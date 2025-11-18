35 ‘The European Mind Can’t Comprehend This’ Memes To Confuse And Amuse You (New Pics)

Social media can be a bafflingly hilarious place at times. It’s very hard to guess what memes will go viral (or why!). Nor can we ever be certain what will end up becoming a part of internet culture in the long run. However, the relatability of a meme is one major factor to keep in mind. Case in point, ‘The European Mind Can’t Comprehend This’ memes continue to raise eyebrows as they both amuse and confuse internet users in the United States and Europe.

To put it simply, these witty and slightly self-deprecating memes are a way for Americans to gently poke fun at European culture—as well as their own—by showing how different they think they are. The entire point is to post something from the US that might (semi-ironically) ‘shock’ someone living in Europe. Scroll down for the freshest memes and a reminder about how strange internet humor can get.

Bored Panda reached out to Substack blogger and X (formerly Twitter) user @JSlaughterEsq, one of the people who created some of the first ‘The European Mind Can’t Comprehend This’ memes. He was kind enough to share some of his thoughts about the popularity of these memes, as well as American culture and self-perception. You’ll find his insights below.

#1

#1

Image source: CinisInfernus

#2

#2

Image source: equine__dentist

#3

#3

Image source: aeroastrofc

#4

#4

Image source: autismcock

#5

#5

Image source: MaplehoodUnited

#6

#6

Image source: Dr_Lockefeller

#7

#7

Image source: oldscarf1stweek

#8

#8

Image source: jepasta

#9

#9

Image source: uncledoomer

#10

#10

Image source: g0thcowboy

#11

#11

Image source: cabby

#12

#12

Image source: goomygoomyx

#13

#13

Image source: kbryanw

#14

#14

Image source: GravySauceCream

#15

#15

Image source: AustinHarrisIA

#16

#16

Image source: lovingtaeonmain

#17

#17

Image source: BuckyMadigan

#18

#18

Image source: Fork_Harder

#19

#19

Image source: MrPrag

#20

#20

Image source: gramifications

#21

#21

Image source: ModerateIndy

#22

#22

Image source: sanareplyguy

#23

#23

Image source: J_Sykes2016

#24

#24

Image source: larryn1966

#25

#25

Image source: Useless_Thought

#26

#26

Image source: billybrizzle420

#27

#27

Image source: RyanBirdy094

#28

#28

Image source: mareejones

#29

#29

Image source: kscottz

#30

#30

Image source: k_on_warlord

#31

#31

Image source: MarmotRespecter

#32

#32

Image source: lukezim

#33

#33

Image source: 28evermore

#34

#34

Image source: bedubble

#35

#35

Image source: BasedDodge

