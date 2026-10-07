72 Expensive Accidents That Are Extremely Stressful But Not For You Who Don’t Have To Pay For Them

No one wants an unfortunate accident. Still, these moments can blindside you, even when you try your hardest to be as careful as possible.
Assuming no one got seriously hurt, your next worry becomes the financial consequences. Sometimes, such mishaps come with a price tag so hefty, you’re left in pain, almost as if you’d suffered an injury.
Here are photos of some of the most expensive accidents you’ll see online, as shared by the subreddit of the same name. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself wincing as you scroll through.
#1 That Can’t Be Cheap
Image source: Meme_exz
#2 2003 – The Noaa-N Prime Satellite Toppled As It Was Being Spun On A Turntable, Causing $135 Million Worth Of Damage. An Official NASA Inquiry Revealed It To Have Been Caused By The Undocumented Removal Of 24 Bolts From The Platform Prior To Mounting, And A Failure To Check Said Bolts
Image source: JadedCampaign9
#3 Behind The Scenes Of The New Fast & Furious Movie
Image source: TheAngryUnicorn666
As unfortunate as these costly mistakes are, you can’t deny the funny element in them. You may have found yourself giggling while looking at a few of these photos, and that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a bad person.
It does, however, say a lot about how you view your self-worth, according to psychologist Dr. Mark Travers.
#4 Montreal’s Biosphère Transparent Acrylic Dome Set On Fire During Renovations (1976)
Image source: [deleted]
#5 Tower Block In China Collapsed Due To A Faulty Foundation
Image source: [deleted]
#6 Aston Martin That Was Worth £1.5m
Image source: gotye4764
As Dr. Travers explains, Schadenfreude, or the guilty pleasure we feel when we see another person fail, can be like a “shot of self-esteem.”
“Psychologists refer to this as ‘downward social comparison,’” he said. “(It reminds) that you may not be so bad after all, and that others are worse off.”
#7 Investigation Has Determined That The Wreck And Fuel Spill Of The Mv Wakashio In Mauritius In 2020 Was Caused By The Captain Diverting His Course Attempting To Find A Cell Phone Signal
Image source: gotye4764
#8 That Was Expensive Mistake
Image source: sureshotwist
#9 Accident That Literally Cost An Entire Town: The ~2.9kt Explosion In Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, On 1917-December-6th, Caused By The Cooking-Off Of The Explosives That Were The Cargo Of A Ship Conveying Them To Europe, After Its Runnning-Aground Through Collision With Another Ship
Image source: PoppyCattyPetal
On the flip side, Schadenfreude can also feel like “cosmic justice,” Dr. Travers says. This is especially true when seeing malevolent individuals get what is coming to them.
“When a repeat offender in the bad-behavior department gets their karma, you can’t help but feel a sense of justice served. It feels like the universe is giving them a little nudge to shape up,” Dr. Travers said, noting that it helps “maintain a sense of fairness” in the world.
#10 California Storm And Floods
Image source: boredguyonline
#11 Oh Boy Someone Getting Fired
Image source: [deleted]
#12 Aftermath Of The Landslide At Surte, Sweden In 1950
Image source: Maxastri
Meanwhile, looking at the photos may also make you feel for the individuals who made these costly mistakes. One possible explanation is that they were under immense pressure, causing them to fumble.
According to cognitive scientist Sian Beilock, choking under pressure is more an indicator of suboptimal performance, where you make a mistake because you feel the need to get everything right.
#13 Now That Is Expensive
Image source: TheGoldenAxe001
#14 Crane Meets River
Image source: ihadnm
#15 Helicopters After Strong Storms Come Through Hampton Roads
Image source: Son0FAthens
Performance anxiety may happen whenever you’re doing something that requires your full attention. It can happen even with an endeavor or activity you’ve done many times before. This is why Beilock advises focusing on the present, not on the outcome.
“Remind yourself that you have the background to succeed and that you are in control of the situation,” she said. “This can be the confidence boost you need to ace your pitch or to succeed in other ways when facing life’s challenges.”
#16 I Was Cruising About 50mph, Then The Plastic Snapped
Image source: clownfish819
#17 Insurance Premiums Unite
Image source: Usrname132
#18 My Dad Shredded An Envelope Full Of $20 Bills
Image source: [deleted]
#19 Yep Just Right Through That Swamp
Image source: consume_my_organs
#20 Truck Accident In Poland 28.12.2023
Image source: sadowiak
#21 Driving A 3 Million Dollar Ferrari On A Damp Road
Image source: BertfromNL
#22 The Remains Of The Rand Powder Mill (‘powder’ Being Gunpowder) @ Uniontown Near Fairchance, Fayette County, Pennsylvania, USA, That Underwent A Catastrophic Explosion That Prettymuch Utterly Destroyed It On 1905-September-9th
Image source: PoppyCattyPetal
#23 The Container Ship Ym Efficiency Docking In Sydney Australia After Losing 81 Of Its Containers Overboard On 2018-June-1st Through ‘Rolling Heavily’ In ‘Strong Gale Force Winds And Very Rough Seas Off Newcastle’
Image source: PoppyCattyPetal
#24 Someone In The Assembly Line Did An Oof
Image source: CleverColt94562
#25 Expensive Accident
Image source: boredguyonline
#26 Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night
Image source: Local_Raspberry3355
#27 This Train Derailment In Hong Kong Could Cost The Operator A Fine Of Over USD $3 Million
Image source: boredguyonline
#28 Hmmm
Image source: DubioserKerl
#29 Anyone Missing A Boat?
Image source: ASuds_65
#30 Someone Lost Their Job Today
Image source: BeerWorshippers
#31 Towing A Camper After An Ice Storm
Image source: DoodleTM
#32 Another Expensive Parking Lesson
Image source: ZagiFlyer
#33 Me When I Spill 40 Tons Of Gravel, Oopsie Daises
Image source: CrashedHaven
#34 Lamborghini Huracán Crashed And Abandoned In Hong Kong
Image source: JadedCampaign9
#35 Nantes Cathedral Fire (2020)
Image source: ASuds_65
#36 Uh Oh
Image source: Schwertwal88
#37 Insurance Company: Hello Sir, How May I Help Wait… You Hit What!!!!!
Image source: Conscious-Service-16
#38 Like A Glove
Image source: boredguyonline
#39 A Truck Lost A Large Part Of A Windmill Near Apeldoorn, The Netherlands Today
Image source: boredguyonline
#40 Remains Of The Plane-Crash In (Then) Northern Rhodesia (Now) Zambia In Which Un Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld Perished: Possibly Most Exceedingly Expensive In That He Was On His Way To Brokering End Of Extremely Asper Civil War In The Congo That Some Preferred To Remain Unsettled
Image source: PoppyCattyPetal
#41 Mclaren vs. Guardrail
Image source: gotye4764
#42 Why, Just Why
Image source: [deleted]
#43 Adam Ruins Everything: Stanley Cup Edition
Image source: [deleted]
#44 A Cattle Truck Drove Into A Wind Turbine Blade, Which Then Push It Into The Pilot Truck, Which Then Caught Fire
Image source: JadedCampaign9
#45 This Plane Stuck In A Electrical Pylon
Image source: boredguyonline
#46 A Guy In Michigan Sunk His $3000,000+ Boat And Then Swamped His Jeep And Truck Trying To Get It Out
Image source: [deleted]
#47 Lance Stroll’s Upgraded F1 Car
Image source: heyema
#48 Dogs Have Expensive Taste
Image source: [deleted]
#49 No News Is Good News
Image source: ObligatoryCompliment
#50 Golden Audi R8 Crashed
Image source: TheSleepySamurai
#51 Happened Yesterday On Highway 39/59 In Denison, TX
Image source: crj1144
#52 We Had A Storm Here In Amsterdam
Image source: BertfromNL
#53 A Freight Train Carrying Corn Had A Leak
Image source: [deleted]
#54 Lamborghini vs. Rolls Royce
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Don’t Trust The ‘Cut Here’ Lines
Image source: [deleted]
#56 Looks Like The Driver Wasn’t Used To How The Car Drives
Image source: wahoofish
#57 Thank God The Air-To-Air Missile Broke Its Fall
Image source: boredguyonline
#58 Boeing 747-400 Crashes Airbus A330 On The Ground
Image source: BertfromNL
#59 Some Expensive Rv Accidents I’ve Seen In Oregon, The Last One Was A Meth Lab That Blew Up In My Neighborhood
Image source: sundrop8114
#60 Yeah . . . That Pickup Ain’t Pulling That Truck Out. But They Tried And It Was Funny
Image source: [deleted]
#61 Something Tells Me A Floating Home Actually Needs To Float
Image source: practical_indian
#62 That Looks Expensive
Image source: Remarkable_Remote808
#63 Well… I Think The Image Speaks For Itself
Image source: [deleted]
#64 I Just Screwed My Gpu ( Pins Are Missing)
Image source: LOOP-BLASTER64
#65 40 Mins Ago, Qld. Real Deal Or Kit Car?
Image source: CarsAroundTheWorld
#66 One Straight Away…how? Texting. Cab Ruined
Image source: HueMensRDUMB
#67 Engine In Ruins After Exploding Through Being Driven Too Hard Attached To Dynamometer On Test-Rig [1511×2015]
Image source: PoppyCattyPetal
#68 A Fire Burns Down The Entire Mall In Lahore Pakistan. 18 October 2020
Image source: khamosh132
#69 Ratchet Straps
Image source: mybitchcallsmefucker
#70 Spacex’s Sn9 Has Collapsed In Its Hanger
Image source: JadedCampaign9
#71 Red Wine Cistern Ruptures
Image source: [deleted]
#72 Aftermath Of The Autorack Incident
Image source: BruhMomento72
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