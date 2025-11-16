Woman Who Worked As A Server At A Fancy Steakhouse Shared Her Encounters With Entitled Celebrities, Goes Viral

When celebrities started joining social media, their fans felt as close to them as ever because not only could they see them on TV, in interviews or TV shows as always, but also during their daily lives, in their bed, with no makeup, and in their pajamas.
Although we can closely follow their lives, they don’t share everything. Fans might have a very different understanding of what type of person a celebrity is than they actually are. But the truth comes out when you meet them in person. That doesn’t happen often, however, if you work in a place that is liked by celebrities, you may see more of them.
TikToker Alouette once worked in a fancy steakhouse in New Jersey and served a fair share of famous people. She revealed that she lost respect for a lot of them because of how they behaved when they came to eat there, and over a million people were interested to hear the stories.
More info: TikTok
Woman reveals that while working at a fancy steakhouse, she lost her admiration for a lot of celebrities because of how entitled they behaved
Image credits: John Hickey-Fry
Alouette has 77k followers on TikTok and she shares funny situational videos, especially those that have to do with relationships. Her videos regularly go viral and quite a few of them reached millions of views.
One of her videos that has 1.1 million views was an answer to a TikTok by Rosie who called out celebrities for their entitled behavior when they came to a restaurant in Miami where she works.
Alouette was responding to a fellow server’s video in which she pointed out that celebrities that people love can be really rude in real life
Image credits: @aalouette_
Image credits: @aalouette_
Turns out, Alouette has her own stories to tell as she used to work at an upscale steakhouse with the best view in New York that attracted a lot of celebrities. She saw various famous athletes, singers and actors come, but most of them disappointed her as they were acting too entitled.
In her experience, the random Italian men who look like they have money will know how to tip, and according to her, it is because businessmen don’t forget what it means to work hard, so they leave a nice tip. She also mentions actors who star in adult films as she believes they also remember the hustle.
Alouette couldn’t agree more and her guess was that it is probably because they forgot what it meant to work hard
Image credits: @aalouette_
The former server acknowledges that other celebrities work hard as well but at the same time, they forget what that means and act entitled which made Alouette not fangirl anymore or worship famous people, especially athletes.
She remembers how this one athlete and his family are regulars at the steakhouse, but their tips are so small that it is offensive. People in the comments figured out that the TikToker was talking about Odell Beckham Jr. who is an American football player who played for the New York Giants between 2014 and 2018.
She also hates when people come in 10 minutes before closing and the people don’t understand that this is a problem because it’s an ‘important’ customer. Or how they think they can treat employees without considering how they feel and flip out for no big reason.
Because businessmen and actors staring in adult films still tipped well, in her experience
Image credits: @aalouette_
There are many celebrities who are nice and Alouette singles out Jhené Aiko. In addition, Bored Panda has a list of other people’s stories when they were pleasantly surprised at how down-to-earth some celebrities are that you can find here.
These people didn’t allow fame to get to their heads but some did and that’s because, literally, something in their brain changed. Clinical psychologist Dr. Donna Rockwell says that fame requires adaptation but “The sad part of the adaptation is that if you are famous, your brain becomes accustomed to all of that attention, that adoration and all of those eyes on you.”
Although she admitted that not all celebrities are entitled, the numerous experiences she had were disappointing
Image credits: @aalouette_
Dr. Donna Rockwell compares fame to a drug because people seek “the allure of wealth, access, preferential treatment, public adoration” which make their brain release endorphins and dopamine.
It’s not only fame that makes them think they are better than everyone else, but the immense wealth they accumulate as well. They see money as power and as long they can pay their way, they feel it allows them to misbehave.
It could be that Bobby Sager’s observation that “Money is an amplifier” is true because “It makes good people better and bad people worse by creating opportunities they wouldn’t have had without it.”
Them having money and not tipping, not considering other people’s feelings, and not respecting their time are a few examples she listed
Image credits: @aalouette_
You can listen to Alouette’s stories in the video below
Did Alouette’s stories surprise you? Have you ever seen a celebrity acting entitled? Do you think it’s just their personalities or fame and money that made them change for the worse? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Other servers agreed with Alouette about celebrity entitlement and mentioned a few famous people who actually were nice
Follow Us