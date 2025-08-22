92 Last Words Spoken By Famous People

by

The grisly thought about a deathbed might be quite unnerving for anyone, but not for these famous people. Knowing the last words someone spoke can sometimes throw light on their character or the circumstances in which they died. You can’t help but feel that some of the last quotes by famous people on this list encapsulate their personas. These phrases are the final words commonly used to describe a person’s last words before death.

And these celebrities’ last words vary so much! From the ever-level-headed Winston Churchill, who declared in his final moments that he was ‘so bored with it all’ to Malcolm X’s last words asking for peace and Michael Jackson’s last words requesting “milk,” an anesthetic. Some final words are deep and profound, while others are short of winning the funniest last words contest. 

This list of celebrities’ last words was compiled by Imgur user Howsthepeeping. Do you know of any last words and inspirational quotes that belong on this list? We’d love to have them on this list, though we ask our readers to please keep their comments and submissions respectful of these people’s memories.

#1 Todd Beamer Was A Passenger On United Flight 93, September 11, 2001. These Are His Last Recorded Words At The End Of A Cell Phone Call Before Beamer And Others Attempted To Storm The Airliner’s Cockpit To Retake It From Hijackers. The Plane Crashed Near Shanksville, Pennsylvania

#2 Jimi Hendrix Wrote This In A Poem Found Next To Him On His Deathbed. This Was The Final Sentence In The Poem

#3 Bob Marley

#4 Leonardo Da Vinci

#5 Frida Kahlo

#6 Charlie Chaplin Said This After A Priest Reading Him His Last Rites Said “May The Lord Have Mercy On Your Soul”

#7 Leonard Nimoy’s Final Public Words, Sent In The Form Of A Tweet

#8 Karl Marx’s Response When Asked By His Housekeeper What His Last Words Were

#9 Jack Daniel

#10 T.S. Eliot Was Only Able To Whisper One Word As He Died: “Valerie,” The Name Of His Wife

#11 Alfred Hitchcock

#12 Joe Dimaggio Talking About His Former Wife, Marilyn Monroe

#13 Salvador Dali

#14 Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Died At Age 71 In His Garden. He Turned To His Wife And Said, “You Are Wonderful,” Then Clutched His Chest And Died

#15 George Harrison

#16 Thomas Hobbes

#17 Mozart

#18 Ernest Hemingway Said This To His Wife Before Committing Suicide

#19 R. D. Laing Suffered A Fatal Heart Attack In Public, And As People Gathered Around The Spot, Someone Said “Get A Doctor”

#20 John Jacob Astor IV And His Wife Were Travelling On The Titanic When It Struck An Iceberg And Began To Sink. Astor Gave Up His Seat Next To His Wife To Some Female Passengers And Spoke His Final Words To His Wife; He Was Later Found Floating In The Ocean, Dead

#21 Olavo Bilac

#22 Pablo Picasso

#23 Anton Chekhov

#24 Kurt Cobain Quoted Neil Young Lyrics When He Wrote This Line In His Suicide Note

#25 Groucho Marx

#26 Edgar Allan Poe

#27 Errol Flynn

#28 Nostradamus

#29 Marie Antoinette Said This As She Approached The Guillotine, Convicted Of Treason And About To Be Beheaded

#30 Terry Pratchett

#31 Winston Churchill Said This Before Slipping Into A Coma And Dying Nine Days Later

#32 Elvis Presley Was On The Way To The Bathroom When His Fiancée Told Him: “Don’t Fall Asleep In There”

#33 John Belushi

#34 Captain Edward Smith Was Heard Saying This Before Returning To The Bridge Of The Titanic Alone. The Ship Took Took Its Final Plunge Moments Later

#35 Frank Sinatra

#36 Alfred Jarry

#37 Princess Diana

#38 Josephine Baker

#39 Steve Jobs

#40 Carmen Ellis Said This To Jose Cruz, Her Mother’s Boyfriend Who Was Sentenced To 75 Years In Prison For Killing Her

#41 Humphrey Bogart

#42 Lucy Stone

#43 Virginia Woolf’s Last Sentence In Her Suicide Note To Her Husband

#44 Marvin Gaye Said This Moments Before Being Fatally Shot By His Father, Marvin Gaye, Sr

#45 John Carradine Died From Multiple Organ Failure At Fatebenefratelli Hospital In Milan, Italy At Age 82. Hours Before He Died, He Climbed The 328 Steep Steps Of Milan’s Gothic Cathedral, The Duomo

#46 Benjamin Franklin Was Laying On His Deathbed WHen His Daughter Suggested That If He Lay On His Side, He Could Breathe Easier

#47 Joan Crawford Said This To Her Housekeeper When She Began To Pray Aloud

#48 Sam Cooke Said This After Being Shot At The Hacienda Motel

#49 Michael Landon’s Family Gathered Around His Bed, And His Son Said It Was Time To Move On. Landon Said, “You’re Right. It’s Time. I Love You All”

#50 Jessica Dubroff, A Seven-year-old Pilot, Said This To Her Mother By Telephone As The Engines Revved

#51 Bobby Fischer

#52 Chris Farley Said This To A Prostitute As She Left His Hotel Room Following A Weekend-long Drug And Sex Binge. When She Turned Around, He Had Collapsed

#53 Brittany Murphy

#54 Aaron Burr Was An Atheist. His Last Words Were A Response To The Efforts Of His Friend, Reverend P.j. Van Pelt, To Get Burr To State That There Was A God

#55 Lewis Carroll

#56 Dimebag Darrell Said This While Playing With Damageplan At A Club Minutes Before He Was Shot And Killed Onstage

#57 Jane Austen’s Response To Her Sister Cassandra Who Had Asked Her If She Wanted Anything

#58 Jim Henson

#59 Edward Abbey’s Response As To Whether He Had Any Last Words (the Epitaph On His Memorial Stone Also Reads “No Comment”)

#60 Eric Garner

#61 Charles Schulz. From The Final Peanuts Comic Strip Released On February 13, 2000 (One Day After His Death)

#62 Hans Christian Andersen

#63 Adam Goldstein (aka “DJ Am”) Was Found Dead In His Apartment On 28 August 2009 After Friends Called Police When They Were Unable To Contact Him For Several Days. This Was His Last Contact With Friends And Family

#64 Christopher Hitchens

#65 Vince Lombardi Turned To His Wife Marie And Said, “Happy Anniversary. I Love You”

#66 Bill Hicks Didn’t Die Until 11 Days Later, But He Quit Speaking After Saying This

#67 Bing Crosby Played 18 Holes Of Golf, Even When His Doctor Said To Only Do Nine. 20 Minutes After The Game, He Suffered A Fatal Heart Attack

#68 Heavy D’s Final Tweet Sent Before Collapsing Outside His Beverly Hills Home In 2011

#69 John Dillinger, Famous American Bank Robber

#70 Hunter S. Thompson

#71 Del Close

#72 Gary Coleman

#73 Lawrence Oates, Antarctic Explorer

#74 Ultimate Warrior Addressed A Live Audience In What Would Be His Final Live Appearance. The Next Day, He Would Die Of A Heart Attack. These Were The Last Words The Public Heard Him Say

#75 Roger Ebert’s Final Paragraph Of His Last Public Blog Post, Written Two Days Before His Passing

#76 Babe Ruth

#77 Kevin Cosgrove Said This In A 911 Call To Police During The September 11th Attacks From His Office Inside The South Tower Of The World Trade Center As The Tower Collapsed

#78 Sam Kinison

#79 Graham Chapman Said This To His Adopted Son Who Had Just Arrived At The Hospital

#80 Truman Capote Used His Aunt’s Nickname For Him – ‘Buddy’

#81 Henry Ward Beecher (june 24, 1813 – March 8, 1887) American Congregationalist Clergyman, Social

#82 James Brown

#83 David A. Johnston’s Last Radio Transmission Before Being Killed In The May 1980 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens

#84 John Wilkes Booth

#85 Charles Dickens Suffered A Stroke On A Walk Near His Home And Asked To Be Laid Down On The Ground

#86 J.M. Barrie

#87 Jackie Wilson Was Singing His Hit Song “Lonely Teardrops” When He Suffered A Massive Heart Attack On Stage. The Lack Of Oxygen To His Brain Left Him Comatose For The Remainder Of His Life. He Died Nine Years Later On 21 January 21, 1984

#88 James Dean Said This Before Dying In A Car Accident

#89 Keith Moon Asked His Girlfriend To Cook Him Breakfast, But She Complained And That Made Him Angry. He Died Approximately Six Hours Later

#90 John Wayne Gacy’s Last Words Before Being Executed By Lethal Injection. The “Rest” Refers To The Bodies Of His Other Victims

#91 David Burke’s Reply To The Captain Of Pacific Southwest Airlines Flight 1771, Who Inquired What “The Problem” Was After Burke Fired A Gun In The Cabin Of The Plane. Burke Shot The Pilots And Himself, Deliberately Crashing The Flight

#92 #91 Tupac – After He Got Shot, A Cop Tried To To Reanimate Him. Tupac Wasn’t A Big Fan Of Cops.

