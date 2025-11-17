My 31 Before-And-After Pics Reveal How Much These Beautiful Images Are Photoshopped To Look Surreal

by

I’ve been obsessed with photography for the past decade and in particular, I love all things fantasy, surreal, horror, or conceptual.

Five years ago I was working as a model but decided I much preferred it on the other side of the camera; nobody else knew how to Photoshop my spots out, so I learned how to do it myself. It took off from there and now, I work mostly with local amateur models. I prefer working with local amateurs because I think everyone deserves to feel beautiful, whether you do it for a living or not.

Here are my official ‘Before & After’ shots – I always find it’s more fun to look at when you can see what you started with. Hope you guys like them.

#1 Probably One Of My Favorite Shots

#2 Levitation Shots Are My Favorite

#3 If The Pose Doesn’t Work, Then The Picture Won’t Work – This Lady Had It Down Though

#4 I Wanted To Use Paper Cranes But They’re Beyond My Paltry Origami Abilities

#5 Changing Seasons (This Was Actually Shot In July)

#6 This Lady Wanted Some Witchy Shots Because She’s A Pagan

#7 This Lady Wanted To Be A Moon Goddess – That’s My Makeup Artist Standing In For The Moon

#8 This Lady Was Desperate To Do A Brave Cosplay – We Just Needed A Bear

#9 I Love Making Fake Underwater Shots

#10 This Lady Wanted A Fun Shoot For Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday

#11 Making Ghosts

#12 The Hair Is Always The Hardest Part…

#13 My Handsome Fella/Glamorous Assistant

#14 This Lovely Lady Wanted To Shoot An Ode To Ursula & Divine

#15 Faerie Friends

#16 Fly My Pretties, Fly!

#17 This Lady Wanted An Album Cover For Her Latest Ep

#18 Words Hurt

#19 Dandelions

#20 There Should Be More Ginger Mermaids

#21 Poor, Unfortunate Soul

#22 Air Elemental

#23 Fly Away Home

#24 We Have Elves

#25 This Gent Wanted To Shoot A Supernatural Theme (The TV Show)

#26 Mermaid Madness

#27 This Lady Has A Dream To Swim With Orcas, So I Made It Happen

#28 Funeral-Esque Fun

#29 Maleficent Cosplay Fun

#30 Do Enjoy Me Some Paper Planes

#31 How Do You Use The Breaks?!

