30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

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What can a single line, an everyday object, or a familiar city view become when an illustrator looks at it from an entirely different angle? Christoph Niemann has built much of his artistic career around that kind of visual thinking. His work moves between illustration, drawing, animation, books, and live drawing, often finding unexpected connections in subjects that might otherwise seem ordinary. His illustrations have frequently appeared on the covers of The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine, bringing his distinctive visual language to a wide audience. 

Born in Germany and now based in Berlin after more than a decade in New York, Niemann is best known for Abstract Sunday, a series that began as a weekly column in The New York Times and has since gathered more than a million followers on Instagram. The idea behind it is simple: he takes a random object, turns it under the light, and waits to see if it starts to look like something else. Most of the time it doesn’t, but every so often a pencil turns into a megaphone, or the pages of an open book become a cat’s whiskers.

When that happens, he rarely has to change much. A small addition, a different angle, or a change of scale is usually enough, and the humor comes from how obvious the new meaning feels once you spot it. Niemann has said this has less to do with a special gift than with stamina and a willingness to stare at an object longer than most people would. 

Scroll down to see 30 of Niemann’s works, each one a small reminder that the things around us can look quite different depending on where we stand. 

More info: Instagram | shop.christophniemann.com | Facebook

#1 Brooklyn Bridge, Silkscreen, 2024

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

#2 Giardini Di Augusto, Capri, Silkscreen, 2026

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#3 Mason St. I, Ink On Paper, 2024

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#4 Action, Silkscreen, 2020

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#5 Bergstrasse, Berlin, Ink On Paper, 2024

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#6 Chorus, Ink On Paper, 2026

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#7 Der Abschied, Pencil On Paper, 2014-2015

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#8 From The Book ‘Idea Diary’

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#9 Island, From The Book ‘Idea Diary’

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#10 Kiss, C-Print, 2020

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#11 Ping Pong, Silkscreen, 2022

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#12 Prompt, Letterpress, 2023

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#13 Summer Sky, Silkscreen, 2025

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#14 Sunday Sketch (Apple Pie I), Offset Print, 2021

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#15 Sunday Sketch (Fatigue), Offset Print, 2025

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#16 Sunday Sketch (Legato), Offset Print, 2021

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#17 Sunday Sketch (Now!), Offset Print, 2021

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#18 The Creative Process, Pencil On Paper, 2015

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#19 The Secret, Letterpress, 2023

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#20 Toothbrush Blue Small, Silkscreen, 2020

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#21 Whiteout (Day), Silkscreen, 2020

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#22 Evil Spaghetti, 2005

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#23 From The Book ‘Idea Diary’

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#24 From The Book ‘The Paper’

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#25 Martini, 2024

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#26 Post-Truth, From The Book ‘Idea Diary’

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#27 Risk, 2006

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#28 Trainspotting, Letterpress, 2025

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#29 Treadmil, From Book ‘Idea Diary’

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Image source: © Christoph Niemann, 2026

#30 Design And Violence, Silkscreen, 2015

30 Artworks That Offer A Glimpse Into Christoph Niemann’s Whimsical World Of Extraordinary Ideas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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