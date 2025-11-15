My Handmade Fantasy Inspired Jewelry Will Satisfy Any Dragon-Loving Heart

by

I am a Polish self-taught artist going by the name VanillamaArt. I just love creating art – I draw, make unique jewelry, paint, and photographs. But sculpting works of art with polymer clay is my favorite thing to do.

I create impulsively when I am inspired and the main source of inspiration for me are the shapes and colors of nature, especially animals, and a rich fantasy world with its legends and mythical creatures. Here are some of my handmade jewelry creations.

Well, yes… I like llamas and vanilla, but it does not interfere with my love for fantasy animals and dragons. Therefore, I want to share some of my cool dragon jewelry pieces with you.

Each cool jewelry piece is of a unique shape and size and is made entirely by hand from polymer clay along with glass and metal elements and different kinds of stones.

#1 “Forest Dragon” Bracelet With Labradorite Stone

Image source: vanillamaart

#2 Dragon Bracelet “Nebula”

Image source: vanillamaart

#3 Little Baby Dragon Pendant

Image source: vanillamaart

#4 “Forest Fairy Dragon” Necklace

Image source: vanillamaart

#5 “Water Dragon” Necklace

Image source: vanillamaart

#6 Dragonglass Dragon Necklace

Image source: vanillamaart

#7 “Forest Dragon” With Aura Quartz Crystal

Image source: vanillamaart

#8 “Rainbow Crystal Dragon” Necklace

Image source: vanillamaart

#9 “Steampunk Dragon” Necklace

Image source: vanillamaart

#10 Fantasy Dragon Bracelet

Image source: vanillamaart

#11 Dragon Necklace With “Starry Night Sky” Blue Goldstone

Image source: vanillamaart

#12 “Dragon And His Gold” Medallion

Image source: vanillamaart

#13 Dragon Pendants With Rainbow Quartz Crystals

Image source: vanillamaart

#14

Image source: vanillamaart

#15

Image source: vanillamaart

#16

Image source: vanillamaart

#17 Obsidian “Dragonglass” Dragon Necklace

Image source: vanillamaart

#18 Forest Dragon Skull With Aquamarines

Image source: vanillamaart

#19 Black Dragon Claw

Image source: vanillamaart

#20

Image source: vanillamaart

#21

Image source: vanillamaart

#22

Image source: vanillamaart

#23

Image source: vanillamaart

#24

Image source: vanillamaart

#25 Forest Dragon Skull With Raw Amethyst Crystals

Image source: vanillamaart

#26

Image source: vanillamaart

#27

Image source: vanillamaart

