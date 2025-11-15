Guy Exposes 24 Animal Lies We Believe As Kids, Provides An Explanation About What Is Actually Happening

When you’re a kid, you don’t have every answer in the world. OK, nobody has, but the little ones are especially oblivious to the stuff that’s happening around them. So they “invent” explanations. Like, the reason ostriches bury their head in the sand is because they’re afraid. Or a goldfish’s memory lasts only 3 seconds. Yes, these “facts” are perfect examples of how rich a child’s imagination is but they’re also incorrect. So, in order to educate his followers, TikTok user Mndiaye_97 has released a series of videos where he exposes all the animal myths we believe as kids. Thanks to the guy’s charisma, the videos came out just as entertaining as they’re educational. But before you continue, I have a warning: YOUR LIFE WAS A LIE. Happy scrolling!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

They don’t. Even if they did, we wouldn’t know because there isn’t a machine big enough to scan their brains. We’ve killed thousands of them and after years of generational trauma they really don’t see us as cute.

#7

#8

Lions often yawn to show irritation, so this isn’t a father building confidence, it’s just Mufasa about to backhand the lights out of Simba.

#9

They just have very bad eyesight and frantic movements scare them.

#10

They aren’t. They use their tongues as toilet paper.

#11

They can actually remember up to five months and can be taught to remember human faces.

#12

It doesn’t work, it can actually cause the sting to release more venom.

#13

#14

Koalas don’t get high on eucalyptus, it’s just that this genius animal insists on eating something that gives them zero energy which is why koalas look tired.

#15

This myth started because a Disney documentary crew chased lemmings off a cliff to their death and then edited the footage to seem like the animals did it themselves.

#16

#17

#18

Penguins are just reluctant to jump into the water. Eventually one or two might dive so the rest decide to follow them, but they don’t push each other.

#19

#20

#21

#22

They don’t, it depends on height they fall from. The higher they fall the less injuries they get.

#23

#24

It’s because they would’ve had better eyesight and smell than raptors today.

