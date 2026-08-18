Entitled Mom Throws A Tantrum After Her Spoiled Kid Doesn’t Get What He Wants

Entitlement should be made illegal. But unfortunately, it’s something that will continue to haunt humankind so long as there are people who see themselves as super special and others as beneath them. But just because you think you’re awesome doesn’t mean that you get to break the rules!
A student staying at a B&B vented online about an incredibly rude and entitled family that forced their way into his room and tried to kick him out and take his gaming console. However, the student wasn’t about to bend over and decided to push back against the injustice. Scroll down to read his story.
Dealing with entitled strangers is a nightmare when all you want is to be left alone in peace
Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
This student detailed how a tourist family barged into his B&B room and demanded that he leave. They wouldn’t take “no” for an answer
MART PRODUCTION (not the actual photo)
Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)
Guillermo Berlin (not the actual photo)
Entitled individuals believe the world “owes” them because they are “special”
At their very core, entitled people think that they deserve special treatment even if they haven’t done anything to deserve it. They think that just by existing they are ‘superior’ to others. For them, their needs always supersede those of strangers, family, friends, and coworkers alike. In a nutshell, they are not pleasant to be around.
Typically, individuals with a deep sense of entitlement are incredibly selfish, have a victim mentality, and generally lack gratitude. So, for example, they might feel like they deserve to have whatever B&B room they want, will refuse to acknowledge having mixed up the rooms, and will play the victim if anyone tells them “no.” In fact, you can quickly spot someone’s entitlement by watching an overly dramatic reaction to you setting the most basic of boundaries. Entitled people utterly loathe anyone who refuses to bend over backwards to do them favors.
Entitlement is closely related to narcissism and can be caused by a number of factors, including how adults treated you as a child, how spoiled you were, how much you were protected from consequences, and societal and cultural factors.
Somewhat ironically, an individual can grow up to become entitled even if they were the opposite of spoiled: being denied something can make them think that the world ‘owes’ them. This ties back into the core belief of people with entitlement, specifically, that they are special.
If you have enough self-awareness to recognize your own entitled behavior, you can try to be more grateful, practice distinguishing between your wants and needs, and focus on others by giving without any expectations. It’s not a sign of weakness to reach out to a therapist for help and guidance, either.
“Unfortunately, the world does not owe you anything. Life is unfair and it’s your job to make the best of what you get in life, not to complain about what you deserve but don’t have,” Verywell Mind explains.
Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)
Healthy boundaries are your best friends when dealing with narcissists
Meanwhile, if you’re dealing with entitled individuals, set very clear boundaries, be ready to protect them by going through with consequences, and practice saying “no” to excessive demands.
In the meantime, you can encourage them to solve their own problems so that they become more independent and less reliant on others for favors.
Misguided parents can end up raising entitled children. According to Sean Grover, L.C.S.W., entitled kids tend to have low frustration tolerance, weak problem-solving skills, poor work ethic, social problems, and emotional delays.
These children are prone to temper tantrums and meltdowns, and generally expect to “get what they want, whenever they want it, without working for it.”
We want to hear your perspectives, too, Pandas! Drop by the comments to share yours. How would you react if a bunch of strangers suddenly barged into your hotel or B&B room?
Who is the most entitled person you know, and how do you deal with them when they start being unreasonable? Tell us all about it.
The internet had a lot to say about the entitled family and their demands. Here are some readers’ perspectives
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