Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma

If you’ve been a longtime Bored Panda reader, you’ve likely noticed a recurring theme with our stories about nightmare plane passengers. The person puts their entitled behavior on full display because of something trivial and completely manageable, whether a seat assignment or the line at the airport.
This story is no different. A mom who had eaten her son’s Goldfish crackers demanded the snacks of the person seated next to her. When the individual refused, she threw a fit and caused a scene for everyone nearby to witness.
While the passenger allowed the situation to fizzle out, they deemed it necessary to share their experience with the AITAH subreddit.
Being seated next to an entitled, unhinged plane passenger is the last thing anyone wants
This person had to endure the bratty behavior of a mom during a flight
The author refused, causing the woman to throw a fit
Emotionally immature parents can cause significant damage to a child
The mom in the story may have shown signs of emotional immaturity, resulting in her entitled behavior. According to London-based psychotherapist and counselor Daren Banarsë, poor communication skills are one indicator.
As he explained in an article for In Therapy London, the lack of such proper skills may result in emotional outbursts, similar to what the woman did.
Banarsë also pointed out that children who have emotionally immature parents may experience “profound and far-reaching” consequences. They could go through low self-esteem and emotional insecurity when they reach adulthood. Some may also have difficulties in forming healthy bonds with others.
“Their perception of what constitutes healthy emotional expression becomes skewed, and they can face challenges in regulating their own emotions as adults,” Banarsë wrote.
One could argue that the mom was having a bad day when this all happened. However, her actions weren’t a good example for her child to have seen.
The author didn’t specify what the kid felt then, but based on Banarsë’s statements, the effects of the mother’s emotional breakdown may manifest in some way when the child grows older.
Setting boundaries and managing expectations are two practical ways to deal with an emotionally immature adult
Biting back with an insult and fanning the flames could be an impulse reaction toward an emotionally immature person. But if you’ve managed your expectations beforehand, you could calmly approach the situation using logic.
According to licensed psychotherapist Margarita Rabinovich, doing so can also help avoid frustration and disappointment.
Regarding setting boundaries, Rabinovich says they protect one’s well-being and prevent immature behavior from being enabled. However, firm communication of limits and consistency in upholding them is necessary.
“Remember, setting boundaries is an act of self-care, not a selfish endeavor,” she wrote in an article for her website.
The author didn’t give in to the mom’s outburst and chose to ignore her instead. He decided to distance himself instead of reacting in a way that would escalate the situation.
What do you think, readers? How would you react in such a situation? Was the passenger out of line?
While most commenters were on the author’s side, some felt weird about his product mention at the end
Some pinned the fault on the passenger for fat-shaming
