itsarace1

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
All the Best TV Shows to Watch in June 2024
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2024
Doctor Who Season 12
What we Learned from The New Doctor Who Season 12 Trailer
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2019
Why Kirby Reed’s Return Didn’t Work In Scream VI
3 min read
Apr, 16, 2025
Why He-Man Was The Best Character in the Original He-Man Cartoon
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2021
How to Get Away with Murder
How to Get Away with Murder Season 3 Premiere Review: “We’re Good People Now”
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2016
Video Explains Why Some People Tolerate Spicey Food
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.