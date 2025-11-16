40 Times Customers Tried To Sabotage Businesses With Their Bad Reviews But Were Surprised When It Backfired

Just when you feel like you’ve got a handle on the depths to which some people sink on the internet, you come across something so bad, you start tumbling into the internet rabbit hole. Destination: absolute entitlement. Population: way too many.
There we were, just randomly internet window shopping when we came across some truly outrageous reviews. They were dripping with dissatisfaction and such a warped perspective about what the world and companies ‘owe’ them that we couldn’t help but share them with you. Bored Panda has collected the very worst cases of entitled online reviews that might just give you a headache.
Meanwhile, if you're done facepalming at the posts in this list and you feel like you've got just a smidge of faith in humanity that you'd love to lose, then you should definitely check out Bored Panda's previous two articles about absolutely absurd reviews right here and over here.
#1 My New Veterinarian Is An Absolute Savage
Image source: Desert-DooDoo
#2 A Review For A Local Gun Range
Image source: acrobafox
#3 Reviewing A Place That Isn’t Even Open Yet
Image source: endoflevelbaddy
#4 Lying On Yelp Reviews
Image source: thegodzilla25
#5 Not Open During A Category 5 Hurricane? 1 Star For You
Image source: Super_Marioo
#6 Saw While Shopping On Amazon
Image source: Low-improvement_18
#7 This Restaurant Has Negative Reviews Displayed Up On The Walls
Image source: Opiumoptimistic
#8 Customer Is Upset That A Mattress Store Won’t… Help Them Move?
Image source: douchebaggery__
#9 I Have To Pay For Food? One Star
Image source: jaytix1
#10 They Actually Had Reservations, Too
Image source: opalesce
#11 Lend Me A Dollar Because I Come Here Every Single Day And Ask You To Lend Me A Dollar
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Everyone Who Works In Customer Service Should Legally Be Allowed To Fight One Customer A Year
Image source: leonardcowalski
#13 When You Mess Up An Airbnb And Write A Bad Review
Image source: funnyjunk63
#14 I Love Small Business Owners
Image source: Muuuuuuuuuuurph
#15 Does Any Restaurant Hold Pickup Orders For Next Day?
Image source: Till_Rich
#16 This Choosing Entitled Parent Wants Zoo Staff To “Relieve” An Actual Elephant, So Her Child Doesn’t Ask Questions
Image source: targetsbots
#17 Response To A 1 Star Review By A Choosing Beggar
Image source: fake-newz
#18 A Review On A Vegan Bakery
Image source: TheEmpireBuisness
#19 Choosing Beggar Angry About Being Kicked Out Of Cafe With Free WiFi For Bringing In Food From A Different Restaurant
Image source: OffTheWall343
#20 A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong
Image source: chassepatate
#21 This Restaurant Wears 1 Star Yelp Reviews Behind Their T-Shirts
Image source: ritz_27
#22 Review For My Local Vet. Typical Entitled Pit Owner Attitude. How Dare They Accuse Her “Gentle Giant”
Image source: barredizzle
#23 A Review On An Apartment That Caught My Eye
Image source: NibbatoPrime
#24 Left Nasty Review Because I Wouldn’t Work For 4 Bucks An Hour
Image source: puddlepounder
#25 One Star After Occupying A Small Cafe For 20 Minutes And Buying One Coffee Between 5 People. Owner Replies To Accusations
Image source: Fulisek
#26 This Is How Decent White People Who Tell The Truth About Slavery On Plantations Are Reviewed By White People
Image source: sairasameerarao
#27 A Review On A Friend’s Bar
Image source: AudioSmoke
#28 Also Every Gamer In A Nutshell
Image source: Ibrahim17_1
#29 Context Matters
Image source: OctopussSevenTwo
#30 Choosing Beggar Leaves One Star Review After Getting Free Replacement Pizza But No Salad
Image source: TJ_Ash
#31 I Don’t Get To Experience These Much
Image source: redperson11
#32 They Give Me A Discount But I Wanted More, One Star Rating
Image source: cultyq
#33 “Extremely Rood And Overpriced”
Image source: 6Monas6
#34 A Grocery Store Downtown In My City Has A Number Of 1-Star Google Reviews Because They Don’t Allow People To Park In The Very Tiny Parking Lot To Go Eat And Shop Elsewhere
Image source: starelae
#35 This Guy Is Savage
Image source: BaclavaBoyEnlou
#36 A Review Of The Tattoo Place I Go To
Image source: MelyssaRave
#37 Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey
Image source: nickfone
#38 Received Free Glasses, And Left The Only Negative Review Of This Company. Owner Calls Out Her Bs
Image source: forthe_loveof_grapes
#39 Mario Kart On iOS/Android Has Come Out Today For Free And This Is One Of The Reviews
Image source: SusanBoyleDid911
#40 From A Local Chocolate Shop’s Google Reviews
Image source: Functional_Sus
