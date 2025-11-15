There’s A Group Dedicated To Sharing “You Had One Job” Fails, And Here Are 50 Of The Funniest Ones (New Pics)

If it were up to us, we’d only talk about our successes. After all, who likes telling the entire world how badly they failed?! But failure is inevitable, and if you never go wrong, you never learn. Or so they say…
So this time, we are diving deep into the world of cases where people who had only one, a single hackin’ job on their to-do list, managed to fail miserably. And thanks to the 508k followers-strong subreddit “One Job,” there’s a lot to uncover.
Think of changing light bulbs, putting masking tape on electrical plugs, serving donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts, or arranging a parking lot into spots—some of these jobs sound like no-brainers, others seem to require more effort. Blame it on weather, circumstances, luck turning its back, a black cat crossing your path, or whatever, but one thing is clear—the results were not worthy of promotion.
#1 You Morons…
Image source: Rou9hrider78
#2 To Add More Security
Image source: JGXJM
#3 Job To Censor This Guy’s Face
Image source: ary_s
#4 Anti Vaccine Protests, Today In Toronto. They Ain’t Too Bright
Image source: francesjames
#5 I Wonder If They’re Hiring…
Image source: derkandelvis
#6 Ah !! The Starbucks Drive – Thru (9 3/4) For Hogwarts Students
Image source: COOL_GEEK_010506
#7 Who Went Through With This?
Image source: baylerbons
#8 “World’s Most Helpful Error Message” (Captured From A Ltt Video)
Image source: HeyImGabriel
#9 So Boss I Have Finished Labelling All Them Bottles
Image source: FranktheMug
#10 Gee Thanks Dude…
Image source: Aggressive_Cherry_81
#11 You Just Had To Click The Folder!
Image source: zzap
#12 Money Wasted
Image source: puchakpuchak
#13 Allergic To What Now?
Image source: robinparrish
#14 Hey Boss, I Placed The Photo Just Like You Said
Image source: Dragoner_online
#15 Can’t Beleave They’d Leaf It Like This
Image source: Lanky-Brit
#16 Online Engineer
Image source: _AlexanderTheFake_
#17 Gary’s Hat
Image source: AdamWestsButtDouble
#18 Turn Rliegfht
Image source: polite__redditor
#19 Thanks For The Informative Picture
Image source: Innovative_Panda
#20 Another Case Of Failing The Only Job You Were Given
Image source: username123456111111
#21 Its The Rock.. Right?
Image source: ChrOwonon
#22 Why Did You Do This
Image source: Otherwise_Scientist2
#23 Clock In My Schools Band Practice Room
Image source: Hawkthemanaaaaaaa
#24 Meating Huh?
Image source: DonMac1989
#25 Popemobile
Image source: tarun2619
#26 The New Way To Sit In A Wheelchair
Image source: thesequelsuck
#27 I Checked Everyone’s Temperature!
Image source: Truji11o
#28 Is Anybody Familiar With This Particular Dog Breed?
Image source: Cookie-Catto
#29 Free Covid In Houston!
Image source: losifarian
#30 No, You Turn
Image source: dhavalp03
#31 I Would Love To See This In My Kitchen!
Image source: caprisonny193
#32 Imagine Someone Watching This While Wearing The Same Vest
Image source: dopeking404
#33 You Had One Jobs To Put A Masking Tape On The Electrical Plugs
Image source: Asem1989
#34 This Parking Lot At My Grandparents House
Image source: RefuseNo9121
#35 I’ve Always Wanted To Be Sand
Image source: Goblin088
#36 Problem Fixed
Image source: lostproton
#37 The Bones Aren’t Spread
Image source: 97th69
#38 They Do It Just To Be In This Subreddit
Image source: lostproton
#39 Son, You Were Adorpted
Image source: bifoot
#40 My Rare Found… I Think I Know Who Is Buying This
Image source: BEAN_Demolisher
#41 This Electrical Outlet
Image source: reddit.com
#42 This Is How It Came From The Factory
Image source: Julis_texsture_team
#43 Must Be Fun To Ride There.
Image source: lostproton
#44 Slide-1 Spine-0
Image source: daaaangdood
#45 Sounds Like A Good Time To Me
Image source: Kexbyyy
#46 Which One Do I Choose…
Image source: Gucci_Lobster
#47 I’ll Stay Away From This Barber Shop, Thanks
Image source: SpilledCobra872
#48 Ah Yes, My Favorite Snacks To Buy At The Gas Station.
Image source: Vidvidambusgamer
#49 I Cant Tell If Amazon Purposely Did It For The Package To Get Stolen. No Box. Didnt Even Hide It. What Do You Know. My Package Got Stolen
Image source: Trickshotzzz
#50 This Clock In My School’s Gym
Image source: ItsYay
