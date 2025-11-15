There’s A Group Dedicated To Sharing “You Had One Job” Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

by

If it were up to us, we’d only talk about our successes. After all, who likes telling the entire world how badly they failed?! But failure is inevitable, and if you never go wrong, you never learn. Or so they say…

So this time, we are diving deep into the world of cases where people who had only one, a single hackin’ job on their to-do list, managed to fail miserably. And thanks to the 508k followers-strong subreddit “One Job,” there’s a lot to uncover.

Think of changing light bulbs, putting masking tape on electrical plugs, serving donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts, or arranging a parking lot into spots—some of these jobs sound like no-brainers, others seem to require more effort. Blame it on weather, circumstances, luck turning its back, a black cat crossing your path, or whatever, but one thing is clear—the results were not worthy of promotion.

Scroll down to upvote your favorite “you had one job” examples, and be sure to check out our previous posts with people failing at their duties here and here.

#1 You Morons…

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Rou9hrider78

#2 To Add More Security

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: JGXJM

#3 Job To Censor This Guy’s Face

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: ary_s

#4 Anti Vaccine Protests, Today In Toronto. They Ain’t Too Bright

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: francesjames

#5 I Wonder If They’re Hiring…

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: derkandelvis

#6 Ah !! The Starbucks Drive – Thru (9 3/4) For Hogwarts Students

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: COOL_GEEK_010506

#7 Who Went Through With This?

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: baylerbons

#8 “World’s Most Helpful Error Message” (Captured From A Ltt Video)

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: HeyImGabriel

#9 So Boss I Have Finished Labelling All Them Bottles

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: FranktheMug

#10 Gee Thanks Dude…

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Aggressive_Cherry_81

#11 You Just Had To Click The Folder!

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: zzap

#12 Money Wasted

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: puchakpuchak

#13 Allergic To What Now?

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: robinparrish

#14 Hey Boss, I Placed The Photo Just Like You Said

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Dragoner_online

#15 Can’t Beleave They’d Leaf It Like This

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Lanky-Brit

#16 Online Engineer

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: _AlexanderTheFake_

#17 Gary’s Hat

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: AdamWestsButtDouble

#18 Turn Rliegfht

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: polite__redditor

#19 Thanks For The Informative Picture

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Innovative_Panda

#20 Another Case Of Failing The Only Job You Were Given

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: username123456111111

#21 Its The Rock.. Right?

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: ChrOwonon

#22 Why Did You Do This

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Otherwise_Scientist2

#23 Clock In My Schools Band Practice Room

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Hawkthemanaaaaaaa

#24 Meating Huh?

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: DonMac1989

#25 Popemobile

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: tarun2619

#26 The New Way To Sit In A Wheelchair

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: thesequelsuck

#27 I Checked Everyone’s Temperature!

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Truji11o

#28 Is Anybody Familiar With This Particular Dog Breed?

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Cookie-Catto

#29 Free Covid In Houston!

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: losifarian

#30 No, You Turn

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: dhavalp03

#31 I Would Love To See This In My Kitchen!

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: caprisonny193

#32 Imagine Someone Watching This While Wearing The Same Vest

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: dopeking404

#33 You Had One Jobs To Put A Masking Tape On The Electrical Plugs

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Asem1989

#34 This Parking Lot At My Grandparents House

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: RefuseNo9121

#35 I’ve Always Wanted To Be Sand

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Goblin088

#36 Problem Fixed

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: lostproton

#37 The Bones Aren’t Spread

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: 97th69

#38 They Do It Just To Be In This Subreddit

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: lostproton

#39 Son, You Were Adorpted

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: bifoot

#40 My Rare Found… I Think I Know Who Is Buying This

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: BEAN_Demolisher

#41 This Electrical Outlet

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#42 This Is How It Came From The Factory

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Julis_texsture_team

#43 Must Be Fun To Ride There.

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: lostproton

#44 Slide-1 Spine-0

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: daaaangdood

#45 Sounds Like A Good Time To Me

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Kexbyyy

#46 Which One Do I Choose…

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Gucci_Lobster

#47 I’ll Stay Away From This Barber Shop, Thanks

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: SpilledCobra872

#48 Ah Yes, My Favorite Snacks To Buy At The Gas Station.

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Vidvidambusgamer

#49 I Cant Tell If Amazon Purposely Did It For The Package To Get Stolen. No Box. Didnt Even Hide It. What Do You Know. My Package Got Stolen

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Trickshotzzz

#50 This Clock In My School’s Gym

There&#8217;s A Group Dedicated To Sharing &#8220;You Had One Job&#8221; Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

Image source: ItsYay

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Adds Monsters Next To Strangers On The Subway
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Russian Photographer Captures The Urban Street Style Of Moscow City (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Burnt-Out Wife Asks Husband To Feed The Baby Once A Night, Furious He Can’t Even Manage That
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
30 Touching Wedding Moments That Will Make You Smile Selected By FdB Awards (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Top 10 Most Memorable Alone Season 7 Contestants
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2023
40 Times Scottish People Proved They Have The Best Sense Of Humor
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.