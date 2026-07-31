Eve Best: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Eve Best
July 31, 1971
London, UK
55 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Eve Best?
Eve Best is a British actress and director, recognized for her compelling stage performances and versatile screen roles. Her career showcases a consistent ability to imbue complex characters with depth and nuance.
She first captivated a wide audience as Dr. Eleanor O’Hara in the Showtime series Nurse Jackie, a role that brought her significant international acclaim. Best’s portrayal earned her widespread recognition and solidified her presence in American television.
Early Life and Education
Born Emily Best in Hammersmith, London, Eve Best grew up in Ladbroke Grove, immersing herself in performance from an early age, including with the W11 Opera children’s company. Her mother, Susanna Joan Best, was a theatre director who founded Shakespeare Link.
She attended Wycombe Abbey Girls’ School, then studied English at Lincoln College, Oxford, where she was active in student drama. Best later refined her craft at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 1999.
Notable Relationships
Eve Best is currently single. She was previously linked to British actor Tom Bateman in 2012, though specific details of their romance remain largely private.
Beyond that relationship, Best has kept her personal life out of the public eye, with no other confirmed partnerships or children publicly reported. She has mentioned living in an old farmhouse in Italy.
Career Highlights
Eve Best earned significant theatrical recognition, including the 2006 Olivier Award for Best Actress for her title role in Hedda Gabler. Her powerful stage presence also led to two Tony Award nominations for her work on Broadway.
On screen, Best gained widespread fame as Dr. Eleanor O’Hara in the acclaimed Showtime series Nurse Jackie, which ran from 2009 to 2015. More recently, she captivated audiences as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, a role that further elevated her international profile.
Signature Quote
“Time is about the need to control. Let go of control and embrace what happens.”
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