63 Photos Of Expensive Mistakes And Accidents You Can Be Glad Are Not Your Problem

Luck has a funny way of keeping us on our toes. Some days, it seems to bless us with one good thing after another. On others, it shows absolutely no mercy and leaves us dealing with situations we never saw coming.
Below, we’ve rounded up some painfully expensive fails shared online by people who found themselves on the wrong side of luck. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and don’t forget to leave some kind words in the comments below. These poor souls could really use some cheering up after everything they’ve been through.
#1 Company Owner Decided To Stop Paying His Drivers So One Of Them Parked Their Semi On The Owners Ferrari And Just Left It There
Image source: FantasyFlyer3
#2 Came Home Late From Work, Drop My Open Sandwhich In The Parking Lot. Go To Make Pasta, The First Pot Slips And I Pour It All On The Ground. Make A Second Pot And The Handle Straight Up Breaks And My Pasta Goes Everywhere. Didn’t Eat; Had A Lil Cry
Image source: SuitsAndStripes
#3 A Friend Sent Me This Picture Today
Image source: [deleted]
#4 Dropped My Wedding Ring This Morning
Image source: [deleted]
#5 Been Waiting 6 Weeks For A Rather Expensive Toilet So We Can Fit It At A Client’s House, It Has Finally Arrived
Image source: tommygun1234567890
#6 I Work At A Small Coffee Shop. My Boss Just Absent-Mindedly Poured Unroasted Beans Into A Batch Of Roasted Ones. Here’s Us Separating 10,000 Beans…by Hand
Image source: CensoryDeprivation
#7 When You Accidentally Use The Wrong Spray On Your Lawn
Image source: Assortedseason
#8 Broke The Window At Work
Was so stressed this morning that I accidentally bumped my pallet into the window just BARELY, but apparently good enough!
Image source: wafflecc
#9 Someone At Porsche Is Getting Fired Today
Image source: endoflevelbaddy
#10 Someone Lost Their $1100 Sunglasses On The Sidewalk By My Apartment
Image source: KingInTheNorthVI
#11 My Boss Installed A Water Dispenser Yesterday. This Morning, We Got Into The Office To This
Image source: Mairess99
#12 My Watch Fell Into The Wood Chipper At Work
Image source: zombalicious
#13 I Just Broke A $5,000.00 Bottle Of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac At Work
Image source: VoilaLeDuc
#14 Someone Just Left A Freight Container In The Middle Of The Highway
Literally just in the middle of an intersection at a red light lmao. Tf happened here?
Image source: DarkHelmet123
#15 Neighbors Removed Their Retaining Wall Without Realizing It Was Providing Support For This Other Wall, Ultimately Leading To Its Failure
Image source: DMAS1638
#16 Moved Into The New House And Found Out Our Toddler Broke Our 65” TV
Image source: mrs_thn
#17 My Neighbor Parks This Expensive Car On The Street
Image source: GTBoosted
#18 Recently Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard. I Have Two Puppies
Image source: Mckinzel
#19 Guy Dropped A $40,000 Pallet Of Glass On His First Day
Image source: MrTenenbaum7
#20 Expensive Mistake
Image source: feckthis3
#21 Today At Work, A Coworker Crashed A Trolley Full Of Plates Needed For A Function
Image source: saibugs
#22 Phone Purchased At 10:20am, Black Ice Got Me At 1:30pm
Image source: people_talking
#23 Just Lost Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Product At Work. Most Likely Getting Fired
Image source: Taclysis
#24 Paint Store Guy Didn’t Close The Can Properly
Bought a car one week ago, more expensive than I could really afford but so beautiful. Picked up paint while on vacation to paint my mom’s house. Teenager working at paint store apparently didn’t close the can properly. That’s 1 gallon of slightly greenish gray wall paint on the floor of my new car. Paint store guy’s response was to apologize profusely, give me another gallon of paint, and throw in a free tub of miracle wipes. Lovely.
Image source: zalik9
#25 Tried To Squash A Bug In My Car
I felt like I barely hit it. I can’t believe it broke, I just got it tinted 2 months ago
Image source: Tacotimmy126
#26 There Is A Reason Oven Racks Exist
Wife thought the bottom of the oven was a good place to set the glass cookware for baking when the racks were full. Exploded when removed and set on the stove, ruining dinner.
Image source: douwannaseethegalaxy
#27 Misread The “Minus” Checkboxes On The Delivery App And Successfully Paid $25 For Two Empty Toasted Buns. 🍔
Thought I was treating myself to a Whopper. Turns out I accidentally opted out of the meat, lettuce, cheese, and all the sauces. Shoutout to the staff for not questioning my sanity and executing this perfectly.
Image source: Many-Tackle-5829
#28 Halfway Through My Run 😭
Image source: therocketflyer
#29 My Dad’s Old Truck Got Hit By A Truck Carrying Old Rotten Potato Slurry To A Feed Lot For Cows. His Passenger Window Was Down
Image source: Dixo0118
#30 Coworker Thought My Mug Warmer Was A Charger
Image source: jmadden80
#31 Framed The Door In, Boss
Image source: thisaguyok
#32 Installed The Doorstop, Boss!
Image source: YanicPolitik
#33 Drilling Gone Wrong: Cut Through Live Cables
Image source: AvieRebel
#34 Liquid Bleach Dripping From The Maids Cart All The Way Down The Hall Of My Hotel
Image source: Turbo224
#35 My Expensive $500 New Year’s Dinner (I Got Cheated)
Image source: hellomanhi
#36 Just Bought This Underwater Protective Case In Thailand And Went Swimming With It
Image source: OhCrapMyNameIsTooLon
#37 Sold My iPad In Public Space At Night In Minnesotan -10f Temperature, Turned Out It’s Fake
Image source: raimibonn
#38 You Can’t Park There Sir
Image source: unknownman652
#39 Mattress Moving Day In The Rain
Image source: i-touched-morrissey
#40 Cat Jumped Into The Paint Tray…
Our (orange, of course) cat jumped into my husband’s paint tray and then sprinted downstairs.
Image source: cookiesandsushi
#41 Dog Ate My Passport One Day Before Returning Home. Luckily I Don’t Need It LOL
Image source: boston_nsca
#42 Apparently D And R Look The Same When You’re Tired
Image source: NoUseForAName204
#43 Got A Free Car Wash And It Took My Sideview Mirror Cap
I know it’s not their responsibility if something gets damaged but damn this is unfortunate.
Image source: ap9764
#44 Just Got Home From A Brutal Shift On Labor Day- And Discovered I Left A Whole Bag Of Groceries I Bought Last Night In My Hot Car
Image source: BrunoiseTheBastards
#45 Started The Weekend By Popping Off My Crown While Flossing
Image source: shatterly
#46 Coworker Had An Accident In The Yard And Punctured A Tanker Car Full Of Hot Asphalt
Image source: cross773
#47 Made The Mistake Of Not Asking Market Price… $53 Per Shrimp
Image source: Bing_Pow_Boom_Bing
#48 My Neighbour Drilled Into Our Wall
Image source: Thequeenpoos
#49 Everything I Own Outside Is Dented
Image source: PuzzleheadedDraw6575
#50 Spilled Paint Just Missed The Drop Cloth
Image source: thatsagoodpint
#51 Accidently Left My Freezer Open Over The Weekend. Had To Throw It All Away. Gutted
Image source: zinasbear
#52 800$ Mouth Gaurd Fell Off The Counter And Shattered
Image source: WokeBully
#53 Just Dropped All My Keys Into A Sewer Grate In A Paid Parking Spot😐
Was having an exceptional day too. Parked in the spot to take my dog for a walk along a river in the city and totally forgot I had my keys in my lap when I opened my door to get out. Who knows how deep the water is..
EDIT: Thanks for all the great suggestions, will be sure to tie my keys to a 30 feet piece of yarn next time in case something like this happens again. Jokes aside I had a locksmith come out and he was able to make me 2 car keys, but sadly my wallet is $700 lighter. Very costly lesson learned..
Image source: ScorchedBurrito
#54 Kitchen Sink “Pipe” Burst. I’m Leaving For Vacation In An Hour
Image source: t-o-m-u-s-a
#55 Pillow Exploded In Dryer And Looks Like Fried Rice
Image source: Garden_Jolly
#56 Ready To Play A Few Birthday Presents Only To Discover This. Don’t Have $1000, So I’m Hoping A Few Laughs Can Be Had At My Expense
Image source: The_Drunkest_Monkey
#57 Mom Stood Next To The Fireplace With Her Long, Expensive Down Jacket
Image source: Ashamed_Visual_7421
#58 Was Going Through A Tough Week, Thought Of Gifting Myself My First Ever Expensive Makeup Item On My Birthday :’)
Image source: [deleted]
#59 No Money? Check. Need To Move? Check. New Expense? Check
Image source: jophru
#60 Samsung Technicians Came To Fix My TV With A Backlight Issue But Left After Breaking The Actual Screen
It’s a lot worse in person and I have no words. They said they’d be back in a few days with a new screen and power board but at this point I’d like a whole new TV.
Image source: abie22
#61 Was Mad Because I Thought I Chipped/Broke My Favorite Cologne Bottle Until I Realized What Actually Happened
I’ve dropped Fahrenheit before and broke bottles previously – it’s my go to since middle school in the 90s so statistically things are ‘gonna happen’ I suppose. I thought when I dropped it in the sink, that the black spot there was a chip from the bottle somewhere … split seconds later I realized my mistake. it’s a nasty little hole.
Already ordered a porcelain repair kit. Gonna give that a shot before I have to ask management how much a new sink is gonna cost me.
On the positive side, my bottle of cologne is juuuusssttt fine so at least I smell nice while I cry.
Image source: exonomix
#62 Another Congress Of The Car On The Stairs On Lanzeron: This Time A Man At The Wheel
Image source: odessacam
#63 Walking From Costco. Most Expensive Purchase Of The Day
Image source: Diggity_McG
Follow Us