My Handmade Fantasy Inspired Jewelry Will Satisfy Any Dragon-Loving Heart

I am a Polish self-taught artist going by the name VanillamaArt. I just love creating art – I draw, make unique jewelry, paint, and photographs. But sculpting works of art with polymer clay is my favorite thing to do.
I create impulsively when I am inspired and the main source of inspiration for me are the shapes and colors of nature, especially animals, and a rich fantasy world with its legends and mythical creatures. Here are some of my handmade jewelry creations.
Well, yes… I like llamas and vanilla, but it does not interfere with my love for fantasy animals and dragons. Therefore, I want to share some of my cool dragon jewelry pieces with you.
Each cool jewelry piece is of a unique shape and size and is made entirely by hand from polymer clay along with glass and metal elements and different kinds of stones.
More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook | Vanillamaart.com | YouTube | Twitter
#1 “Forest Dragon” Bracelet With Labradorite Stone
Image source: vanillamaart
#2 Dragon Bracelet “Nebula”
Image source: vanillamaart
#3 Little Baby Dragon Pendant
Image source: vanillamaart
#4 “Forest Fairy Dragon” Necklace
Image source: vanillamaart
#5 “Water Dragon” Necklace
Image source: vanillamaart
#6 Dragonglass Dragon Necklace
Image source: vanillamaart
#7 “Forest Dragon” With Aura Quartz Crystal
Image source: vanillamaart
#8 “Rainbow Crystal Dragon” Necklace
Image source: vanillamaart
#9 “Steampunk Dragon” Necklace
Image source: vanillamaart
#10 Fantasy Dragon Bracelet
Image source: vanillamaart
#11 Dragon Necklace With “Starry Night Sky” Blue Goldstone
Image source: vanillamaart
#12 “Dragon And His Gold” Medallion
Image source: vanillamaart
#13 Dragon Pendants With Rainbow Quartz Crystals
Image source: vanillamaart
#14
Image source: vanillamaart
#15
Image source: vanillamaart
#16
Image source: vanillamaart
#17 Obsidian “Dragonglass” Dragon Necklace
Image source: vanillamaart
#18 Forest Dragon Skull With Aquamarines
Image source: vanillamaart
#19 Black Dragon Claw
Image source: vanillamaart
#20
Image source: vanillamaart
#21
Image source: vanillamaart
#22
Image source: vanillamaart
#23
Image source: vanillamaart
#24
Image source: vanillamaart
#25 Forest Dragon Skull With Raw Amethyst Crystals
Image source: vanillamaart
#26
Image source: vanillamaart
#27
Image source: vanillamaart
Follow Us