“Still Can’t Get Over This”: Fans Catch Odd Detail In Megan Fox’s Bold New Photos After Her Big Return

Ever since her return to Instagram on March 3, Megan Fox has been dominating social media. After disappearing from the platform and wiping her account clean in 2024, the Transformers star came back with a bold photoshoot that instantly grabbed attention.

Just a week after that viral comeback, Fox shared another set of striking images that quickly racked up millions of likes and thousands of comments.

While many fans praised her confidence, others zeroed in on something unusual in the photos.

Megan Fox continued her bold Instagram return with another striking photoshoot

In the new post on March 10, the 39-year-old actress posed on the ground wearing a black b*a, a micro-skirt, and thigh-high boots, with a visible thong peeking out from underneath.

She also styled the look with 2000s-inspired rectangular sunglasses and a heart pendant necklace.

“Love was the most savage monster of all,” she captioned the post.

The photos quickly spread online, gaining 2.8 million likes within hours. Some fans praised the look, adding, “She’s killing it with this new photoshoot. Another level of vibe.”

“At this point, I will say Megan Fox doesn’t just post photos, she breaks the internet every time she does,” another wrote.

However, a group of viewers became fixated on an odd detail in the photos

While the photos were meant to highlight Fox’s edgy look, some viewers became distracted by a detail that has followed the actress for years.

Fox has what is commonly known as a “toe thumb”. It is a genetic condition where the thumbs appear shorter and wider than average.

Some viewers believed the new images had been heavily edited, except for her hands.

“Edited everything except the fingers,” one person wrote, while another added, “Can never unsee the toethumb.”

Fox has addressed fan obsession over her short thumbs. In an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the actress shared, “I don’t know why people are so fascinated by my thumbs.”

“They’re just kind of short. Is it really that crazy?”

She further noted that she’s not “embarrassed” about suffering from brachydactyly, a genetic condition that affects bone growth.

“I think I have tons of other flaws that are way more interesting than my thumbs. I don’t know why people focus on that,” she said. “I don’t know,” she added.

Megan Fox’s new photos also caught Machine Gun Kelly’s attention

Fox’s post also caught the attention of Machine Gun Kelly, the father of her youngest child.

Despite reports that the two are no longer romantically together, the musician still left a playful comment. “Stoked we had a baby,” he wrote.

Fox and Kelly welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, in March 2025. But sources told People that they are now focused on co-parenting rather than romance.

“Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting,” the insider added.

“Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority.”

Fox is already a mother of three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green.

Fox’s recent post comes following her first comeback photos that already sparked speculation about cosmetic surgery

The attention surrounding Fox’s new photos also followed the intense reaction to her first Instagram post.

In the comeback shoot, Fox posed in a black T-shirt, thong, thigh-high stockings, and platform heels.

As reported by Bored Panda, the images sparked a flood of speculation about whether the actress had undergone cosmetic surgery, particularly a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“Did she get a BBL? I swear I don’t remember her having all that,” asked one user.

“Way worse without the manicure,” wrote one user

