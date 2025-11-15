30 Disturbing Facts That People Probably Shouldn’t Have Shared But Did Anyway

Sure, we can turn a blind eye to the dark side of the world. But that won’t make it any brighter. I would even argue that we should, on the contrary, venture into the shadows. Into the unknown. I believe we’d come out with a better understanding of ourselves. Or at the very least, of our surroundings.
Luckily, there are two Reddit posts we can use as starting points for our journey. One by u/Literal-Pile-of-Poo and the other by u/Yoloextreme345. They’re phrased differently but essentially ask the same thing and invite other users to share some of the most disturbing facts they know. And many have. Here are some of the most popular submissions.
#1
When X-ray technology first became widely available to pediatricians, they noticed a startling high number of broken bones. Befuddled doctors assumed there was a previously unknown pediatric bone disease being observed for the first time. Turns out we had no idea how common child abuse is.
Image source: rasslinsmurf
#2
Humans, being mostly Carbon, can be made into diamonds.
I plan to go the cheaper route and have my ashes be rolled into a glass paperweight. Some day I might even end up on the shelf of a Goodwill for $2.99
Image source: Onlyhereforthelaughs
#3
Giving birth has higher mortality rate than having an abortion.
Image source: Icy_Improvement_3286
#4
Whales don’t die from old age they just lose the strength to pull them selves up for air and slowly sink and drown
Image source: error606nofucksgiven
#5
Right now, your Government is doing things YOU think only OTHER Governments do.
Image source: NorthernStockNoob
#6
Three of the air packs that were found on the wreckage of the Challenger disaster were activated, meaning at least one of the astronauts was alive all the way to the ocean.
Image source: Magic-Baguette
#7
I was told by a very senior police officer (a parent of a kid I taught) that it is estimated that 30% of all missing persons reported to police who are never located have been murdered and more often than not they have been murdered by the person reporting them missing in the first place. The police know this, but lack evidence to proceed with prosecutions.
Image source: VorlonKing
#8
Doctors used to perform heart surgery on infants without anesthesia. Thankfully this practice was ended.
In the 1980s.
Image source: SueSudio
#9
A Jewish doctor treated Hitler’s Mother(The only person Adolf ever truly loved) while she was dying of cancer.
He promised his eternal gratitude to the doctor and even after becoming a pathological anti-Semite and later the Fuhrer, he was true to his word and was adamant the doctor and his family be placed under protection from the purge.
While some may think this an act of genuine kindness, I just think about all the lives lost because Hitler never stopped to think that all Jews were capable of good and not just the one who happened to have been good to him because of immediate proximity..
Image source: jesster_0
#10
When I was younger: realizing that adults don’t have a clue what they are doing half the time either was the biggest wake up call.
Image source: CoolEdgyNameX
#11
There are face mites which live inside your pores next to your hair follicle, eat your sebum, don’t have anuses and come out at night to mate on your skin. And there’s nothing you can do about it. I’m so sorry.
Image source: Alternative_Bar_2535
#12
Urine used to be an ingredient in stained glass.
So now whenever I see old churches with stained glass, I think of piss-stained rainbow windows.
Image source: Poht8Oh
#13
There is micro plastic in everything you eat and drink. Even the air you breathe contains plastic
Image source: Aaa0n_ ·
#14
“If you cannot afford an attorney one will be provided for you” doesnt mean the attorney is free
Image source: jadethefirefox
#15
The average polar bear liver contains enough Vitamin A to kill 52 adults.
Image source: BLA_VS
#16
One of the most toxic chemicals on Earth is an organic mercury compound. The material safety sheet notes that it has a slightly sweet odor, but at a concentration where the smell is detectable, it is already lethal. That observation came from someone who would inevitably die from accidental exposure.
Image source: patricksaurus, Dean Mitchell
#17
Around 30 people die every year, getting crushed from shaking a vending machine.
Image source: musiotunya
#18
I remember being told eggs have a protein structure so similar to our blood that you could use blood as an egg substitute in cakes etc.
Really wish I wasn’t told that
Image source: libanator4
#19
Dolphins cut of the head of smaller fish and use it for masturbation.
Nature is wonderful innit?
Image source: Pharah_is_my_waIfu
#20
People dying often smell sweet. Not in a sugary way, but much more in flowery way. It’s the decompositions of the body already starting. It can also smell vaguely like alcohol, especially their breath
Image source: Mamaclover
#21
The fungus that can take over a bug’s brain and turn them into basically a real life zombie ant
Image source: cutiegirl88, Alona Siniehina
#22
A human head can twist approximately 306° before it pops off
Image source: tuffcraft
#23
In order to conserve water, a camel’s urine comes out as a thick syrup.
Image source: duskhelm2595
#24
You can grow teeth on your ovaries.
Image source: Some_Category
#25
Decomposing bodies:
Generally, it could take about a year for the body to decompose into a skeleton in ordinary soil and eight to twelve years to decompose a skeleton.
And if a dead body is inside a coffin and buried deep underground, it could even take 50 years to decompose all tissues on the body.
Image source: Back2Bach
#26
It takes 8 pounds of pressure to tear off a human ear; a force approximately equivalent to crushing a soda can.
Image source: ShrimpOfMantis
#27
The body fat of a drowned person turns into a soap-like substance if they stay under water with no air contact
Image source: WattebauschXC
#28
Anything and everything about Albert Fish. Man was a true degenerate. If you’re faint of heart or have a weak stomach, do NOT look him up. Absolutely disgusting. I wish I could unread everything I read about him.
Image source: gunslinger9_19, Subbs
#29
That some tumors can grow teeth and hairs
Image source: sirchickenbs
#30
Your bones are warm and wet.
Image source: Massa_Kumar-2004
Follow Us