Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

by

Inheritance disputes are a common cause of family drama. Especially if large sums of money or property are involved, tensions could easily reach a boiling point. 

This story is one of the many classic examples. Here, an entitled in-law was left fuming after learning the laughable inheritance she had received from the late clan matriarch. Her reaction was so deplorable that her own husband had to tell her off. 

Meanwhile, everyone else she mistreated with her reprehensible attitude fought hard not to laugh in her face. 

Inheritances can cause disgruntlement within some family members

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

Image credits: Danik Prihodko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

This lengthy story is one of the many examples

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Trouble began brewing during the reading of the will

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Turns out, the great-grandmother left a laughable inheritance for the author’s stepmom

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

Image credits: Julien L / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Tension began to erupt

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The stepmom’s reaction was so out of line that her husband had no choice but to tell her off in private

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

Image credits: Sherise Van Dyk / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Meanwhile, the author ended her story on a high note

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

Image credits:

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

There has been a significant rise in inheritance disputes 

The story may have been published a good number of years ago, but the number of inheritance disputes continues to rise. According to a 2024 report by TWM Solicitors, feuds surrounding inheritance claims have risen by 40%. 

The report likewise noted that one of the contributing factors for conflict is the involvement of blended families. 

“Families with stepchildren can add complexity to inheritance, leading to friction if children from one marriage feel they have lost out to children from another,” an excerpt from the article reads. 

Inheritance disputes even end up in court when things get really ugly. And unsurprisingly, wealth is the top reason for their escalation into a legal battle. In the story, the great-grandmother had hundreds of thousands of dollars to leave to some of her relatives, along with trust funds for the great-grandchildren. Knowing this likely infuriated the author’s stepmom further. 

Of course, there are ways to prevent inheritance disputes. According to Stephan Köppe, social policy professor at University College Dublin, it all revolves around open and honest communication. 

“Communicating your intentions and expectations during your lifetime will reduce stress and the possibility of unwelcome surprises for your loved ones,” he wrote

Unfortunately for the author’s stepmom, her sour relationship with the entire family led to her receiving the inheritance that she did. And her reaction only proved it was well deserved. 

Readers were delighted by how the story played out, as some gave the author some words of encouragement

Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming
Great-Grandma Hilariously Trolls From Beyond The Grave, Leaves Entitled In-Law Fuming

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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