43 Infuriating Moments When Men’s Entitlement Reached Unseen Levels

There’s a guy out there who genuinely thought it was okay to tell a woman, “I can do whatever I want to you.” And another who ordered a lady to, “Treat me with the highest level of priority after yourself.”
Today, we’re putting them – and others – on blast. Their despicable and entitled behavior could easily fly under the radar were it not for the handy screenshot function that the digital era has blessed us with. People have been sharing receipts of some of the sick, toxic, twisted, and downright misogynistic texts they’ve seen or received from entitled men.
It seems many of these “men” clearly are either too self-absorbed to see the errors in their ways, or they simply don’t care. But we do. And that’s why Bored Panda has put together a list of times entitled men got shamed online. Because, as a wise author called Anne Lamott once said: “If people wanted you to write warmly about them, they should have behaved better.”
#1 I’m No Expert But I’ve Always Assumed Men Have More To Offer In Relationships Than Use Of A Shovel
Image source: Nadine Smith
Women have come too far to allow entitled men and their toxic traits to go unchecked. Sadly, bad behavior often comes out when things don’t go a certain type of man’s way. They’re “nice” until they aren’t. Thankfully, those on the receiving end have receipts – just in case no one believes that Mr. Nice Guy would ever say or do something like that.
Many of these screenshots are bound together by a common thread: confidence without self-awareness. Or as we like to call it, audacity.
These guys believe that attention is owed to them, rejection is disrespect, boundaries are negotiable, silence is a personal attack, and they are more important than any female who ever dared to place her dainty feet on this earth.
#2 Dude Thinks He’s Entitled To A Thank You For An Unsolicited (Kinda Creepy) Compliment. I Dont Know This Guy
Image source: Featherpike
#3 Bet They Like It
Image source: PaceTry
Many times, toxic texts follow a similar pattern. The conversation begins in neutral, seemingly “innocent” territory. Maybe there’s even a touch of charm. But then something shifts.
Perhaps the receiver takes too long to respond, doesn’t give the response the guy had hoped for, doesn’t reciprocate their interest, rejects an advance, changes plans, or simply rejects them.
Suddenly, the energy becomes unhinged. Pressure, accusations, blame, insults, and threats. Move over communication, hello control…
#4 Thinks He’s Entitled To My Time, My Advice, And My Sympathy
In my experience the block & report buttons do just fine. If they wanna scream into the void, that’s all them.
Image source: SpokenDivinity
#5 Jerks Like This
Image source: Onem0rething
#6 Entitlement Is Going Through The Roof
Image source: FalconLynx13
There’s a fine line between desiring someone and feeling entitled to them. It’s dominance disguised as romance. It’s when things turn toxic, and at worst, criminal.
“Patriarchy is an established framework where men have privilege, and women don’t. Historically, male experience has been the default, and women have been objectified,” notes the Betrayal Trauma Recovery website. “Due to their societal status, men grow up with a sense of entitlement toward many aspects of life, including women’s bodies. The belief in their innate right to women’s attention, affection, and bodies can begin early.”
#7 Man Thinks He’s Entitled While His Friend Is Getting Married
Image source: bbyddymack
#8 Canceled The First Date With This Super Obsessed Guy On Tinder Who Kept Creeping Me Out And Asking For My Location While Out With A Friend
Told him I found my match and wished him luck, and he got hurt. He meant all of this in a condescending manner.
Image source: Saffiepie
#9 The Good Guy
Image source: ExoticTourist6002
When a man believes they’re entitled to someone else’s time, emotions, or body, their words give the game away. They can choose to swing it whichever way they please but what they really mean is “You owe me.”
Kate Manne is an associate professor of philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences at Cornell University and is widely known for writing books about male entitlement. Manne argues that entitled men expect women to give feminine goods like intimacy, care, nurturing, and reproductive labor while not taking masculine goods like power, authority, and claims to knowledge, in return.
#10 First Time Encountering An Entitled Man Child On Facebook Marketplace
I’ve never reached out to someone to buy something without being absolutely 100% ready to go that exact moment to get it. My ad also said “no holds, first come first served.”
Image source: tinselpandora
#11 Guy Doesn’t Seem Too Affected By His “Male Loneliness Epidemic”
Image source: Desiree Anderson
#12 The Problem With A Lot Of Dudes Who Want A Trad-Wife Is That They Refuse To Be A Traditional Husband
Image source: Optimus_micheal
Male entitlement deprives women of entitlement to both “feminine-coded” and “masculine-coded” goods, says the expert. It’s designed to be a win-win for men.
“This results in inequalities that range from a woman not receiving adequate care for her pain, to her not being able to take up traditionally male positions of power, to her not being granted her rightful authority to speak about subjects in which she is an expert,” Manne writes.
#13 What Is This Logic?
Image source: Lanabakery
#14 What Does That Even Supposed To Mean?
If you cheat on your wife only because she is working and the nanny is hot you’re a pathetic failure of a man.
Image source: TBNSK74
#15 This Isn’t 1800s, Right?
Image source: depressedsinnerxiii
Many women have experienced at least one entitled man in their lifetime. Often, these guys wear a cloak of “niceness” before turning out to be plain creepy.
Freelance writer Rachel Nash once recalled how one of her clients had sent her dozens of unwelcome and intrusive messages on social media. The man then proceeded to find Nash’s phone number on the internet and followed up with texts and calls.
#16 “You Definitely Get Off On Rejecting Men”
Image source: That-Appeal-9300
#17 Guys Messages My Friend And Apparently Can’t Handle Being Ignored
Image source: slothfulyeet
#18 I’m Practicing Web Development, So I Was Offering To Make Websites For Free. This Dude Didn’t Thank Me But Atleast Gave Me A Good Laugh
Image source: rayjaywolf
Nash revealed that it wasn’t the first male client to do so and, sadly, probably won’t be the last.
“I wonder whether these men are too stupid to realise that they’re making me uncomfortable, or that they fully realise the impact of their actions but persist anyway,” she wrote. “The latter is unconscionable, but I do fear that it’s the case most of the time.”
#19 When My Friends Ask Me How The Dating Scene Is Going
Image source: alovelyone
#20 Men Like This
Image source: allie__voss
#21 Level: Psychopath
Image source: wish_yooper_here
When you’ve received or read enough of these entitled men texts, you begin to spot the red flags faster. And that’s a good thing because once you can identify entitlement clearly, it becomes a lot easier to refuse it or shut it down.
But you know what’s even better? Men not behaving this badly in the first place…
#22 This Dating Profile From A Guy Who “Liked” Me. What A Keeper
Image source: LashOfTheBull
#23 Self-Entitlement Indeed
Image source: Jakkot
#24 “I Need You To Treat Me With Probably The Highest Priority After Yourself”
Image source: strex09
#25 “I’m Going To Be A Tech Millionaire”
Image source: itsxafx
#26 I’ll Eat My Way To Your Heart
Image source: NotAllAngelsFly
#27 Only For The Right Girl
Image source: AmIRadBadOrJustSad
#28 Yes, The Good Old Days When Men Felt Entitled To People
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Brother Is Mad Because He Got A Car Instead Of A Truck From My Family (New) And Somehow It’s My Fault
Image source: isa_chan
#30 Well This Escalated Extremely Fast. A Guy Complimented Me, I Said Thank You And He Raged Out
Image source: hipsteryo
#31 I’ll Just Leave This One Here
Image source: gemmaj29011987
#32 “I Tried To Show Interest In You And You’re Just Like Every Other Girl”
Image source: reddit.com
#33 My Unemployed Brother Asking Me To Order Him A Pizza
Image source: Zaige
#34 Woman’s Boyfriend Expects Her To Pay For His Future, Even Though She Already Pays For Trips/Concerts
Image source: reddit.com
#35 The Reason I Associate As Little As Possible With My Half Brother
Image source: AppleLandfill
#36 My Brother Likes To Make Large Sum Bets And Thinks I’ll Just Pull Out Of My Savings To Help Pay His Dues
Image source: reddit.com
#37 17-Year-Old Half-Brother-In-Law Wants To Buy Friends With Cake
I wouldn’t normally be this nice but he’s going and he’s family so I’m just keeping my head down on this one. I have a feeling he showed his class the cake photo and proceeded to invite them all round for cake he didn’t have.
Image source: NonSumQualisEram-
#38 Got A Message From My Spoilt Brother Asking For A Lift To An Airport Two Hours Away The Night Before His Flight
Image source: reddit.com
#39 You Aren’t Allowed To Block Me After I Said I Want To Break Contact
Image source: reddit.com
#40 This Man Put Me In A Taxi Home One Night In 2010 And Is Now Offering Me His Honeymoon Money To Sleep With Him 3 Days After He Got Married
Image source: Critical_Two_639
#41 Double Standard
Image source: daisycoin69
#42 Wants Me To Use My Company Account To Loan Him Money
Image source: SurgicVFX
#43 Stealing “Brochacho”
Image source: Effective_Dot3606
