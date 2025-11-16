40 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Were Surprised When It Backfired

Just when you feel like you’ve got a handle on the depths to which some people sink on the internet, you come across something so bad, you start tumbling into the internet rabbit hole. Destination: absolute entitlement. Population: way too many.

There we were, just randomly internet window shopping when we came across some truly outrageous reviews. They were dripping with dissatisfaction and such a warped perspective about what the world and companies ‘owe’ them that we couldn’t help but share them with you. Bored Panda has collected the very worst cases of entitled online reviews that might just give you a headache.

Meanwhile, if you’re done facepalming at the posts in this list and you feel like you’ve got just a smidge of faith in humanity that you’d love to lose, then you should definitely check out Bored Panda’s previous two articles about absolutely absurd reviews right here and over here. Need a reminder that some people are incredibly kind and not at all arrogant? We’ve got you covered, too.

#1 My New Veterinarian Is An Absolute Savage

#1 My New Veterinarian Is An Absolute Savage

Image source: Desert-DooDoo

Image source: Desert-DooDoo

#2 A Review For A Local Gun Range

#2 A Review For A Local Gun Range

Image source: acrobafox

Image source: acrobafox

#3 Reviewing A Place That Isn’t Even Open Yet

#3 Reviewing A Place That Isn't Even Open Yet

Image source: endoflevelbaddy

Image source: endoflevelbaddy

#4 Lying On Yelp Reviews

#4 Lying On Yelp Reviews

Image source: thegodzilla25

Image source: thegodzilla25

#5 Not Open During A Category 5 Hurricane? 1 Star For You

#5 Not Open During A Category 5 Hurricane? 1 Star For You

Image source: Super_Marioo

Image source: Super_Marioo

#6 Saw While Shopping On Amazon

#6 Saw While Shopping On Amazon

Image source: Low-improvement_18

Image source: Low-improvement_18

#7 This Restaurant Has Negative Reviews Displayed Up On The Walls

#7 This Restaurant Has Negative Reviews Displayed Up On The Walls

Image source: Opiumoptimistic

Image source: Opiumoptimistic

#8 Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move?

#8 Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won't… Help Them Move?

Image source: douchebaggery__

Image source: douchebaggery__

#9 I Have To Pay For Food? One Star

#9 I Have To Pay For Food? One Star

Image source: jaytix1

Image source: jaytix1

#10 They Actually Had Reservations, Too

#10 They Actually Had Reservations, Too

Image source: opalesce

Image source: opalesce

#11 Lend Me A Dollar Because I Come Here Every Single Day And Ask You To Lend Me A Dollar

#11 Lend Me A Dollar Because I Come Here Every Single Day And Ask You To Lend Me A Dollar

Image source: reddit.com

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Everyone Who Works In Customer Service Should Legally Be Allowed To Fight One Customer A Year

#12 Everyone Who Works In Customer Service Should Legally Be Allowed To Fight One Customer A Year

Image source: leonardcowalski

Image source: leonardcowalski

#13 When You Mess Up An Airbnb And Write A Bad Review

#13 When You Mess Up An Airbnb And Write A Bad Review

Image source: funnyjunk63

Image source: funnyjunk63

#14 I Love Small Business Owners

#14 I Love Small Business Owners

Image source: Muuuuuuuuuuurph

Image source: Muuuuuuuuuuurph

#15 Does Any Restaurant Hold Pickup Orders For Next Day?

#15 Does Any Restaurant Hold Pickup Orders For Next Day?

Image source: Till_Rich

Image source: Till_Rich

#16 This Choosing Entitled Parent Wants Zoo Staff To “Relieve” An Actual Elephant, So Her Child Doesn’t Ask Questions

#16 This Choosing Entitled Parent Wants Zoo Staff To "Relieve" An Actual Elephant, So Her Child Doesn't Ask Questions

Image source: targetsbots

Image source: targetsbots

#17 Response To A 1 Star Review By A Choosing Beggar

#17 Response To A 1 Star Review By A Choosing Beggar

Image source: fake-newz

Image source: fake-newz

#18 A Review On A Vegan Bakery

#18 A Review On A Vegan Bakery

Image source: TheEmpireBuisness

Image source: TheEmpireBuisness

#19 Choosing Beggar Angry About Being Kicked Out Of Cafe With Free WiFi For Bringing In Food From A Different Restaurant

#19 Choosing Beggar Angry About Being Kicked Out Of Cafe With Free WiFi For Bringing In Food From A Different Restaurant

Image source: OffTheWall343

Image source: OffTheWall343

#20 A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong

#20 A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong

Image source: chassepatate

Image source: chassepatate

#21 This Restaurant Wears 1 Star Yelp Reviews Behind Their T-Shirts

#21 This Restaurant Wears 1 Star Yelp Reviews Behind Their T-Shirts

Image source: ritz_27

Image source: ritz_27

#22 Review For My Local Vet. Typical Entitled Pit Owner Attitude. How Dare They Accuse Her “Gentle Giant”

#22 Review For My Local Vet. Typical Entitled Pit Owner Attitude. How Dare They Accuse Her "Gentle Giant"

Image source: barredizzle

Image source: barredizzle

#23 A Review On An Apartment That Caught My Eye

#23 A Review On An Apartment That Caught My Eye

Image source: NibbatoPrime

Image source: NibbatoPrime

#24 Left Nasty Review Because I Wouldn’t Work For 4 Bucks An Hour

#24 Left Nasty Review Because I Wouldn't Work For 4 Bucks An Hour

Image source: puddlepounder

Image source: puddlepounder

#25 One Star After Occupying A Small Cafe For 20 Minutes And Buying One Coffee Between 5 People. Owner Replies To Accusations

#25 One Star After Occupying A Small Cafe For 20 Minutes And Buying One Coffee Between 5 People. Owner Replies To Accusations

Image source: Fulisek

Image source: Fulisek

#26 This Is How Decent White People Who Tell The Truth About Slavery On Plantations Are Reviewed By White People

#26 This Is How Decent White People Who Tell The Truth About Slavery On Plantations Are Reviewed By White People

Image source: sairasameerarao

Image source: sairasameerarao

#27 A Review On A Friend’s Bar

#27 A Review On A Friend's Bar

Image source: AudioSmoke

Image source: AudioSmoke

#28 Also Every Gamer In A Nutshell

#28 Also Every Gamer In A Nutshell

Image source: Ibrahim17_1

Image source: Ibrahim17_1

#29 Context Matters

#29 Context Matters

Image source: OctopussSevenTwo

Image source: OctopussSevenTwo

#30 Choosing Beggar Leaves One Star Review After Getting Free Replacement Pizza But No Salad

#30 Choosing Beggar Leaves One Star Review After Getting Free Replacement Pizza But No Salad

Image source: TJ_Ash

Image source: TJ_Ash

#31 I Don’t Get To Experience These Much

#31 I Don't Get To Experience These Much

Image source: redperson11

Image source: redperson11

#32 They Give Me A Discount But I Wanted More, One Star Rating

#32 They Give Me A Discount But I Wanted More, One Star Rating

Image source: cultyq

Image source: cultyq

#33 “Extremely Rood And Overpriced”

#33 "Extremely Rood And Overpriced"

Image source: 6Monas6

Image source: 6Monas6

#34 A Grocery Store Downtown In My City Has A Number Of 1-Star Google Reviews Because They Don’t Allow People To Park In The Very Tiny Parking Lot To Go Eat And Shop Elsewhere

40 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Were Surprised When It Backfired

Image source: starelae

#35 This Guy Is Savage

#35 This Guy Is Savage

Image source: BaclavaBoyEnlou

Image source: BaclavaBoyEnlou

#36 A Review Of The Tattoo Place I Go To

#36 A Review Of The Tattoo Place I Go To

Image source: MelyssaRave

Image source: MelyssaRave

#37 Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey

#37 Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey

Image source: nickfone

Image source: nickfone

#38 Received Free Glasses, And Left The Only Negative Review Of This Company. Owner Calls Out Her Bs

#38 Received Free Glasses, And Left The Only Negative Review Of This Company. Owner Calls Out Her Bs

Image source: forthe_loveof_grapes

Image source: forthe_loveof_grapes

#39 Mario Kart On iOS/Android Has Come Out Today For Free And This Is One Of The Reviews

#39 Mario Kart On iOS/Android Has Come Out Today For Free And This Is One Of The Reviews

Image source: SusanBoyleDid911

Image source: SusanBoyleDid911

#40 From A Local Chocolate Shop’s Google Reviews

#40 From A Local Chocolate Shop's Google Reviews

Image source: Functional_Sus

Image source: Functional_Sus

