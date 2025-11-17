50 Of The Worst Actions Of People That Could Make Even The Most Understanding Angry

The world isn’t just black or white—it isn’t full of sunshine and rainbows all the time, but neither is it always as bad as what you might see on the news. However, there are truly awful moments when you see how horrible people can be that make you wonder how anyone could be so cruel.
The r/HumansBeingJerks online community does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a place where internet users share images and videos of people behaving like utter jerks toward each other and animals. You’ll find some of the most egregious examples of horrid behavior as you scroll down.
Warning: Keep in mind that this post is not for everyone. You might just end up losing your remaining faith in humanity.
#1 Humans At It Again Being Jerks
#2 Oh Hey What’s Their Address? I Just Wanna Talk
#3 Someone Smashed My Daughters Pumpkin Last Night So I Did Some Surgery After She Left For School. Frankenpumpkin Lives!
#4 This Just Makes Me So Sad
#5 Police Officer Pepper Spraying Kid
#6 Unwanted Puppy Was Adopted And Given As A Gift To A Family For Christmas… Only To End Up Back At The Same Shelter Next Christmas. Dogs Are For Life – Not Just Christmas
#7 This Jerk Taking Up Two Huge Parking Spots
#8 A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words
#9 Cruelty At Its Peek !
#10 Human Leaves His Dog On Side Of The Road
#11 Police In Colombia Intercepted Poachers Smuggling Live Flamingos Stuffed In Boxes
#12 Cruel Humans At It Again. Poor Guy
#13 This Tiger Has Not Seen Sunlight In 14 Years! Downtown Aquarium Has Tiger In A Tank. Why?!
#14 Collection Of The Must Punchable Faces Ever
#15 Critically Endangered Yellow-Crested Cockatoo Being Smuggled In Plastic Bottles Destined For The Illegal Pet Trade. Between 1980 And 1992, Over 100,000 Of These Birds Were Exported And The Current Population Is Thought To Be Fewer Than 7000 Individuals And Declining
#16 I Call Your “4 Parking Spaces” And Raise You The “4 Disabled Parking Spaces”
#17 His Beautiful Flower Field Got Trampled By Tourists
#18 Trashed The Whole Top Of Mount Everest
#19 Jerkwads Making Millions From Some Of The Last Old Growth In Canada. Can We Cancel-Culture That?
#20 Asheville Pd Destroy Medic Station For Protestors; Stab Water Bottles & Tip Over Tables Of Supplies
#21 “Haha Lmao What A Prank Amirite”
#22 Someone Abandoned A Beautiful Kitty In The Middle Of The Highway In Arizona This Morning. Temperature Is A High Of 106f For Today
#23 This Is Appaling. Clean After Yourselves, Goddamnit
#24 Someone Taped A Razor Blade To A Shopping Cart
#25 People Who Put Gum On The USB Ports Of Public Transport
#26 Burning People With A High Powered Laser And Getting Yourself Banned From An Airport For Clout
#27 I Have No Words. Humanity Is Done
#28 He Lost His Child Ffs. How Horrible Can A Person Be?
#29 Always Check Beefore Your Night Gets Ruined
#30 This Guy’s Park Job Next To Handicap Spot
#31 I Just Caught This Super Cool Guy Proudly Cutting Lilly Flowers In Cala Lilly Valley In A State Park. Didn’t Care When I Confronted Him. Drove Me Nuts
#32 People Aren’t That Bad….. Argument And Exhibit A, Right Here
#33 Is This Cage Cruel? One Of My Neighbors Has Like 8 Birds In There
#34 People At My School Threw The Pay-To-Ride Bikes In The Bushes Instead Of Putting Them Back On The Bike Rack 10 Feet Away
#35 They Were Mocking Them While Throwing The Food. The Video Was Deleted Shortly After
#36 Jerks Continue To Be Jerks
#37 My Friend Drives To Work In An E.v. And Was Greeted In The Parking Garage With This
#38 Faking Cancer Diagnosis For Clout Is Next Level Disgusting
#39 Oh, You Wanted To Sit… Oh Well
#40 Humanity Is Gone
#41 My Son & I Cleaned Up Trash For An Hour & Filled Up 4 Bags. I Can’t Believe It’s 2018 & People Are Still Littering
#42 Just Why? You Proud Of Being Part Of The Problem?
#43 How Can You Be This Dumb And Lazy?
#44 Taking Up Multiple Seats On A Full Train
#45 That’s One Envious Mailman
#46 You Have To Be A Pretty S***ty Person To Do This
#47 A Kid Got Angry At Me Because He Couldn’t End Me In Time In Rdo During A Mission, This Was His Message
#48 Local Jerk Spotted Being A Jerk
#49 Of All The Places This Guy Could’ve Parked
#50 Slicing And Dicing Perfectly Useful Shoes To Maintain Their “Posh Image” Smh
