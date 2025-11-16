50 Reasons Why Not Wearing A Helmet Is The Dumbest Thing You Can Do (New Pics)

When David Hollister introduced a seat belt bill in Michigan in the early 1980s that imposed a fine for not buckling up, the state representative received hate mail comparing him to Hitler. At the time, only 14 percent of Americans regularly wore seat belts, even though the federal government required lap and shoulder belts in all new cars starting in 1968.
Drivers and passengers were arguing that seat belts were uncomfortable and restrictive, but the uproar was mostly ideological.
Similarly, growing up in Northern Europe in the 1990s, I constantly heard kids on my block say that only stupid dorks wore helmets when riding their bikes. “What, can’t you drive?”, they’d ask, preparing a heavy barrage of insults.
But just like seat belts, this gear is often the deciding factor that separates life and death. To remind you that putting on a helmet is the smartest thing you can do, we at Bored Panda compiled a list of scary accidents that could’ve been much worse if it wasn’t for them.
#1 The Soldier Receives His Mounted Helmet That Took A 7.62 Round At 20 Feet While Wearing It
Image source: Miguenzo
#2 Another Reason To Wear A Helmet
Image source: imgur.com
#3 German-Supplied Helmet Stopped A Ricochet 7.62x54mm Bullet Used By Various Russian Weapons – Not All Donated Equipment Is Junk, Even If It’s Old By Modern Nato Standards
Image source: RallyToTheColors
#4 Reminder To Always Wear A Helmet
Image source: sorot92
#5 Helmet Donated From Community Non-Profit Saved TDF Member From Sniper Shot
Image source: BigFaceCoffeeShop
#6 Parents, Please Make Sure Your Children Wear Helmets! They Do Work
Image source: lukestauntaun
#7 This Is Why You Wear A Helmet
Image source: Kolafie, Hatindersingh
#8 Always Wear A Helmet
Image source: Rosey454
#9 The Guy Wearing This Survived (Wear Your Helmet On Your Motorcycle, Kids)
Image source: Grabapanda
#10 Kevlar Helmet Of An Orlando Police Officer Who Was Hit In Today’s Shooting
Image source: OrlandoPolice
#11 This Helmet Saved A 5-1/2 Year Old Involved In A Collision Saturday From A Significant Brain Injury Or Worse. Helmets Are Good
Image source: skiingineer2
#12 This Is Why You Should Wear Helmets. The Helmet Took The Hit And I Am Okay. Live To Ski Another Day
Image source: Mikeybdabbed
#13 Can Anyone Tell Me Why Anything Other Than Full Face Helmets Are A Good Idea?
Image source: myotheralt
#14 Guy Survives Round To The Head Thanks To A Kevlar Helmet
Image source: XiKiilzziX
#15 Motorcycle Helmet Post Crash
Image source: rinova
#16 Romain Grosjean Showed How His Helmet Turned Out After The Accident In Bahrain
Image source: elmejordelresto
#17 Cyclist Arrived In ED With This Helmet – Surprisingly Fine. Imagine His Skull Without A Helmet
Image source: benjibean
#18 Two Years Ago Today, This Dot Certified Helmet Absorbed A 50mph Impact And Saved My Life
On this day two years ago, this DOT-certified helmet saved my life. It successfully absorbed the majority of a 50mph impact on pavement. There is an indent on the front left that would have surely been a fractured skull without it, and numerous scrapes around the top and chin that would have left me maimed if it did not stay on my head throughout the entirety of the crash. Fortunately, my mind and body are working properly today because of this life-saving equipment.
If you are a rider, I encourage you to own and wear one of these every time you ride. I recommend one with a face shield or guard. If you know someone who rides, please encourage them to wear one.
Image source: MrBuffaloSauce
#19 Here Is The Helmet Of A Guy Who Went Head-First Into The Base Of A Lift Tower And Walked Away With A Minor Concussion. Wear A Helmet
Image source: holpucht
#20 Is Your Life Worth More Than $40?
Image source: TamiK_Colorado
#21 Daily Reminder To Always Wear A Helmet
Image source: jimboy6996
#22 Will Always Wear A Helmet From Now On
Was biking on the 4th of July and people were setting off fireworks. The next thing I know I hear a massive explosion in my ear and my head feels hot. Turns out a pretty big firework somehow went off right above my head. Had minor hearing loss for a day.
Image source: Pman168
#23 There Were A Few Bugs On My Ride Tonight
Image source: SLCPHARAOH
#24 Wear Your Helmet
Image source: Valanor
#25 Just A Friendly Reminder To Wear A Helmet. Better The Helmet Crack Open Than My Skull Is How I See It
Image source: SimpleChill44
#26 Broken Elbow, But Helmet Saved My Noggin! Grateful I Was Wearing One
Image source: kwphot0
#27 Always Wear Your Helmets Cheese Bags And Never Trust Ice Patches
Image source: Mihu_Hyeok
#28 This Helmet Was Shot By A Tear Gas Grenade During The Protest In Iraq
Image source: Mohamadil
#29 This Is Why I Wear A Helmet
Image source: aquayle
#30 A Helmet Will Save A Life Or A Face
Image source: wizbow
#31 Flying Debris Broke My Visor
Image source: Hemank_fpl
#32 Wear Your Helmets. This One May Have Saved My Life
Image source: French87
#33 Wear Your Helmet Kids
Image source: kazlx
#34 Here’s The Helmet That Saved My Life
Image source: scratchedstopsign
#35 Daily Reminder To Wear Your Gear, My Buddy’s Helmet After His Crash. No Head Injuries
Image source: digitaliceberg
#36 Guy Fell 20m In Scotland A Few Weeks Ago. Helmet Saved His Life, Only Needed 4 Stitches In The Back Of His Head, Broken Ribs, Broken Vertebrae, Bruised Lungs, And Some Bumps. Wear A Helmet
Image source: humming-bee
#37 Reminder To Always Wear A Helmet
Image source: _Captain_Future_
#38 This Helmet Saved My Life On The Brooklyn Bridge When I Crashed Into Wandering Tourists On The Bike Lane
It’s a Giro Cormick MIPS. It did it’s job but I did pass out (docs thought no concussion). Is there an even safer helmet? I’m thinking maybe Giro Aether or Bell Z20 both MIPS. Thoughts?
Image source: marcio-k
#39 Wear A Helmet
Image source: rob_the_flip
#40 My Mom Braked For 60 Foot And Then Had A Stroke. She Tumbled And Rolled 70 Feet After And Got Scratches, But That Could Have Been So Much Worse
Image source: MetalPetal99
#41 Daily Reminder To Wear A Helmet
Image source: DailyReminderToWearAHelmet
#42 My Friend Also Was Saved By His Helmet Recently
Image source: but_how_do_i_go_fast
#43 This Helmet Saved My Life This Weekend. I Only Bought And Started Using A Helmet Two Weeks Ago. Please Always Wear One
Image source: iLoveLamp427
#44 This, Kids, Is Why We Wear Helmets. Stacked It At 43 Km/H, Helmet Took The Brunt
Image source: JayTheFordMan
#45 I’m Glad I Got A Full Face Helmet
Image source: LordHamHam
#46 Wear Your Helmets People
I was out riding on a road I have been on many times before. But last Thursday 5/16 I was hit by a pickup truck. I do not remember the accident but someone who witnessed it said I flew a ways and landed on my back and head. I spent a day in the hospital and now just a little banged up. I believe if it wasn’t for the helmet it would have been much worse.
Image source: Bknuck
#47 Friendly PSA To Wear Your Helmet Kids. Trees Are Hard. That Would’ve Been My Skull
Image source: CaptainLarryLobster
#48 Always Wear Your Helmets, I Don’t Want To Think About What Would Have Happened If I Wasn’t Wearing Mine. Stay Safe
Image source: ctica
#49 My Helmet Just Saved My Life
Image source: litalela
#50 So Uhhh Helmets Yeah?
Image source: purplechemicals
