80 Entitled And Delusional Parents Who Thought Babysitting Their Kids Was A Privilege, Not A Job

It’s no secret that raising children is far from cheap. Between diapers, clothes, food, childcare and everything else that comes with keeping a little human happy and healthy, the costs can quickly pile up. Some parents, however, seem determined to save money wherever they can, even when it comes at someone else’s expense.
We’ve gathered some absolutely ridiculous babysitting requests and expectations from entitled parents who had no shame about asking for far too much. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and upvote the ones you found the most outrageous.
#1 The Second I Saw “Someone Who Is Looking Into Babysitting” I Knew She Was Looking For Free Childcare
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#2 Pay Us Rent To Babysit Our Kids! Room Available Monday To Friday Only
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#3 I Want A Free Nanny. But She Has To Pay Me For The Honour Of Babysitting My Children
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#4 75 Cents An Hour For Babysitting
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#5 Pay 900 A Month To Be A Live In Nanny For 3 Kids Under 11
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#6 Babysit My 3 Month Old For 12 Hours A Day For $10
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#7 Anyone Who Will Voluntarily Babysit For 65 Cents An Hour Does Not Have Your Child’s Best Interest At Heart
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#8 Babysitting A 2 Month Old For $2.78 An Hour
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#9 Absolute Human Vermin
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#10 This Is Not A Babysitting Job
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#11 AIO For Demanding To Be Paid After Wearing Something Inappropriate To Babysit
hi! i am 15 and have been babysitting this family for over a year. they are more on the conservative side, and a lot more religious than my family, but they are generally nice and i love their kids. i did not receive payment from them the last time i babysat, and so i reached out and they are now saying they will not pay me the full price because i was wearing something inappropriate. just wondering if i am overreactingreacting for context, i was wearing a sweatshirt over my tanktop (3rd pic) and only took it off after the kids asked me to run around with them. i babysat from 4 to 10:30, and normally charge 15 dollars w a 5 dollar increase per kid, so 20 dollars for 2 kids.
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#12 $3/Hr To Babysit Your 5 Year Old? Yeah No Thanks…
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#13 Pay You $450 For The Fantastic Opportunity To Babysit Your Kid?!
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#14 Choosy Mom Offers $2 An Hour To Babysit 3 Kids!!!
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#15 Free Live In Nanny? (They Came For Her In The Comments)
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#16 Apply Your Expensive Master’s Degree To Babysitting Four Children For $6.67 An Hour
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#17 Pay My Rent And Babysit For Me Too
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#18 “I Need Someone To Constantly Watch My Three Children, Not Babysit Anyone Else, All For The Great Price Of $70/Week. Thanks!”
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#19 $10 A Day To Babysit?? How Is This The Normal Rate???
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#20 I’m Going To Spend Thousands On A Family Cruise But Expect You To Watch My Kids For Free Because “My Children Are Not A Job”
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#21 Less Than $2 Per Hour Babysitting, From The Same Woman Who Bragged She Just Bought A Lexus
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#22 Looking For A Babysitter Who Will Be Payed With Music Production From A Culty Church
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#23 Cb Will Pay $100 For 57 Hours Of Babysitting, For Two Kids Under 4. Oh And They Stay With You
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#24 $2.50 An Hour To Babysit Their Child!
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#25 Overnight Babysitting For Free!
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#26 Willing To Pay “A Couple Bucks” Per “Hang Out Session” With My Fabulous Child!
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#27 Local Babysitting Group, ~$2/Hour Opportunity!!
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#28 Babysit 4 Kids 30+hrs A Week For $375
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#29 Watch My Kid For 50+hrs A Week For $100 Each Week…also, Have 3 Years Babysitting Experience And Preferably A Cpr Certificate
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#30 Paying You To Babysit Is “A Deal Breaker Sorry No”
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#31 Babysitting At 4am For $2/Hr
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#32 Babysitting Petsitting Bundle, All For The Glorious Price Of $5 Per Hour
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#33 Must Be Certified To Babysit For Less Than Minimum Wage
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#34 Woman Wants Infant Care For $3/Hour Because She’s A Single Mom That Iives With Her Father And He Won’t Watch The Kid. Also Justifies The Payrate Because She Only Made $100 A Week Back 15 Years Ago When She Babysat For Someone. Late Shift, Expects Babysitter To Also Drop Off And Pickup Said Child
She had originally posted this last week and edited it when people told her that $130 was far too little to pay to watch an infant. Especially wanting you to drop that kid off after midnight. States her dad will be home to take the kid even if she stays out later and that he just doesn’t want to babysit for her. Someone did offer to babysit for $200 a week but she pretty much ignored the woman’s offer since it’s out of her budget….
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#35 $30 A Day For 8 Hours And 2 Kids, Am I Crazy Or Is This Ridiculous?
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#36 Babysit And Be A Speech Therapist For $5/Hour Plz
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#37 $3.41 An Hour To Babysit Three Kids
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#38 Craigslist Beggar Wanting Free Babysitting And A Job
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#39 Neighbor Generously Offers Free, Faster WI-Fi For Kids To Do Schoolwork. Choosing Beggar Wants To Parlay That Into Free Babysitting, Gets Rude When Told No
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#40 Come Babysit My Kids And Help Make Me Famous!
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#41 I Would Love To Spend My Friday Nights Babysitting A 2-Year-Old For Next To Nothing
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#42 They Want 7+ Hours Of Babysitting For $20 A Day
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#43 Aio? Parents Want Me To Babysit My 18 Year Old Sister When I Don’t Have Much Spare Time
My (32F) parents and grandmothers are going on a week long cruise starting on 8/31. They haven’t mentioned anything about keeping tabs on my younger sister. Tonight, my mum texted me this. Maybe I was a bit blunt, but I honestly don’t understand what she wants me to do. My sister is 18 and I physically can’t be home until 5 pm. My parents called me (they’re prone to getting loud and intense) and I said she can stay with me so I can see her in the evenings and she won’t have to sleep alone. My mum said “so she’s just going to be alone m?” And I said “for most of the day, yes”. And she said “wow, ok”. My dad was in the background yelling at me. I am a people pleaser and my parents put a lot of their responsibilities on me as a child. They are used to me bending over backwards for them and putting their/my sisters’ needs before mine. This is probably the first boundary I’ve set. Anyway, this whole situation pissed me off and I said “This is wild. Make it make sense” which made them more mad. I got off the phone and blocked them for the night because what I’m not going to do is let them stress me out. I came a long way with my mental health for this. Am I overreacting? Is there something more I can do?
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#44 Insane Person On Facebook And Choosing Beggar And Name Tragedeigh— All In One!
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#45 CB Wants Somebody To Watch Their Toddler For $3.33 An Hour
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#46 Must Have A Bachelors Degree To Babysit My House
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#47 Iso Cheap Babysitter
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#48 $2.47 An Hour To Babysit My 9 Month Old Baby. Gets Upset When People Tell Her That’s Way Too Little For Such A Young Baby. Of Course She’s A Single Mom And Can’t Afford More Yet Her Profile Shows Weekly Trips To The Bar With Drinks In Hand
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#49 Passive Aggressive Post After No One Would Babysit Free Of Charge
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#50 My Neighbour. Oh And By “Sit In Her House” She Means Babysit Her Two Very High Needs Children
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#51 Babysitter Choosing Beggars; People Should Just Babysit For Free!!
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#52 You Can Babysit My Child For $5/Hr, Maximum $7/Hr
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#53 Come Babysit My 4 Kids 5 Days A Week For The Competitive Rate Of $5/Hr
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#54 Rules Provided For Free Babysitting
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#55 Another One “Cheap Board In Exchange For Babysitting”
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#56 You = Reliable Car + Drivers License + Babysitting Experience. Us = We Pay $4.54/Hour
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#57 Watch My Son For $5 An Hour
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#58 Be ‘On Call’ To Babysit Two Toddlers For $2.50/Hr? Yikes
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#59 Exploiting Teens
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#60 CB Wants To Pay $3.70/Hr For Babysitting Her 2 Kids
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#61 Lady Wants To Pay $4 An Hour For Babysitting
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#62 Didn’t Remove The Group Name, So Here’s Try Number 2. 3 Dollars And Hour To Babysit
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#63 Babysit My Kid Full Time And I’ll Pay You $30 A Day! $3 An Hour, Such A Steal!
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#64 Babysit My Son For Less Than $2 An Hour!
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#65 $250 A Week For 69 Hours Babysitting, And She Is Playing The Single Mom Sympathy Card
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#66 I Am Absolutely Flabbergasted That This Person Would Ask Ppl To Watch Her 2 Kids For 10 Hours A Day At 2 Dollars An Hour. Be Fr
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#67 Work 40 Hrs A Week Babysitting A 10 Mo Old And Cleaning, Make $200 A Week
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#68 Babysit My Kid For 20$/Day
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#69 Babysit 3 Kids For Under Minimum Wage! But You Must Have Experience And Be Alcohol Free
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#70 Woman Wants To Pay Up To $45 Dollars For 8 Hours Of Babysitting In An Area Where Minimum Wage Is $14.25
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#71 $3 An Hour To Babysit 4 Kids??
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#72 Mom In My Hometown Wants Someone To Babysit Her Kid For $30/Day, But Must Be Available 14 Hours A Day
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#73 Crazy Lady Wants To Pay Less Than $2 An Hour For Babysitting
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#74 Lady Wants To Pay Peanuts For Someone To Babysit 2 Kids For 10 Hours A Day
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#75 I Pay $2.75 An Hour For A 9 Hour Babysitting Shift. Who’s Interested?!? Smh
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#76 My Cousin Says “Nobody Wants To Work Anymore” After Getting No Hits On Her Help Wanted Posts. It’s Taking All My Self Control To Tell Her It’s An Insane Request
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#77 She Has A Two Month Old, But Yes It’ll Be The Easiest Job Ever
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#78 No Personal Phone Use And $15 Per Hour For 2 Kids
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#79 Woman Offering To Babysit For $6.25 An Hour Is Apparently Too Expensive
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#80 Just Another Beggar Looking For Cheap Babysitting
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