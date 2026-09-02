41 Stunning Examples Of Street Art That Prove The Streets Are The Real Museums, As Shared By This Page

From enormous murals covering entire buildings to clever installations that interact with architecture and their surroundings, street art can transform even the most ordinary urban spaces into unexpected visual experiences. The artists featured by Street Art News work across styles and mediums, using walls, buildings, streets, and other elements of the city as part of their canvas. Some pieces are bold and impossible to miss, while others reveal themselves through intricate details, optical illusions, or playful interactions with the environment.
We selected some of the most striking works featured on the page. From optical illusions and visual tricks to impressive large-scale pieces, this collection shows just how creative artists can be when working outside traditional gallery spaces. Scroll down to take a look and let us know which one is your favorite.
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#1
Image source: rek0de
#2
Image source: danielpopper
#3
Stunning Hands Bridge in Vietnam.
Image source: streetartnews
#4
Cat vs Granny in Moscow by 0331C.
Image source: 0331C
#5
Brick Sculpture by Brad Spencer .
Image source: Brad Spencer
#6
Image source: fabiogomestrindade
#7
Image source: leonkeer
#8
Image source: saype_artiste
#9
Image source: osgemeos
#10
Image source: brandedarts
#11
Image source: falko1graffiti
#12
Image source: hijackart
#13
Image source: maye_name_is_maye
#14
Something new from Belin in Shenzhen, China.
Image source: streetartnews
#15
The work of Jose Luis Noriega in Mexico.
Image source: Jose Luis Noriega
#16
Image source: eron_artist
#17
Image source: gelin.graff
#18
The work of Raymond Koop in Netherlands.
Image source: Raymond Koop
#19
Something new from JR on the Mexican side of the US/Mexico Border.
Image source: streetartnews
#20
Outdoor installation by Caitlind r.c. Brown and Wayne Garrett.
Image source: streetartnews
#21
Spotted in Netherlands.
Image source: streetartnews
#22
Installation by Hannelie Coetzee in Germany.
Image source: streetartnews
#23
Something new from SwiftMantis in Palmerston North, New Zealand.
Image source: streetartnews
#24
Image source: sonnysundancer
#25
Image source: leonkeer
#26
The work of Jose Fernandez Rios in Spain.
Image source: Jose Fernandez Rios
#27
The work of Johnny Beerens in Netherlands.
Image source: Johnny Beerens
#28
Image source: sanprojectsagency
#29
Image source: janisdeman
#30
Image source: davidzinn
#31
Image source: nautil.lsd
#32
Image source: eonkeer
#33
Image source: dwiantonoroby
#34
Image source: banksy
#35
The work of Seth in Shanghai, China.
Image source: streetartnews
#36
Image source: marchal_shaka
#37
Image source: pakone.graffiti
#38
Image source: slavaptrk
#39
Image source: banksy
#40
Image source: volerygallery
#41
Image source: romrom
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