41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

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From enormous murals covering entire buildings to clever installations that interact with architecture and their surroundings, street art can transform even the most ordinary urban spaces into unexpected visual experiences. The artists featured by Street Art News work across styles and mediums, using walls, buildings, streets, and other elements of the city as part of their canvas. Some pieces are bold and impossible to miss, while others reveal themselves through intricate details, optical illusions, or playful interactions with the environment.

We selected some of the most striking works featured on the page. From optical illusions and visual tricks to impressive large-scale pieces, this collection shows just how creative artists can be when working outside traditional gallery spaces. Scroll down to take a look and let us know which one is your favorite.

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#1

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: rek0de

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

#2

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: danielpopper

#3

Stunning Hands Bridge in Vietnam.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: streetartnews

#4

Cat vs Granny in Moscow by 0331C.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: 0331C

#5

Brick Sculpture by Brad Spencer .

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Brad Spencer

#6

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: fabiogomestrindade

#7

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: leonkeer

#8

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: saype_artiste

#9

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: osgemeos

#10

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: brandedarts

#11

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: falko1graffiti

#12

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: hijackart

#13

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: maye_name_is_maye

#14

Something new from Belin in Shenzhen, China.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: streetartnews

#15

The work of Jose Luis Noriega in Mexico.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Jose Luis Noriega

#16

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: eron_artist

#17

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: gelin.graff

#18

The work of Raymond Koop in Netherlands.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Raymond Koop

#19

Something new from JR on the Mexican side of the US/Mexico Border.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: streetartnews

#20

Outdoor installation by Caitlind r.c. Brown and Wayne Garrett.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: streetartnews

#21

Spotted in Netherlands.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: streetartnews

#22

Installation by Hannelie Coetzee in Germany.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: streetartnews

#23

Something new from SwiftMantis in Palmerston North, New Zealand.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: streetartnews

#24

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: sonnysundancer

#25

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: leonkeer

#26

The work of Jose Fernandez Rios in Spain.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source:  Jose Fernandez Rios

#27

The work of Johnny Beerens in Netherlands.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: Johnny Beerens

#28

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: sanprojectsagency

#29

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: janisdeman

#30

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: davidzinn

#31

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: nautil.lsd

#32

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: eonkeer

#33

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: dwiantonoroby

#34

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: banksy

#35

The work of Seth in Shanghai, China.

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: streetartnews

#36

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: marchal_shaka

#37

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: pakone.graffiti

#38

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: slavaptrk

#39

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: banksy

#40

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: volerygallery

#41

41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

Image source: romrom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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