50 Of The Worst Actions Of People That Could Make Even The Most Understanding Angry

by

The world isn’t just black or white—it isn’t full of sunshine and rainbows all the time, but neither is it always as bad as what you might see on the news. However, there are truly awful moments when you see how horrible people can be that make you wonder how anyone could be so cruel. 

The r/HumansBeingJerks online community does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a place where internet users share images and videos of people behaving like utter jerks toward each other and animals. You’ll find some of the most egregious examples of horrid behavior as you scroll down.

Warning: Keep in mind that this post is not for everyone. You might just end up losing your remaining faith in humanity.

#1 Humans At It Again Being Jerks

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Oh Hey What’s Their Address? I Just Wanna Talk

Image source: amanduh_curran

#3 Someone Smashed My Daughters Pumpkin Last Night So I Did Some Surgery After She Left For School. Frankenpumpkin Lives!

Image source: darksithlord740

#4 This Just Makes Me So Sad

Image source: PlatformerKing

#5 Police Officer Pepper Spraying Kid

Image source: Vt2310

#6 Unwanted Puppy Was Adopted And Given As A Gift To A Family For Christmas… Only To End Up Back At The Same Shelter Next Christmas. Dogs Are For Life – Not Just Christmas

Image source: andreisavanovsexa

#7 This Jerk Taking Up Two Huge Parking Spots

Image source: chaosgirl93

#8 A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

Image source: FreshStink

#9 Cruelty At Its Peek !

Image source: Pun_nav

#10 Human Leaves His Dog On Side Of The Road

Image source: Oreallyman

#11 Police In Colombia Intercepted Poachers Smuggling Live Flamingos Stuffed In Boxes

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Cruel Humans At It Again. Poor Guy

Image source: That-specific-user

#13 This Tiger Has Not Seen Sunlight In 14 Years! Downtown Aquarium Has Tiger In A Tank. Why?!

Image source: TimeLadyAsh

#14 Collection Of The Must Punchable Faces Ever

Image source: okolion

#15 Critically Endangered Yellow-Crested Cockatoo Being Smuggled In Plastic Bottles Destined For The Illegal Pet Trade. Between 1980 And 1992, Over 100,000 Of These Birds Were Exported And The Current Population Is Thought To Be Fewer Than 7000 Individuals And Declining

Image source: reddit.com

#16 I Call Your “4 Parking Spaces” And Raise You The “4 Disabled Parking Spaces”

Image source: iwishiwasonlykidding

#17 His Beautiful Flower Field Got Trampled By Tourists

Image source: Gremick92

#18 Trashed The Whole Top Of Mount Everest

Image source: XXX-_TENTACION

#19 Jerkwads Making Millions From Some Of The Last Old Growth In Canada. Can We Cancel-Culture That?

Image source: -cin-

#20 Asheville Pd Destroy Medic Station For Protestors; Stab Water Bottles & Tip Over Tables Of Supplies

Image source: vanessalb_87

#21 “Haha Lmao What A Prank Amirite”

Image source: SlavicToken

#22 Someone Abandoned A Beautiful Kitty In The Middle Of The Highway In Arizona This Morning. Temperature Is A High Of 106f For Today

Image source: lokthan

#23 This Is Appaling. Clean After Yourselves, Goddamnit

Image source: iicxsey

#24 Someone Taped A Razor Blade To A Shopping Cart

Image source: dickcave24

#25 People Who Put Gum On The USB Ports Of Public Transport

Image source: GW2RNGR

#26 Burning People With A High Powered Laser And Getting Yourself Banned From An Airport For Clout

Image source: rdias002

#27 I Have No Words. Humanity Is Done

Image source: LilSugarDemon

#28 He Lost His Child Ffs. How Horrible Can A Person Be?

Image source: Thunder298

#29 Always Check Beefore Your Night Gets Ruined

Image source: LiterallyNiamh

#30 This Guy’s Park Job Next To Handicap Spot

Image source: swimfastalex

#31 I Just Caught This Super Cool Guy Proudly Cutting Lilly Flowers In Cala Lilly Valley In A State Park. Didn’t Care When I Confronted Him. Drove Me Nuts

Image source: killahamron

#32 People Aren’t That Bad….. Argument And Exhibit A, Right Here

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Is This Cage Cruel? One Of My Neighbors Has Like 8 Birds In There

Image source: Adequate-Comfort

#34 People At My School Threw The Pay-To-Ride Bikes In The Bushes Instead Of Putting Them Back On The Bike Rack 10 Feet Away

Image source: wadsofcash37

#35 They Were Mocking Them While Throwing The Food. The Video Was Deleted Shortly After

Image source: Xiaomuthefox

#36 Jerks Continue To Be Jerks

Image source: smallfry1009

#37 My Friend Drives To Work In An E.v. And Was Greeted In The Parking Garage With This

Image source: mr_smiggs

#38 Faking Cancer Diagnosis For Clout Is Next Level Disgusting

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Oh, You Wanted To Sit… Oh Well

Image source: Beastmodealfredo

#40 Humanity Is Gone

Image source: Tejanbs

#41 My Son & I Cleaned Up Trash For An Hour & Filled Up 4 Bags. I Can’t Believe It’s 2018 & People Are Still Littering

Image source: Dcmommy13

#42 Just Why? You Proud Of Being Part Of The Problem?

Image source: 7vertebrae

#43 How Can You Be This Dumb And Lazy?

Image source: Dangus777

#44 Taking Up Multiple Seats On A Full Train

Image source: Joemama1107

#45 That’s One Envious Mailman

Image source: girlpearl

#46 You Have To Be A Pretty S***ty Person To Do This

Image source: AGlassOfCoolMilk

#47 A Kid Got Angry At Me Because He Couldn’t End Me In Time In Rdo During A Mission, This Was His Message

Image source: ReTrO_ShAnE

#48 Local Jerk Spotted Being A Jerk

Image source: hobbsmw9

#49 Of All The Places This Guy Could’ve Parked

Image source: Borrelparaat

#50 Slicing And Dicing Perfectly Useful Shoes To Maintain Their “Posh Image” Smh

Image source: GabyJess0912

