Experts Issue Warning After Fans Raise Parenting Concerns Over Detail In Meghan Markle’s Father’s Day Photo

Experts issued warnings after Meghan Markle’s recent family photo sparked heated discussions about parenting.
The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet tribute to her “one and only” husband, Prince Harry, on Father’s Day last weekend.
But netizens, as they do with everything related to the Sussex household, turned the post into their own battleground to argue about the couple’s parenting tactics.
Experts issued warnings after Meghan Markle’s recent family photo sparked heated discussions about parenting online
Image credits: meghan
For Father’s Day this year, Meghan Markle shared a Father’s Day post of Prince Harry grinning at the camera while hugging his son, Prince Archie, 7, and daughter, Princess Lilibet, 5.
“They’re so lucky to have you,” she wrote in the caption. “We all are. Happy Father’s Day to our one and only.”
Social media users, however, rushed to judge the entire family.
Image credits: meghan
“The public fascination with celebrity children tells us as much about society as it does about the families themselves,” Dr. Amy R. Franzini, an expert on the portrayal of childhood and parenting in the media, told Bored Panda.
“These discussions often reveal cultural anxieties about parenting, motherhood, safety, and child-rearing. The intensity of the reaction is less about the child in the photograph and more about the meanings audiences attach to what they believe they are seeing.”
The one detail that several viewers couldn’t get over was the stuffed animal on Lilibet’s back
Image credits: meghan
Several details about Meghan’s post didn’t sit well with viewers, who claimed the kids looked “shabby.”
Some resurrected wild claims about the children being paid actors. Others zeroed in on a giraffe plushie on 5-year-old Lilibet’s back, claiming it was a child safety harness or “leash.”
“That’s not a toy. It looks like one of those backpacks with a leash attached. We had one for my grandson. He was a runner and we used to show our horses,” one said.
“I came here to say it’s a leash,” another wrote. “My kid is on the autism spectrum, so I’m very familiar with them. We have a few.”
Image credits: lumcdonald / cathysernas
Mark Sabbagh, from the Department of Psychology of Queen’s University, said the only time he could imagine a caregiver insisting on using one is in a crowded space where there is a possibility that the child and caregiver could be separated.
“That use-context looks really different from the context of the photo (where they appear to be indoors and having a fun moment goofing around),” he told Bored Panda.
Sabbagh, an expert in cognitive development among preschool children, believes it is likely that Lilibet simply wanted to wear the giraffe inside the house.
“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Lilibet is wearing the backpack because SHE wanted to,” an expert said
Image credits: meghan
“It’s generally considered positive for children to be allowed the autonomy to wear what they want, particularly in low-stakes situations like hanging around at home,” he said.
“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Lilibet is wearing the backpack because SHE wanted to, because it’s cute as heck, not because she’s been told to,” he continued. “The fact that some people think that her Mom is *making* her wear the backpack might say more about their own biases than anything else.”
Beyond the specifics of the photo, professionals said there is a broader concern in such situations. And that is the intense, often extremely intrusive scrutiny directed at celebrity kids and parents.
Image credits: meghan
This isn’t the first time Meghan and Prince Harry’s children have been at the center of online speculation.
Whenever the Duchess of Sussex shares a rare glimpse of her life at home, netizens begin dissecting everything from body language to clothing choices.
“Celebrity parenting has become a public spectacle,” Franzini said.
Netizens treat every celebrity moment into their own personal battleground to debate about parenting and family dyanmics
Image credits: meghan
“When audiences see images of celebrity children, they often feel invited to evaluate, critique, and debate parenting choices that would likely go unnoticed in their own communities,” she continued.
The professor of communication studies at Widener University said the photographs become a “catalyst” for online discussions on motherhood, child safety, privilege, and what people believe “good parenting” should look like.
“In many ways, the scrutiny tells us less about the family being photographed and more about the cultural expectations we place on parents—especially highly visible mothers,” she added.
Image credits: meghan
What is striking is that sometimes the child disappears from these conversations altogether, but netizens continue to use the photos to aggressively debate their own parenting values and anxieties.
This is concerning because what is meant to be a normal, happy moment in a celebrity kid’s life can instantly become a full-blown controversy.
Years of public commentary, even scrutiny that’s not even directed at the child, can still become a part of their understanding about their own life.
“While we can’t predict how any individual child will respond, there is a unique challenge associated with growing up under intense public scrutiny,” Franzini said.
For the kids, a version of their lives ends up being dictated by complete strangers
Image credits: meghan
“Most people have the opportunity to look back on childhood through family photo albums and private memories,” she went on to say. “Celebrity children often inherit a public record filled with commentary, criticism, and speculation about moments they were too young to understand or consent to.”
“As they get older, children may encounter years of public discussion about their appearance, behavior, family relationships, or the parenting decisions made on their behalf.”
Image credits: meghan
Consequently, celebrity kids end up having to sort through not just their family memories, but also a version of their lives dictated by people who have never even met them or their parents.
“From a parent-child perspective, this creates an additional layer of complexity because children are not only navigating family memories, but also public narratives that were constructed about their family by strangers,” she said.
“There never seems to be a genuine moment between any of them,” one commented on Meghan’s Father’s Day post
Follow Us