Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma

by

If you’ve been a longtime Bored Panda reader, you’ve likely noticed a recurring theme with our stories about nightmare plane passengers. The person puts their entitled behavior on full display because of something trivial and completely manageable, whether a seat assignment or the line at the airport

This story is no different. A mom who had eaten her son’s Goldfish crackers demanded the snacks of the person seated next to her. When the individual refused, she threw a fit and caused a scene for everyone nearby to witness. 

While the passenger allowed the situation to fizzle out, they deemed it necessary to share their experience with the AITAH subreddit.

Being seated next to an entitled, unhinged plane passenger is the last thing anyone wants

Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma

This person had to endure the bratty behavior of a mom during a flight

Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma

The author refused, causing the woman to throw a fit

Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma

Image credits: throwAirline424

Emotionally immature parents can cause significant damage to a child

The mom in the story may have shown signs of emotional immaturity, resulting in her entitled behavior. According to London-based psychotherapist and counselor Daren Banarsë, poor communication skills are one indicator.

As he explained in an article for In Therapy London, the lack of such proper skills may result in emotional outbursts, similar to what the woman did. 

Banarsë also pointed out that children who have emotionally immature parents may experience “profound and far-reaching” consequences. They could go through low self-esteem and emotional insecurity when they reach adulthood. Some may also have difficulties in forming healthy bonds with others. 

“Their perception of what constitutes healthy emotional expression becomes skewed, and they can face challenges in regulating their own emotions as adults,” Banarsë wrote. 

One could argue that the mom was having a bad day when this all happened. However, her actions weren’t a good example for her child to have seen. 

The author didn’t specify what the kid felt then, but based on Banarsë’s statements, the effects of the mother’s emotional breakdown may manifest in some way when the child grows older. 

Setting boundaries and managing expectations are two practical ways to deal with an emotionally immature adult

Biting back with an insult and fanning the flames could be an impulse reaction toward an emotionally immature person. But if you’ve managed your expectations beforehand, you could calmly approach the situation using logic. 

According to licensed psychotherapist Margarita Rabinovich, doing so can also help avoid frustration and disappointment. 

Regarding setting boundaries, Rabinovich says they protect one’s well-being and prevent immature behavior from being enabled. However, firm communication of limits and consistency in upholding them is necessary. 

“Remember, setting boundaries is an act of self-care, not a selfish endeavor,” she wrote in an article for her website

The author didn’t give in to the mom’s outburst and chose to ignore her instead. He decided to distance himself instead of reacting in a way that would escalate the situation. 

What do you think, readers? How would you react in such a situation? Was the passenger out of line? 

While most commenters were on the author’s side, some felt weird about his product mention at the end

Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma

Some pinned the fault on the passenger for fat-shaming

Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma
Entitled Mom Demands Passenger Give Up His Snacks For Her Son, Faces Instant Karma

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Am A 14-Year-Old Artist, And Here Is My Best Work (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
35 Horror Stories From People Who Took A DNA Test And Probably Regretted It
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
We Dress Our Kid Up In 12 Christmas Costumes
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Extreme Cheapskates
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2021
50 People Before And After Cutting Off Their Long Hair To Donate It (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I’m A Feltmaker From Russia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.