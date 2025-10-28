“Are The Face Fillers Next?”: Fans Claim Sydney Sweeney Is Entering Her “MAGA” Era With New Look

Sydney Sweeney debuted a new look on the red carpet, making fans think she was “really embracing the MAGA” stance.
Netizens claimed she was giving old-school conservative energy in light of the recent controversy surrounding her.
“She still has good jeans,” one quipped, hinting at her latest problematic ad campaign for American Eagle.
Sydney Sweeney debuted a new look on the red carpet, making fans think she was “really embracing the MAGA”
Image credits: sydney_sweeney/davidappleton
Sydney Sweeney seemed to be entering a new era with her latest look.
She chopped off her long golden locks and debuted a brighter blonde bob at the 2025 AFI premiere of her new movie Christy at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025.
The Euphoria star trained for months to put on 30lb (13.6kg) to play the role of real-life champion boxer Christy Martin in the movie. She wore a dark wig and brown contact lenses to play the character.
Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
For the weekend premiere of the movie, the 28-year-old actress debuted her new blonde bob and posed for photos in a soft pink gown.
Her hair team, which included colorist Jacob Schwartz and hairstylist Glen Coco, said she wanted to do something new for the red carpet moment.
The 28-year-old actress debuted her new blonde bob and posed for photos in a soft pink gown
Image credits: melissa.hernandez
“Sydney was looking for a change and wanted to have a big hair moment for the red carpet to support her new movie, Christy,” Jacob told Vogue. “It felt like the perfect time to do something bold.”
Glen touched upon how Sydney underwent a transformation for the role, and they chose the new bob to close the year with something new.
“This is a transformation,” Glen told the outlet.
“Sydney herself transformed herself for this role, and I wanted to morph her into this updated version of herself in real life,” the hairstylist added. “Something new and fresh to close out the rest of the year.”
Her hair team said the actress wanted a “big hair moment” on the red carpet
Image credits: Black Bear
The new haircut sparked a wave of comments online, with some claiming, “She’s really embracing the MAGA.”
“Are the face fillers next? To complete the ‘maga woman’ look,” one asked.
Image credits: kerastase.official
“Makes her look older,” one claimed.
Others praised her look and said she reminded them of old Hollywood glamor. Some even compared her to Marilyn Monroe.
The star trained for months to put on 30lb (13.6kg) to play the role of real-life champion boxer Christy Martin in the film
“The Marilyn Monroe look,” one commented on her look, while another wrote, “She reminds me of old time Hollywood.”
“Short hair, don’t care — Sydney’s in her main character era,” said another.
“She looks more MAGA every day,” one commented online
Image credits: melissa.hernandez
Sydney has never publicly shared her political views or stated she supports the MAGA movement. But critics have scrutinized her over the years on different occasions.
Back in 2022, the Voyeurs star shared pictures of the “surprise hoedown” her family threw for her mother’s 60th birthday.
Pictures shared by her and her brother Trent captured some of the guests wearing MAGA-style caps and shirts celebrating the Blue Lives Matter movement, which is a counter-campaign to Black Lives Matter.
After the photos sparked accusations of her family supporting conservative politics, her brother Trent pointed out that the caps said, “Make Sixty Great Again.”
Sydney also posted a message on X, saying, “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone. And Happy Birthday Mom!”
The Euphoria star’s political ideologies have long been scrutinized over the years
Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage
Some did not accept her explanation, with one critic saying, “Assumptions? Don’t gaslight your fans … Your family is obviously far-right based on the blue lives matter shirts and MAGA babies.”
Earlier this year, reports claimed that Sydney was registered as a Republican voter in Florida a few months before the last US presidential elections.
The actress did not put out any statement confirming or denying the claim.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
The discourse surrounding her recent American Eagle campaign intensified speculation about whether she believed in conservative ideologies.
The campaign saw the White Lotus star buttoning up her denims and saying: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… my genes are blue.”
The star saw major backlash for starring in the recent American Eagle campaign this year
Image credits: Elevation Pictures
Netizens claimed the wordplay on “genes” and “jeans” was problematic, claiming it had the kind of tone used to glorify whiteness and see people of color as inferior.
“Anyone else see that (not so) subliminal white supremacy (N*zi) propaganda American Eagle commercial that Sydney Sweeney did? Literally hinting about blue eyes and “good jeans” (genes) it’s concerning. I always knew she was racist,” one commented at the time.
“She needs a new stylist,” one said online
Follow Us