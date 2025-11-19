Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever

by

Nobody wants to fight with their in-laws. But when they keep acting out, you have to draw the line somewhere. For Reddit user Suspicious-Paper1186, it was a fake report to Child Protective Services (CPS).

Her husband’s mother has always disapproved of her and has gone out of her way to sabotage their relationship. However, when she learned that the lady grossly lied to the authorities about her son being neglected to the point where it endangers his life, she realized that something needed to change.

The meddling, overbearing mother-in-law is often just a stereotype

Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever

Image credits: Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

But for this woman, it has become an infuriating reality

Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever

Image credits: bialasiewicz/Envato (not the actual photo)

Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever

Image credits: Suspicious-Paper1186

Soon after sharing her story, the woman made an update on the following developments

Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever

Image credits: stockbusters/Envato (not the actual photo)

Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever

Image credits: Suspicious-Paper1186

Mothers of men may unconsciously discourage long-term relationships

There might be some biologically predetermined reasons why women may feel an urge to sabotage their sons’ long-term commitments.

Madeleine A. Fugère, Ph.D., who is a professor of social psychology at Eastern Connecticut State University, says that according to evolutionary theory, men and women have differing optimal mating strategies to ensure that their genes are perpetuated through future generations.

“Strictly evolutionarily speaking, a man’s best mating strategy may be a series of short-term relationships with different women in order to ensure that his genes will be passed on,” Fugère explains. “However, women would not necessarily benefit from the same strategy; a woman’s best strategy may be to find a mate who will provide for her over the long term and help to raise and care for future offspring.”

The interference of a mother-in-law in her son and daughter-in-law’s relationship might reflect a mother’s unconscious desire to help her son “spread his seed.”

Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever

Image credits: sk/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Similarly, a mother-in-law to a daughter and son-in-law should try to facilitate their marriage so that her son-in-law will remain committed over the long term. “In fact, mothers-in-law rate their relationships with their sons-in-law more favorably than their relationships with their daughters-in-law,” the social psychologist adds.

But of course, experiencing these impulses and acting on them are two different things.

Fugère says that research suggests you can overcome these barriers by convincing your in-laws that you are a good mate, primarily by showing how much you care for your spouse. However, “if in-law conflict persists, you must put your marriage first: individuals who feel supported by their spouses in their conflicts with their in-laws experience more satisfying marriages.” So, it seems that the Redditor and her husband are on the right path.

People were horrified by this particular MIL’s actions

Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever
Grandma Calls Cops And CPS On Son And DIL, Ruins Relationship With Them Forever

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Unraveling the Targaryen Legacy: From Valyria to Westeros
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2023
Evil
Meet The Cast of New CBS Show “Evil”
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2019
Entitled Woman Preys On Friend’s Hospitality, Expects All Expenses Covered, And Never Contributes
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Made Costumes And Flew To An Island To Make Surreal Space Selfportraits
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Will We Ever See a New Season of Futurama?
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2019
Why David Silver Was The Worst Character on Beverly Hills 90210
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2021