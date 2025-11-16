30 Times Business Owners Tried To Outsmart People By Posting Job Openings To Get Them To Work For Free

From retail chains to online marketplaces, some businesses allow customers to try out their products before they decide to buy them. And it’s kind of convenient. But today, more and more companies looking for employees implement the “try before you buy” concept and expect their applicants to work for free as part of the recruitment process.
Think of trial assignments ranging from presentations to entire projects all made for free. And what if a job opening doesn’t even exist? No wonder it’s so controversial. Liz Ryan, the CEO of Human Workplace, has recently shared an illuminating thread about one such instance which stirred a solid debate on Twitter.
Liz tweeted: “I met a woman who applied for an events planning job. She interviewed for the job and they said, We want you to plan and execute an event for us as a test, so we can see how well you do.” Turns out, “there was no job opening” in the first place and “they placed an ad for a full-time events planner just to try to rope someone into planning and executing a job fair for them—for free.”
As enraging as it sounds, this is all too common among job seekers. So now people with similar experiences took it to Liz’s thread to share how employers, hiring managers, and business owners have tried to outsmart them.
