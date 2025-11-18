Debbie Downer Steals Coworker’s Parking Spot After Complaining Nobody Likes Her, Now She’s All Alone

There’s nothing quite like a Debbie Downer to ruin a perfectly good day. You know the type—no matter how sunny the sky is or how smooth the morning commute, they’ll find something to grumble about. And while you might try to cheer them up or shift the vibe, it’s like talking to a brick wall.
Being around someone who’s constantly negative can drain you of energy really fast, and one Redditor knows this all too well, as she tried her best to be a helpful coworker only to be rewarded with racist comments and a stolen parking place.
Dealing with people who always see the glass as half empty can be draining and challenging, but when their negativity comes with a side of racism, things get messy
One woman found herself in this situation after trying to help a pessimistic coworker see the positive side of things, but was met with racist comments
The woman tried to be a friend to the coworker, taking her on walks every day, but she rewarded her by stealing her prime parking spot
“Blacks are racist”: After stealing the woman’s parking spot, the coworker dropped inappropriate racist remarks, which made the woman cut contact with her
The poster of this story, who we’ll randomly name Mia, used to take walks during her work breaks with this particular coworker, let’s call her Debbie, who’s a certified walking vortex of negativity. Every conversation was drenched in complaints, but being the good-natured soul that she is, Mia tried to help her see the glass half-full. Something along the lines of a classic optimist vs. perpetual pessimist dynamic.
One day, Debbie started whining about parking. Apparently, the poor woman couldn’t seem to find a decent spot for her SUV. Without thinking, Mia told her about her prime parking spot. Big mistake. Huge.
Why, you ask? Well, because the very next day, guess what? Debbie’s car was parked in Mia’s spot, all cozy like it had been there for days. Talk about betrayal! Mia tried to be nice, but Debbie broke the ultimate unwritten office rule – never mess with someone’s parking place. If office parking spot laws existed, she’d be up for grand theft parking.
But oh, it doesn’t stop there. No, no, no. Mia’s walking buddy took things to a whole new level of cringe. In one of their final conversations, she dropped a bomb so offensive it made Mia question why she ever spent more than five minutes with her. “Blacks are racist,” she said. Say what, now? Yeah, you read that right. Let’s just pause for a moment to let the audacity of that statement sink in.
Now, your jaw is probably on the floor, right? Well, imagine how Mia must have felt, considering her partner is a black man and they have a mixed son together. To say that statement was inappropriate is like calling the sun a bit warm—it doesn’t even begin to cover it.
At this point, Mia reached the end of her rope. She even stopped saying “hi” to Debbie in the mornings, and those solo walks she used to enjoy? She reclaimed them, and the peace and quiet was refreshing. Plus, she found herself a much better lunch crew—the IT department, aka the squad Debbie loved to bad-mouth. Talk about sweet, delicious karma!
Meanwhile, the parking spot thief has been wandering around the office like a lost puppy, trying to make new friends. But, shocker, it hasn’t been going so well for her. Gee, wonder why? Maybe because most of the office is pretty diverse, and people aren’t really vibing with her internalized racism. Just a thought.
Despite Debbie’s not-so-lovely personality, Mia almost feels bad for her. She’s told her sob stories about her abusive ex-husband, how her church shamed her for leaving him, and so on. But as much as she wants to sympathize, let’s be real: this woman is her own worst enemy.
To find out more about the situation, Bored Panda reached out to the poster for some comments. She told us that her relationship with her coworker has been pretty tense since the incident. The poster added that she feels rather uncomfortable at work at the moment, as her coworker is always pessimistic, which is not good for anyone.
We wanted to know if the poster confronted her coworker about her actions. She shared that she hadn’t confronted the woman directly, as she never had a good opportunity to do so. Plus, she prefers to stay away from her as much as possible.
“It’s best I keep my distance because I can be a hot head. My coworker, that has been at the company for 25 years, was telling me her attitude needs to change, but she’s in her 60s, so I don’t see that happening,” the poster added.
We asked the poster if her coworker ever tried to apologize or make amends for her actions. She told us that the woman is acting like absolutely nothing happened, but she hasn’t tried to be friends with her anymore.
So, what’s the lesson here? Maybe it’s that some people are just impossible to help, no matter how much you try. Or perhaps it’s a reminder that protecting your peace—and your parking spot—is always a top priority. Either way, our Reddit storyteller learned that sometimes the best thing you can do is let people dig their own holes and walk away, preferably to the IT table at lunch.
What did you think of this story? Share your thoughts and worst coworker stories in the comment section below.
Netizens side with the woman, saying she should report her coworker to HR for her racist remarks
